Fiery Sunak locks horns with Starmer over economy, Brexit and Braverman in first PMQs as Prime Minister

26 October 2022, 13:17

Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak clashed over issues including the reappointment of Home Secretary Suella Braverman
Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak clashed over issues including the reappointment of Home Secretary Suella Braverman. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer have gone head-to-head in a raucous first PMQs of the new Prime Minister's premiership.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Labour leader began questioning with this issue of Mr Sunak's Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Ms Braverman was forced out of her post by Liz Truss for using her personal email to send sensitive documents just six days before she was rehired for the same role by Mr Sunak.

Sir Keir quizzed him on the appointment, asking whether she was "right" to leave the role because of a "deliberate" breach of security.

Mr Sunak said Ms Braverman had "made an error of judgement" but said she "recognised that".

"She raised the matter and she accepted her mistake," he said.

"And that's why I was delighted to welcome her back."

Sir Keir dug deeper, saying Mr Sunak had promised to bring "integrity, professionalism and accountability" to Government on the steps of Downing Street yesterday.

"I know first hand how important it is that we have a Home Secretary whose integrity and professionalism are beyond question," he said.

"So, have officials raised concerns about his decision to appoint her?"

Mr Sunak said he had "just addressed the issue of the Home Secretary" and said she was focussed on fighting crime.

But Sir Keir accused him of doing "a grubby deal, trading national security because he was scared to lose another leadership election".

Questioning then moved to the economy, which has been battered in recent weeks by a disastrous mini Budget by former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer argued the "Tories have crashed the economy", saying Mr Sunak admitted such during his speech yesterday.

He added that "those with broadest shoulders must step up".

"Does he agree?" he challenged Mr Sunak.

Rishi Sunak replied: "[He] talked about party first and country second, perhaps he could explain to us why it was a few years ago he was supporting the member for Islington North [Jeremy Corbyn].

"My record is clear, when times are difficult in this country I will always protect the most vulnerable, that is the values of our compassionate party.

"We did it in Covid and we will do that again."

Accusations about Brexit were then thrown around.

Sir Keir called for a general election, saying: "Why doesn't [Mr Sunak]... let working people have their say, and call a general election?"

Mr Sunak hit back: "He talks about mandates, about votes, about elections - it's a bit rich coming from the person who tried to overturn the biggest democratic vote in our country's history.

"Our mandate is based on a manifesto that we were elected on, to remind him, an election that we won and they lost.

"A mandate that says we want a stronger NHS, better schools, safer streets, control of our borders and levelling up.

"That is the mandate that I and this government will deliver for the British people."

Princess Anne and Edward are set to stand in for the King instead of Prince Harry and Prince Andrew

Harry and Andrew 'will never stand in for the King and will be replaced with Anne and Edward' under Palace plans
The stark warning for pub goers comes as the industry struggles to recover from Covid.

Pints costing £7 will become 'the new norm' brewery boss warns blaming Russia and rising costs
Braemar, Scotland.

'Log bank' set up to keep people warm in UK's coldest town amid fears energy costs will put lives at risk
Rishi Sunak has assembled his top team

Rishi's team to 'fix' Britain: Continuity Cabinet sees return of Hunt, Gove and Braverman

The King has said "not everybody is designed for the academic"

King Charles: Lack of vocational education in schools is 'a great tragedy'

The 1981 film Time Bandits.

Granddaughter of Time Bandits actor slams Taika Waititi's revival for 'tarnishing legacy' by casting people of 'average height'
Linguists criticised German teaching at Cambridge

'Like Monty Python is back': Linguists blast Cambridge's bid to teach German using gender-inclusive words
Rishi Sunak has sparked outrage by hiring Suella Braverman again

Outrage after Suella Braverman made home secretary - just six days after being sacked for breaching the ministerial code
Keir Starmer has slammed Rishi Sunak

Sunak 'stabbed Boris in the back' and 'got thrashed by Truss': Starmer tears into new PM

Euan McNamara

First photo of teenage boy who collapsed and died in Liverpool, as parents pay tribute to 'handsome, caring, loving' son

