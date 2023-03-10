Rishi Sunak meets Emmanuel Macron ahead of 'multi-million pound deal' to help block migrant Channel crossings

10 March 2023, 11:01 | Updated: 10 March 2023, 11:05

Rishi Sunak has met Emmanuel Macron in France
Rishi Sunak has met Emmanuel Macron in France. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Rishi Sunak has met Emmanuel Macron in Paris, ahead of the expected announcement of a multi-million pound deal to help the British government enact its plans to block Channel crossings.

Mr Sunak travelled to Paris on Friday with some Cabinet members to finalise the deal to help cut off at source the human trafficking gangs dangerously smuggling migrants across in small boats from France.

The £200 million deal over three years is expected to go on police, intelligence and security to stop migrants in France. The agreement is set to be announced at a press conference at 2pm.

The money will also pay for hundreds of extra French police officers monitoring beaches to prevent the people smugglers even launching the boats.

Some cash will go on intelligence sharing and investment in drones, the Sun reported. The aim is to boost the interception rate of migrant boats from 42% last year to 75%.

Mr Sunak and French president Mr Macron were pictured smiling as they shook hands and embraced outside the Elysee Palace in Paris ahead of a meeting at 10am. The war in Ukraine and energy security were also on the agenda.

They are expected to meet with British and French business leaders afterwards.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, Home Secretary Suella Braverman, Transport Secretary Mark Harper, Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey, Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps and Investment Minister Dominic Johnson are also in Paris to meet their French counterparts.

Rishi Sunak with Mr Macron
Rishi Sunak with Mr Macron. Picture: Getty

Mr Sunak said: “Our deep history, our proximity and our shared global outlook mean that a firm partnership between the UK and France is not just valuable, it is essential.

“From tackling the scourge of illegal migration to driving investment in one another’s economies the work we do together improves the lives of each and every person in our countries.“

As we face new and unprecedented threats, it is vital that we fortify the structures of our alliance so we are ready to take on the challenges of the future."

Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron going into the Elysee Palace
Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron going into the Elysee Palace. Picture: Getty

It comes after the Home Secretary Suella Braverman confirmed in the House of Commons this week the government's new bill, which will see people who arrive in the UK illegally removed "in weeks" and receive a lifetime ban on claiming asylum.

The government's proposed asylum policy sparked a furious backlash among those across the political spectrum, including former footballer and TV host Gary Lineker.

The Match of the Day presenter sparked a storm by comparing the government’s new policy on migrants to language used in 1930s Germany.

But Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told LBC that the UK's "generosity" to people arriving from around the world was "not going to change".

He said: "The ethnic diversity at the top of the UK government is the direct result of generations of hospitality and generosity by the British people to others around the world and that is not going to change.

"But we have to understand that all countries need to defend and protect their borders

"That is one of the first jobs of government and what we have seen is that the legal framework we have been operating in is no longer fit for purpose.

"We look at the massive increase in the scale of challenge - and that is why we are putting forward these pragmatic and humane and legal methods to address those issues.

Mr Sunak has earlier said he was "up for the fight" and these "tough measures" were the only way to tackle the migrant crisis and to stop unsafe boats crossing the Channel.

"All I can say is that we have tried it every other way and it has not worked," he said.

"So I say again: my policy is very simple, it is this country—and your government—who should decide who comes here, not criminal gangs."

Migrants trying to board a small boat to cross the English Channel
Migrants trying to board a small boat to cross the English Channel. Picture: Getty

Essentially, the new law, also nicknamed 'Stop the Boats' wants to end illegal entry, especially via boats, as a route to asylum in the UK.The main points of the new bill are:

  • People who arrive in the UK illegally will be detained and removed within weeks of arrival. If safe, they will go back to their home country, if not, they will go to a safe third country.
  • Under 18's who arrive unaccompanied and illegally will remain in the UK until adulthood and will then be removed to a safe third country. Limited circumstances could change this.
  • Asylum seekers who enter the UK illegally will not only be removed, but also face a permanent ban from returning.
  • Any asylum claims from those who travel to the UK illegally will be deemed inadmissible and reconsidered in a third country.
  • Any legal claims that can prevent someone being removed from the UK will be limited.
  • Modern slavery claims for those travelling illegally will be disqualified.
  • There will be an annual cap on the number of refugees entering via safe routes.

