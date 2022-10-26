Will Rishi 'fix' the budget? Cleverly says Halloween speech may be delayed as PM preps for first Cabinet and PMQs

26 October 2022, 09:11 | Updated: 26 October 2022, 10:15

By Daisy Stephens

Jeremy Hunt's key financial statement may not happen on October 31 as planned, James Cleverly has told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

Mr Hunt was due to make a speech on Halloween, outlining his fiscal plans in more detail after his outline steadied the markets in the aftermath of a disastrous mini Budget from the former Chancellor.

But now Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has admitted the full plan may need to be pushed back so new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak can "make sure that the statement matches his priorities".

"I don't want to say that as a cast iron guarantee," said Mr Cleverly when Nick asked whether the Budget would still happen on Monday.

"Obviously the date as set was by the former Prime Minister.

"We now have a new Prime Minister who was appointed less than 24 hours ago.

Rishi Sunak was officially made Prime Minister yesterday
Rishi Sunak was officially made Prime Minister yesterday. Picture: Alamy

"He will want to work with his Chancellor to make sure that that statement matches his priorities.

"It just strikes me that that may - and as I said I don't want to set hairs running - may mean that we have to take a little bit of extra time on that.

"But we all know that people want certainty, that they want to know what's happening next and so that will be coming through very, very soon.

"It may well be on the 31st but I wouldn't want to give that as a cast iron guarantee just because of circumstances."

Liz Truss first appointed Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor when she became Prime Minister.

His first move was to announce a mini Budget that sent the markets into turmoil.

The value of the pound plummeted as economists were spooked by the government's plan to borrow more in order to fund tax cuts.

Mr Kwarteng was due to make a further statement in November, and later moved it to October 31 as the markets showed no sign of steadying - but then he was sacked and Mr Hunt was brought in with an alternative plan that calmed the economy.

Shortly after that Ms Truss herself stepped down, and Mr Sunak was brought in less than a week later.

Mr Sunak was formally made Prime Minister on Tuesday.

His new-look Cabinet is set to meet for the first time at 9.30am, Downing Street has confirmed.

The new Prime Minister culled nearly a dozen of Liz Truss's top-tier ministers on Tuesday, including Jacob Rees-Mogg, while reviving the careers of a host of big names, including Suella Braverman, Dominic Raab and Michael Gove.

Mr Sunak pledged to "fix" Britain with his continuity Cabinet.

He will also face his first Prime Minister's Questions later on Wednesday.

Top of the new Prime Minister's agenda is relations with the US and Ukraine.

He had calls with Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday.

A Downing Street spokesperson said the UK's support for Ukraine would be "as strong as ever under his premiership", and that Ukraine's leader "could count on his government to stand in continued solidarity".

Following the chat, Mr Zelenskyy said: "I believe that the partnership between our countries and the already traditional British leadership in the defence of democracy and freedom will be further strengthened."

During Mr Sunak's call with Mr Biden the pair discussed the war in Ukraine and the rising power of China, as the US president called the UK his country's "closest ally".

On Wednesday Nick also asked Mr Cleverly about his stance on the Qatar World Cup.

The Foreign Secretary said he would try to attend because it is an "important international event", and said officials know they will have to make "compromises", as fans from all over the world gather in a country with a questionable human rights record - including their treatment of gay people.

But Mr Cleverly shot down a suggestion from Nick that he should boycott it like Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

"As leader of the opposition he's in a lovely position to send messages," he said

"I've got real work to do."

