Defiant Suella Braverman insists there was ‘nothing untoward’ over her handling of speeding offence

22 May 2023, 12:47 | Updated: 22 May 2023, 14:18

Suella Braverman insisted she did 'nothing untoward' in relation to her speeding offence
Suella Braverman insisted she did 'nothing untoward' in relation to her speeding offence. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Suella Braverman insisted there was "nothing untoward" about her handling of a speeding offence as Rishi Sunak considered whether to launch a formal investigation.

The Home Secretary is under pressure after reports she asked officials to try to arrange a private speed awareness course for her rather than take penalty points on her driving licence.

In her first public comments on the row, Ms Braverman did not deny asking civil servants to intervene and said she "regrets" the fine.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Monday, Sir Keir called for the Home Secretary's speeding claims to be investigated 'immediately'.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Home Secretary 'regrets' speeding but confident 'nothing untoward happened'

Asked directly if she asked officials to arrange a one-to-one course for her, she said: "Last summer, I was speeding. I regret that. I paid the fine and I took the points but we're focused now on delivering for the British people and working for them."

Pressed on the same question, she said: "In relation to the process, I'm focused on delivering for the British people, doing my job as Home Secretary and what I will say is that, in my view, I'm confident that nothing untoward has happened."

Rishi Sunak has spoken to his ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus about Ms Braverman, Downing Street has said.

No formal inquiry has yet been launched into whether she breached the ministerial code, it is understood.

Read More: Rishi Sunak 'to consult independent ethics adviser' over Suella Braverman speeding claims

Read More: 'She was probably frightened': Caller defends Suella Braverman amid speeding scandal

A No 10 spokesman said Mr Sunak was "availing himself of information" about the situation after his return from the G7 summit overnight.

But Mr Sunak continued to have confidence in his Home Secretary, the spokesman said.

"He and the Home Secretary continue to work closely on the public's priorities, not least tackling illegal immigration," he added.

Suella Braverman attends Cabinet meeting on Monday
Suella Braverman attends Cabinet meeting on Monday. Picture: Alamy
Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak. Picture: Alamy

Allies of Mrs Braverman have claimed she is being targeted as part of a smear campaign against one of the leading voices on the Tory right.

Tory MP Miriam Cates told the Daily Mail: "Suella has done nothing wrong.

"Around 1.5 million people take speed awareness courses every year so it's hardly a news story. In smearing the Home Secretary like this, someone is clearly seeking to play the man not the ball.

"It's underhand and undermines democracy."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Belarus Dissident Journalist

Belarusian journalist pulled off diverted flight ‘receives presidential pardon’

Koci Selamaj was jailed for 36 years following her murder

Sabina Nessa's killer among 11 Albanian murderers 'to be deported' using new powers

Cop26 – Glasgow

School dormitory fire in Guyana kills 20 students

Russia Ukraine War Bakhmut

Battle for Bakhmut is not over, says Ukraine

India Heat Wave

Indian heatwave alert widened as temperatures soar to 45C

Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian nuclear power plant switches to emergency generators

Vatican Pope

Pope to visit Portugal for World Youth Day

Laura Nuttall has died

Laura Nuttall, 'fierce and tenacious' campaigner supported by Peter Kay, dies of brain cancer aged 23

Breaking
Madeleine McCann cops are searching an Algarve reservoir said to have been visited by Cristian Brueckner

Madeleine McCann detectives begin search of remote Portuguese reservoir German suspect Cristian Brueckner visited

Rachel Reeves is in Washington DC for a major speech

Labour's Rachel Reeves flies in 'luxury' then tries to hide the evidence by photoshopping picture of her ticket

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary have paid tribute to Philip Schofield

This Morning stand-ins Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary address Philip Schofield exit after former host 'axed'

'Knollsy' was given a standing ovation by the home fans on Sunday

West Ham fan hero 'Knollsy' given standing ovation after he fought off AZ Alkmaar thugs attacking players' families

The Mayor of London made the revelation in his new book Breathe

Sadiq Khan may have suffered 'heart attack' at COP26 in Glasgow and had to be helped off stage

Mel Parry, who took part in the SAS raid on the Iranian Embassy in 1980, has died

One of the last surviving SAS soldiers who stormed Iranian embassy in 1980 dies

Philippines Post Office Fire

Massive fire destroys historic post office in Philippines

ITV Palooza 2022 – London

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary pay tribute to Phillip Schofield on This Morning

Latest News

See more Latest News

Papua New Guinea US Security

US and Papua New Guinea sign security deal

Kat Watkins was forced to sleep in the dining area

Disabled woman forced to sleep in Travelodge dining area after the room she booked was 'out of order'
Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr has accused Spain of being a racist country

Gary Lineker backs Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr who was given red card after being choked and 'racially abused'
Sir Keir Starmer called for the claims to be investigated 'immediately'

'I had points years ago,' Sir Keir says as he calls for Home Secretary speeding claims to be investigated 'immediately'
Police are hunting for this man

Thug left rail worker with fractured skull and brain bleed in unprovoked attack at train station
Priyanka Chopra is friends with Meghan Markle

Outrage after TV show starring Meghan Markle's friend makes 'obscene' sexual joke about Princess of Wales
Some 250 trees are set to be chopped down across the city

St Albans council accused of 'chainsaw massacre' as residents uncover plan to chop down 250 trees
Israel Palestinians

Three Palestinians killed in Israeli army raid in refugee camp

Singapore Prime Minister COVID

Singapore PM self-isolates after testing positive for Covid-19

Police made two arrests after the scenes of chaos in north west London

Youths terrorise motorists and clamber on bus and cars as police make two arrests after chaos in Wembley

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles wants Prince William and Princess Kate's three children to "grow up as normal as possible" so they avoid making the "same mistakes he made", a royal expert claims.

King Charles 'wants William's children to grow up as normal as possible' to avoid 'making mistakes he made'
The Prince of Wales took on a rowing challenge with Royal Navy submariners in a new Mental Health Awareness video.

Prince William joins Royal Navy submariners for rowing challenge in Mental Health Awareness video
Andrew is under pressure to leave the Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew 'will not quit Royal Lodge mansion and believes King Charles won't force him out by turning off the power'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller shares tragic NHS story as Labour announces plans to get healthcare 'back on its feet'

Caller shares tragic NHS story as Labour announces plans to get healthcare 'back on its feet'
Rishi Sunak

'It's a terrible idea': Higher education think tank director condemns PM's plans to restrict foreign students
LBC caller defends Suella Braverman

'She was probably frightened': Caller defends Suella Braverman amid speeding scandal

Shadow Health Secretary Liz Kendall is 'appalled' at Suella Braverman's private course request.

Suella Braverman's private speed awareness course request is 'appalling', says Labour MP

Sangita calls for vaping to be made 'socially toxic'

Sangita Myska makes an impassioned plea to make vaping 'socially toxic'

EU law specialist is 'disappointed' by Brexit developments

'Progress has been painfully slow': EU law specialist is 'disappointed' by Brexit developments
Just Stop Oil's Alex de Koning and Andrew Castle had a heated debate.

'That is climate catastrophisation': Just Stop Oil rep and Andrew Castle have a heated debate
James O'Brien hears from caller who works in artificial intelligence

‘It might be up there with the industrial revolution’: James O’Brien discusses the risks attached to the uptake of AI
Rishi Sunak

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's 'tragic' Brexit claims on cheaper sanitary products and beer
Nick Ferrari

'The man pled guilty!': Ex-prison governer blasts Humza Yousaf's silence on predator's gender controversy

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit