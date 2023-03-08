Gary Lineker sparks fury among Tory MPs after comparing migrant crackdown to Nazi Germany

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has sparked fury among Tory MPs after a social media post in which he appeared to compare Home Office policy to Nazi Germany. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Gary Lineker has sparked fury among a number of Tory MPs after appearing to compare Home Office policy to Nazi Germany.

The presenter will reportedly be “reminded of his responsibilities on social media” by the BBC following a tweet reply he sent on Tuesday, The Daily Telegraph reports.

Mr Lineker, 62, commented on a Twitter video posted on Home Secretary Suella Braverman's twitter profile, in which she unveiled Government plans to stop small boats from crossing the Channel.

“Good heavens, this is beyond awful,” he wrote.

Responding to the former England international, another Twitter user said his comment was “out of order”, adding that it is “easy to pontificate when it doesn’t affect you”.

Mr Lineker responded: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.

“This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?”

His comments sparked fury from Tory MPs, who called on the corporation to take action.

Conservative party deputy chairman Lee Anderson wrote: “This is just another example of how out of touch these overpaid stars are with the voting public.

“Instead of lecturing, Mr Lineker should stick to reading out the football scores and flogging crisps.”

Gary Lineker during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at Molineux on January 17, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. Picture: Getty

Jonathan Gullis urged the BBC to “stand up” to Mr Lineker and “remind him his job is to talk football, not politics”.

Craig Mackinlay said the Match of the Day host's comments were a “step too far” and that he should be sacked.

Bill Cash said: "I am really very angry he should make such an extraordinary and outrageous slur, which is complete and total rubbish. We are trying to help people who otherwise are being taken by criminals on these boats."

While fellow Tory MP Brendan Clarke-Smith added: "It is not just insulting to this nation and the generosity of Brits, but also grossly offensive to the victims of one of the most evil regimes in history, which we also fought against and took many refugees from. Lineker is out of order and needs to get out of his metropolitan bubble and learn some perspective."

A BBC source told The Daily Telegraph: “Gary will be spoken to and reminded of his responsibilities on social media.”

A BBC spokesperson added: “The BBC has social media guidance, which is published.

“Individuals who work for us are aware of their responsibilities relating to social media. We have appropriate internal processes in place if required.”