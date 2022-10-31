Who is home secretary Suella Braverman? Everything you need to know

31 October 2022, 11:03 | Updated: 31 October 2022, 11:19

Suella Braverman
Suella Braverman is under pressure to answer serious migrant questions. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Rishi Sunak's reappointed home secretary Suella Braverman is causing controversy, but who is she? Here's everything you need to know including her age, how she's voted, where she's from and her husband and children.

Home secretary Suella Braverman has been making headlines after workers from a migrant processing centre have called for her to resign following her lack of support, funding and response to overcrowding.

According to latest reports, a centre in Kent is currently experiencing serious overcrowding, especially after 100s of migrants were moved there following the fire attack in Dover, and as a result, there is a rapid spread of disease and poor living conditions.

So as Suella, real name Sue-Ellen, is facing calls to answer some serious questions over migrants, we take a look into who she is and all the important facts you need to know about her.

Read more: Nearly 1,000 migrants arrive in UK in single day amid claims Suella ignored advice she was detaining people unlawfully

Read more: Shelagh Fogarty calls out Suella Braverman's ‘distasteful’ rhetoric and ‘animus against immigrants’

From her political career including her policies and background, to her personal life including her husband and children - here's all the details and facts:

Suella Braverman at parliament
Suella Braverman was reinstated as home secretary just six days after resigning. Picture: Alamy

Where is Suella Braverman from and what is her background?

Suella, 42, was born in Harrow in north-west London and grew up in Wembley with her parents, Uma and Christie Fernandes. Her mother and father emigrated to the UK in the 1960s and are from Kenya and Mauritius.

Her mum was an NHS nurse and was also a Tory councillor who once run to become an MP, while her father worked in housing association.

Suella won a scholarship from her local private school to read Law at Queens' College, Cambridge University. She then went on to achieve a Masters in European and French Law (LLM) at the Pantheon-Sorbonne in Paris.

The home sec then continued her education in New York where she sat her Bar exams and qualified as an Attorney in New York.

What is Suella Braverman's religion?

Suella is Buddhist - when she became an MP she took her oath on the book of Buddhist scripture Dhammapada.

What is Suella Braverman's political background? What has she voted for?

Her career started when she was elected as the Tory MP for Fareham in May 2015 after many attempts at gaining other seats.

Then, as a Brexiteer, she served on multiple parliamentary committees and campaigned for the UK to leave the European Union.

She was made attorney general by Boris Johnson in 2020 where she supported plans to send some asylum seeker to Rwanda. When the first flight was grounded by the European court of human rights she branded the decision "unacceptable".

Suella also run for Tory leadership in the summer of 2022 but was voted out in the second round. She then become home secretary under Liz Truss' government.

However, she was forced to resign after just six weeks after she sent an official document from her personal email which is against the rules. She went on to criticise the government for breaking "key pledges that were promised to voters".

Now, Suella has found herself back in her job role after Rishi Sunak reinstated her which has been seen as a controversial decision.

Suella Braverman in red dress at conference
Suella Braverman is also a mother of two young children. Picture: Alamy

Who is Suella's husband and children?

The MP is married to Rael Braverman, an executive at Mercedes-Benz. The pair, who married in the House of Commons in 2018, were together three years before they wed.

The have two children together, George born in 2019 and Gabriella in 2021.

