Sunak to use Macron meeting to push for France to 'go further' in stopping migrants crossing English Channel

9 March 2023, 23:29

Sunak and Macron
Sunak and Macron will meet at a UK-France summit in Paris on Friday. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Rishi Sunak is expected to push French President Emmanuel Macron to go further in helping the UK to stop the number of migrants crossing the English Channel.

The leaders of both countries are set to meet during a UK-France summit in Paris on Friday, where they are expected to sign off on the two countries collaborating to develop precision strike weapons to combat Russian aggression.

But in a week dominated by the government's new immigration policy, which will effectively ban migrants crossing the English channel from seeking asylum, the summit is expected to feature discussions about 'stopping the boats'.

The government is keen to pursue a bilateral returns agreement with Paris, which would allow the UK to immediately return those arriving unlawfully from France.

The meeting is unlikely to end in a breakthrough, however, with Mr Macron expected to reject the prime minister's pleas.

Labour said the prime minister must come back to the UK with a returns agreement, or he will have "failed".

Rishi Sunak said he is "up for a fight" against those who oppose the government&squot;s new migration laws
Rishi Sunak said he is "up for a fight" against those who oppose the government's new migration laws. Picture: Getty
Friday's UK-France summit is not expected to provide a breakthrough on a bilateral returns agreement between the two countries
Friday's UK-France summit is not expected to provide a breakthrough on a bilateral returns agreement between the two countries. Picture: Getty

Read More: What are Rishi Sunak's new immigration laws?

Read more: Gary Lineker sparks fury among Tory MPs after comparing migrant crackdown to Nazi Germany

"We need a new agreement with France," Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said.

"Rishi Sunak will have failed if he comes back from the summit without a new returns agreement and new joint arrangements to prevent dangerous boat crossings."

It comes after the Home Secretary Suella Braverman confirmed in the House of Commons this week the government's new bill, which will see people who arrive in the UK illegally removed "in weeks" and receive a lifetime ban on claiming asylum.

Mr Sunak has said he's "up for the fight" and these "tough measures" were the only way to tackle the migrant crisis and to stop unsafe boats crossing the Channel.

"All I can say is that we have tried it every other way and it has not worked," he said.

"So I say again: my policy is very simple, it is this country—and your government—who should decide who comes here, not criminal gangs."

What is Rishi Sunak's Illegal Migration Bill?

Migrants are pictured being escorted into the port of Dover
Migrants are pictured being escorted into the port of Dover. Picture: Alamy

Essentially, the new law, also nicknamed 'Stop the Boats' wants to end illegal entry, especially via boats, as a route to asylum in the UK.The main points of the new bill are:

  • People who arrive in the UK illegally will be detained and removed within weeks of arrival. If safe, they will go back to their home country, if not, they will go to a safe third country.
  • Under 18's who arrive unaccompanied and illegally will remain in the UK until adulthood and will then be removed to a safe third country. Limited circumstances could change this.
  • Asylum seekers who enter the UK illegally will not only be removed, but also face a permanent ban from returning.
  • Any asylum claims from those who travel to the UK illegally will be deemed inadmissible and reconsidered in a third country.
  • Any legal claims that can prevent someone being removed from the UK will be limited.
  • Modern slavery claims for those travelling illegally will be disqualified.
  • There will be an annual cap on the number of refugees entering via safe routes.
Gary Lineker compared the UK government's rhetoric on migrants to 1930s Germany
Gary Lineker compared the UK government's rhetoric on migrants to 1930s Germany. Picture: Getty

The government's proposed asylum policy sparked a furious backlash among those across the political spectrum, including former footballer and TV host Gary Lineker.

The Match of the Day presenter sparked a storm by comparing the government’s new policy on migrants to language used in 1930s Germany.

He wrote: "There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.

"This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the '30s."

Read More: Gary Lineker says he is ‘looking forward’ to returning to TV screens this weekend after storm over immigration comments

Downing Street later described the remarks as "not acceptable" and "disappointing".

Other top Tory MPs including immigration minister Robert Jenrick and Energy Secretary Grant Shapps also expressed their concerns.

Following the criticism on Wednesday, Lineker said he would "continue to try and speak up for those poor souls that have no voice".

Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron
Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron. Picture: Getty

As well as discussions on migration policy, the two leaders are also set to agree on working more closely on training Ukrainian marines and supplying weapons to Kyiv during a UK-France summit in Paris on Friday.

The Prime Minister said the West faced "unprecedented threats" and that he and his French counterpart wanted to "fortify" Nato so the defensive alliance is "ready to take on the challenges of the future".

During their talks at the Elysee Palace, which will include discussing a new deal on tackling unlawful migration, Downing Street said the Prime Minister and the French president would recognise Russia as a major international threat.

Read More: Russian TV propagandist claims British people are eating squirrels because of food shortages

Speaking ahead of the summit in the French capital, the Prime Minister said: "Our deep history, our proximity and our shared global outlook mean that a firm partnership between the UK and France is not just valuable, it is essential.

"From tackling the scourge of illegal migration to driving investment in one another's economies, the work we do together improves the lives of each and every person in our countries.

"Beyond that, the UK and France also have a privileged role as defenders of European and global security.

"As we face new and unprecedented threats, it is vital that we fortify the structures of our alliance so we are ready to take on the challenges of the future. That is what we will do at the UK-France summit today."

As part of their discussions, the Prime Minister and the president are expected to give the go-ahead to enhanced UK-France military co-ordination, including agreeing to scope the co-development of "next-generation deep precision strike weaponry".

Officials said the allies hope the project produces the kind of long-range capability that Nato needs to "protect against the growing threat from Russia".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Germany Shooting

Deaths after shooting at Jehovah’s Witness hall in Hamburg

Israel Palestinians Shooting Attack

Israeli police say three wounded in Tel Aviv shooting

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Six dead as Russian missile barrage hits Ukrainian cities

Breaking
Multiple people have been killed, according to reports

At least 'six dead and several injured after shooting inside Jehovah's witness church' in Germany

Catalan police cordon off the area at the entrance of the Cabanasses de Suria mine

Three geologists die as tunnel collapses in Spanish potash mine

Wayne Peckham and his 23-year-old son Riley

Father and his son murder his wife's new lover after finding him hiding in wardrobe

Mounted police try to disperse demonstrators as they block a motorway during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system

Netanyahu airlifted to airport after protesters block road

King Charles coronation is taking place in May

Harry and Meghan 'expected to attend' Coronation as Buckingham Palace 'includes Sussexes in plans'

GloRilla performs at the Grammy Awards

Third person dies after US concert stampede

Mitch McConnell

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell remains in hospital after concussion

Asda and Morrisons have removed some of their limits on the purchase of vegetables and fresh fruit after supply chain problems that caused food shortages eased.

Asda and Morrisons relax rationing on fruit and salad items as veg crisis eases

Chair of the Commmission on Young Lives and former Children's Commissioner for England 2015-21 Anne Elizabeth Longfield

Lack of childcare costs UK £27bn a year, report finds, as ex-children's commissioner urges government to invest

With the current threshold for “skilled worker” visas standing at £25,600, the proposals could see that earnings figure lowered to £20,480 a year.

Major Brexit U-turn could see builders given special immigration status to plug construction industry labour shortages

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell in hospital after fall

A retired academic, 82, has been has been handed a life sentence for beating his ex-wife to death 45 years ago.

Retired academic, 82, jailed for life 45 years after beating former partner to death

The supermarket chain has not been named

Supermarket chain under investigation for selling South American meat labelled as 'best British beef'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protesters march, with the Pantheon monument in background, during a demonstration in Paris on Tuesday

France’s young people protest against higher retirement age

Olivia Pratt-Korbel 'went all floppy' after being shot, her mother has recalled

'I knew she had gone': Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s mum sobs as she reveals moment daughter shot dead at home
Avon and Somerset Police have said the driver was completely unaware the neighbouring vehicle's occupants were undercover officers.

Furious motorist caught on camera using mobile phone while driving gets a nasty surprise after venting anger
A Kura Sushi restaurant in Tokyo

Three arrested over "sushi terrorism" in Japan amid wave of unhygenic stunts at conveyor-belt restaurants
The village affected by landslide on Serasan Island, Natuna regency, Indonesia

Death toll in Indonesian landslide rises to 32

St Fimbarrus is at the centre of a sexism storm after banning female vicars - despite being the former home to the Vicar of Dibley's Geraldine Granger

Sexism storm erupts as church bans female vicars in town formerly home to Vicar of Dibley star Dawn French
Joseph Nee is believed to have been the intended target of a shooting that killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel

'Please don't!': Scream of the man killer meant to shoot when he gunned down Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9,
Nepali Congress party leader Ram Chandra Poudel, centre, leaves parliament after being elected Nepal’s new president

Nepal elects new president amid political uncertainty

Three rockets launched against Ukraine from Russia’s Belgorod region are seen at dawn in Kharkiv

Russian missile barrage slams into cities across Ukraine

Parts of the HS2 project are set to be delayed in a cost-cutting move

'Huge disruption for zero reward': Sadiq Khan leads backlash against HS2 delays after 'costs soar to £71bn'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

Right-wing media 'terrified' of the truth because it's entirely built on lies, says James O'Brien
Nick Ferrari

'Does supporting Suella make me a Nazi?’, asks Jewish Tory member 'deeply’ offended by Lineker comments
Tom Swarbrick baffled by caller's suggestion

Tom Swarbrick baffled after caller suggests migrants should serve time in Britain's forces

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The migrant crisis isn't about number or politics - it's about people

Lord Falconer on the government's illegal migrant policy

Government's migration plan is 'illegal in so many ways', Lord Falconer says

Shelagh language re Suella migrants

Suella Braverman's ‘misuse of language’ exaggerates UK's migrant issue, Shelagh Fogarty argues
James re Gary Lineker

‘Would Tories call for book burning?’ questions James O’Brien over Gary Lineker migrant bill tweet
Nick Ferrari disagrees with caller over Lineker migration bill comments.

Nick Ferrari brands caller 'wrong' after they agree with Gary Lineker's view on the government's new migration policy
NICK AD=BD AUS EX FOREIGIN MINISTER

Ex-Australian Foreign Minister advises Rishi Sunak to 'stick at' Migrant Bill to stop small boats
Tom Swarbrick caller 'angry' at government's 'incompetence' over lack of safe routes for migrants

Tom Swarbrick caller 'angry' at government's 'incompetence' over lack of safe routes for migrants

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit