Suella Braverman 'ignored advice' that she was breaking the law by keeping migrants for weeks in disease-ridden centres

29 October 2022, 22:01

Suella Braverman is under renewed pressure over the housing of migrants
Suella Braverman is under renewed pressure over the housing of migrants. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Suella Braverman ignored legal warnings that the Home Office was breaking the law by keeping asylum seekers in overcrowded, disease-ridden processing centres for too long, according to reports.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The recently reinstated home secretary was told at least three weeks ago that migrants were being kept in overcrowded centres in Manston, in Kent, for unlawful lengths of time, the Sunday Times reported, citing five sources.

Migrants are not supposed to be kept in the processing centres for more than 24 hours under UK laws, while they undergo initial checks. Some 2,600 migrants have been kept for more than four weeks in the centres - only designed to house 1,600.

People thought to be migrants arriving in Manston
People thought to be migrants arriving in Manston. Picture: Alamy

The alleged legal breach piles even more pressure on the embattled Ms Braverman, who was only brought back to the job this week, a few days after leaving because of a data breach.

Ms Braverman was allegedly told that she needed to resolved the breach quickly by rehousing the asylum seekers elsewhere.

The alleged breach could be set to cost the taxpayer "millions" if the migrants are granted asylum and take legal action.

A government source said: “The government is likely to be JR’d [judicially reviewed] and it’s likely that all of them would be granted asylum, so it’s going to achieve the exact opposite of what she wants.

Some 38,000 people have already made the perilous Channel crossing this year
Some 38,000 people have already made the perilous Channel crossing this year. Picture: Getty

"These people could also launch a class action against us and cost the taxpayer millions.”

Civil servants also allegedly warned Ms Braverman that the Home Office would very likely lose a legal challenge, and there could be a public inquiry if the issue came to light.

The processing centres have now suffered a breakout of the bacterial disease dipthheria, as well as the skin condition scabies.

Many of the migrants have come to the UK over the English Channel in recent weeks in small boats. The number of people crossing the Channel this way has skyrocked in recent years, with more than 38,000 this year alone. The backlog of asylum processing claims has reached 100,000.

Enver Solomon, the chief executive of the Refugee Council, said the problems were evidence of the government failing to prepare.

David Neal, the independent chief inspector of borders and immigration, told the home affairs select committee, a group of MPs that scrutinises the activities of the Home Office, that he was shocked by the “wretched conditions” migrants are living in in Manston.

Read more: Russian spies 'hacked Liz Truss' phone', revealing 'secret negotiations with allies' and 'embarrassing criticisms of Boris Johnson'

Sources told the Times that Ms Braverman had allegedly deliberately chosen not to sign off enough alternative accommodation to cut down on the £6.8 million bill the government was facing to house asylum seekers.

A government source said: “When they get there, people are supposed to be processed and then released. They have their biometrics taken and should be sent to accommodation paid for by the Home Office, which means a hotel, or they are granted immigration bail.“

"They can only hold someone if there is a reasonable prospect of their removal from the country in a sensible timeframe.“She was refusing to sign off on bail or pay for hotels which means she was illegally detaining people. There is no legal grounds for them to be detained.

"Officials have been put in an impossible position because they can’t release people without Suella releasing the money. This has been going on for more than three weeks.”

A fourth source said they believed Braverman could have broken the ministerial code again in the process, just over a week since she stepped down for a data breach.

Migrants sail after boarding a smuggler's boat
Migrants sail after boarding a smuggler's boat. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for the Home Office did not deny that the law had been broken, but said: "The home secretary has taken urgent decisions to alleviate issues at Manston and source alternative accommodation.

"It is right that we look at all available options so decisions can be made based on the latest operational and legal advice.”

It comes after reports that Ms Braverman was "in denial" and "amazed" at being forced to resign as Home Secretary after she committed a security breach - despite claiming to have owned up to her mistake.

Ms Braverman, who was reappointed Home Secretary by Rishi Sunak this week, just six days after leaving the position under former Prime Minister Liz Truss, tried to play down the security breach at first, the BBC has reported.

Migrants carry a smuggling boat on their shoulders as they prepare to embark
Migrants carry a smuggling boat on their shoulders as they prepare to embark. Picture: Getty

Mr Sunak, who promised professionalism and integrity under his premiership, is now facing questions about why he reappointed Ms Braverman from his own party, as well as Labour.

The Prime Minister has defended his decision to give Ms Braverman her job back, saying that she "made an error of judgment, but she recognised that, she raised the matter and she accepted her mistake".

Ms Braverman resigned after sending a draft ministerial statement on immigration from her personal email address to a parliamentary ally, the Conservative MP Sir John Hayes.

She meant to copy in Sir John's wife but instead allegedly sent the document to an aide of a third MP, John Percy, the BBC reported. Mr Percy raised the issue with the chief whip, who then told No.10 and the Cabinet office about the breach.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak has defended his decision to reappoint Ms Braverman. Picture: Getty

Read more: Backlash against Braverman: Civil service fury as Sunak accused of 'grubby deal' over Home Secretary appointment

One source told the BBC that "initially [Ms Braverman] was in a state of denial" when Ms Truss later told her that she would have to resign.

"She was saying it's a minor thing," the source said.

Another person familiar with the matter said that Ms Braverman was "amazed" that she was being told to step down.

A source close to Ms Braverman has denied this account, saying that the Home Secretary communicated the breach "proactively" in the "official channels".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Saifullah Paracha (L), the oldest prisoner at Guantanamo, has been released after 17 years

Oldest prisoner in Guantanamo Bay released and reunited with family after 17 years - without ever being charged

Sydney, 10, has lost the football shirt given to her by her late father Dave

Girl searching for football top given by her late father before he died - and later mistakenly donated to charity shop

Police are appealing for witnesses to the murder to come forward

'I heard a scream': locals speak out after Waterloo murder, as police call for witnesses with knifeman still at large

Liz Truss' phone was reportedly hacked by Russian spies

Russian spies 'hacked Liz Truss' phone', revealing 'secret negotiations with allies' and 'embarrassing criticisms of Boris Johnson'
59 people have died in a crush in Seoul

At least 146 dead and 150 injured in Seoul after thousands of Halloween revellers caught in huge stampede

Trevor Noah (L) has insisted he never said the whole of the UK was racist

'I never said the whole UK was racist': Trevor Noah hits back at critics after claiming 'British backlash' to Sunak becoming PM
Luke O'Connor

Manchester murder: man arrested on suspicion of killing of 'gentle giant' student

Britain has denied Russian claims that it blew up the Nord Stream pipelines

'Peddling false claims': UK slams Russia for accusing Royal Navy of blowing up Nord Stream pipeline

Troops on the HMS Medway destroyed a smugglers' boat

Royal Navy ship torches and sinks smugglers' boat containing £24m cocaine haul after dramatic Caribbean chase

Sunderland Airshow will not return because it is 'hard to justify' in the face of a climate crisis, the council has said

Sunderland Airshow axed due to 'global climate emergency' after three yers of cancellations due to Covid

A man was stabbed on Frazier Street near Waterloo Station

Man stabbed to death near Waterloo Station with knifeman still on the run

James Porritt was attacked by Ricky Morgan last year

'It's everyone's nightmare': Victim of machete-wielding 'Terminator' knifeman recounts harrowing attack on the Tube

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will outline his financial plans in November

Threat of biggest tax burden since World War II as Jeremy Hunt's November Budget 'could contain £25b in tax hikes'

Footage released of 'completely innocent' teenager being attacked with gas canister at Notting Hill Carnival

Footage released of 'completely innocent' teenager being attacked with gas canister at Notting Hill Carnival

A Brit kayaker was rescued from the English Channel on Thursday

Brit kayaker rescued at sea after spending days clinging to buoy in English Channel 'vanishes from French hospital'

An investigation has been launched in the Royal Navy

Investigation ordered over 'abhorrent' claims of 'sexual bullying' and 'rape lists' within Royal Navy

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Biden has spoken about the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband at their San Fransisco home

'Enough is enough': Biden condemns 'despicable' attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

Suella Braverman was allegedly 'in denial' about having to step down because of the data breach

Braverman 'was in denial' over resignation despite claiming to have reported breach as soon as she realised her mistake
The artwork has been displayed incorrectly for decades

'We realised it was obvious!' Famous artwork displayed the wrong way up for 75 years

The incident unfolding

Watch terrifying moment cyclist tries to push over wheelie rider - before instantly falling over
Jerry Lee Lewis has died

'The last great icon of rock 'n' roll's birth': Jerry Lee Lewis, known for hit song 'Great Balls of Fire', dies aged 87
Elliott managed to land a job at Yarm school but it hired private detectives to look into his past

Teacher banned for life after lying about playing against Australia's rugby team and Oxbridge credentials
Vasile Culea attacked Kenneth and Freda Walker

Romanian man jailed for beating elderly woman to death and leaving her in a pool of her own blood, in botched burglary
A women's rally outside the Scottish Parliament.

Women survivors of male violence brand MSPs refusal to hear them a 'kick in the teeth'

Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron have pledged to make Channel crossings unviable

UK and France pledge to make migrant Channel crossings 'completely unviable' in first talks between Sunak and Macron
Mahek Bukhari (L) is accused of murdering two cousins

TikTok influencer accused of 'murdering her mother's lover' told police 'a pack of lies', court hears

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Doctor in NHS has become 'shadow of himself' and can't afford to heat flat, sister tells LBC

Doctor in NHS has become 'shadow of himself' and can't afford to heat flat, sister tells LBC
LBC caller: 'I think Rishi Sunak is potentially more dangerous than both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson.'

Rishi Sunak is potentially 'more dangerous' than both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, LBC caller says
Suella on immigration

Shelagh Fogarty calls out Suella Braverman's ‘distasteful’ rhetoric and ‘animus against immigrants’
Nick Ferrari

'Women aren't clothes to be popped on and off according to political ambition': Feminist rebukes Eddie Izzard's gender expression
Nick Ferrari challenges CEO who says ‘millions’ can’t afford a bar of soap but can’t say the cost

Nick Ferrari challenges CEO who claims ‘millions’ can’t afford a bar of soap without knowing the cost
Marr takes on Just Stop Oil protesters

'Punch me on the nose and I won't listen': Andrew Marr destroys Just Stop Oil protests over painting stunts
Former drug addict calls for dealing with drugs as public health issue

Former drug addict calls for dealing with drugs as public health issue

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Reappointing Braverman is a political mistake Sunak can and should fix

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else.'

'All the refugees we work with have the same hopes and dreams as everybody else', says charity worker
Former military man who lost colleagues during The Troubles after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’ says info leaks are a ‘serious matter’ as Suella Braverman returns to office

Ex-military worker concerned by Home Sec's reinstatement as his colleagues died after receiving ‘wrong intelligence’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit