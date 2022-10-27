Backlash against Braverman: Civil service fury as Sunak accused of 'grubby deal' over Home Secretary appointment

27 October 2022, 03:24 | Updated: 27 October 2022, 03:25

Rishi Sunak has reappointed Ms Braverman in his Cabinet
Rishi Sunak has reappointed Ms Braverman in his Cabinet. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has received a backlash from civil servants after returning to her role six days after being forced to resign.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It came after it emerged that the Cabinet Secretary raised concerns with Rishi Sunak about her reappointment.

The First Division Association (FDA), which represents senior civil servants, said the move showed "political expediency" when any civil servant acting in the same way would have lost their security clearance.

They said the "clear signal" was that ministers could act with impunity and called for a new ethics adviser.

Dave Penman, FDA general secretary, said: "This would prevent conflicts of interest and deter the political expediency the Prime Minister has shown by reappointing the Home Secretary less than a week after allegedly acting in a way that any civil servants would rightly be expected to face the harshest of penalties for, including losing their security clearance."

Ms Braverman was forced out of her post by Liz Truss for using her personal email to send sensitive documents.

Read more: 'Complete mockery': James O'Brien rages over the PM's reappointment of Suella Braverman

Read more: Fiery Sunak locks horns with Starmer over economy, Brexit and Braverman in first PMQs as Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak leaving No10 for his first PMQs.
Rishi Sunak leaving No10 for his first PMQs. Picture: Alamy

The Cabinet Office’s Propriety and Ethics Team (PET) raised concerns about Mr Sunak's proposed appointments on Tuesday, including Ms Braverman’s, it is understood.

But the group does not have the power to block them going ahead.

Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, is believed to have then set out to the Prime Minister why she was judged to have breached the code but made no recommendation.

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper wrote to Mr Case, saying an investigation was vital to establish the "extent of this and other possible security breaches".

She raised speculation during an urgent question that Ms Braverman was previously investigated for a leak of information "relating to the security service" when she was attorney-general.

It related to a story about the Government's plan to apply for an injunction against the BBC to stop it from identifying a spy who was accused of using his position to terrorise his former partner, according to the Daily Mail.

A Cabinet Office spokesman told the paper: "We do not comment on alleged leak investigations."

Suella Braverman outside No10.
Suella Braverman outside No10. Picture: Alamy

Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer also quizzed Mr Sunak on Ms Braverman's reappointment during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.

He asked whether she was "right" to initially leave the role because of a "deliberate" breach of security.

Mr Sunak said Ms Braverman had "made an error of judgement" but said she "recognised that".

"She raised the matter and she accepted her mistake," he said.

"And that's why I was delighted to welcome her back."

Sir Keir dug deeper, saying Mr Sunak had promised to bring "integrity, professionalism and accountability" to Government as the new PM.

"So, have officials raised concerns about his decision to appoint her?" he asked.

Mr Sunak said he had "just addressed the issue of the Home Secretary" and said she was focused on fighting crime.

But Sir Keir accused him of doing "a grubby deal, trading national security because he was scared to lose another leadership election".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Snow is set to follow on from the warm weather.

Hotter than Greece: Britain to bask in 'unusually warm' weather before snow sweeps across country

Bennett worked as a prison guard at HMP Lincoln

Prison guard, 34, who sent underwear pics and talked about sex on the phone in relationships with two inmates jailed

Sajid Javid speaks to Andrew Marr

Sajid Javid 'hopes Truss and Kwarteng will be friends again' after he 'stops talking' to her

A man was arrested in a similar outfit three years ago

Man arrested after multiple 'gimp' sightings in Somerset

Budd threw excrement over the Captain Sir Tom statue

Eco activist who threw human excrement over Captain Tom monument spared jail and told to pay £200 over stunt

Adil Khan (L) and Qari Abdul Rauf (R)

'Let me stay to be a son's role model': Rochdale grooming gang members deported to Pakistan after seven-year legal battle
Concerns grow over whether pensions and benefits could be in for cuts

Pensions and benefits to be cut? Fears grow after Rishi Sunak says 'difficult decisions' need to be made

VATICAN-RELIGION-POPE-AUDIENCE

'Devil gets in that way' Pope issues warning after admitting priests and nuns watch porn

1

Rishi Sunak brings back fracking ban controversially lifted by former PM Liz Truss

Gareth Hale suffered a stroke

'Everything he loved in his life has been taken away': Daughter of stroke victim hits out at ambulance waiting times

Police want to speak to Miguel Angel Alvarez Florentino (L) in connection with the fatal stabbing of Yolanda Saldana Feliz (R)

Hunt for man after woman stabbed to death and another seriously hurt - with police warning 'do not approach him'

1

Drugs smuggler, 74, caught with a £1m haul extradited from Portuguese prison to UK after wife, 72, dies in jail

Thousands of protesters 40 days since Masha Amini death

Thousands of protesters defy Iran's police and gather 40 days since Mahsa Amini's death

Garforth was arrested in Neuva Andalucia

One of UK's most wanted caught in police sting in Spain 'tried to ride e-bike at undercover cops before arrest'

Afghan commandos are being recruited by Putin

Afghan commando unit trained by Britain 'approached by Russia over Whatsapp' to fight in Ukraine

The tragedy happened in Biggera Waters

Brit, 57, killed by teenage motorist who go out of car to desperately try and save him

Latest News

See more Latest News

The woman was hit by a car while sabotaging a hunt

'Hit-and-run' horror on a country estate: Shocking moment hunt saboteur is slammed into by a car which drives off
Two killed and three taken to hospital after crash in Pembrokeshire

Two dead and two children seriously injured after three-car crash in Pembrokeshire

1

London council will become first in the UK to issue £130 fines for exceeding 20mph limit

Vladimir Putin oversaw a nuclear test

Vladimir Putin oversees massive nuclear test amid fears he could detonate nuke and claims over 'dirty bomb'
Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak clashed over issues including the reappointment of Home Secretary Suella Braverman

Fiery Sunak locks horns with Starmer over economy, Brexit and Braverman in first PMQs as Prime Minister
DJ Mighty Mouse

DJ Mighty Mouse has died in his sleep after suffering an aortic aneurysm

1

Two arrests after Just Stop Oil eco-protestors spray orange paint on Ferrari and Bentley showrooms in Mayfair
Gary Lineker, James Cleverly, England football team

Gary Lineker leads fury after 'tone deaf' James Cleverly tells LGBT fans to 'compromise' at Qatar World Cup
1

Get rid of self-checkouts, 'quirky' signs and email receipts to help people with dementia, report says
Paintballer surrenders

Paintball marshal who shot boys in genitals and called them 'c***s' spared jail

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale's Cross Question 26/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/10 | Watch again

Gay football journalism student

I have 'conflicted' feelings about the World Cup, says gay journalism student

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Sunak has taken a big hit bringing back Suella Braverman but he owes her - big time
Suella back in cabinet

'Complete mockery': James O'Brien rages over the PM's reappointment of Suella Braverman

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Sunak's 'bold' Cabinet reshuffle shows how confident he really is

Andrew Marr reacts to Rishi Sunak's first day as PM

Andrew Marr: I think exhaustion is rippling through the Conservative party, mixed with relief
sunak

'A government of no talent': James O'Brien says PM is at risk of 'presiding' over talentless cabinet

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit