Penny, Jeremy or even Boris: Rees-Mogg and Lewis resign as Rishi Sunak begins shaping Cabinet

25 October 2022, 11:49 | Updated: 25 October 2022, 13:31

Rishi Sunak reportedly wants to pull from all sides of the party
Rishi Sunak reportedly wants to pull from all sides of the party. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The former Chancellor Rishi Sunak has become the UK's next Prime Minister after being made leader of the Conservative party following a slimmed-down contest.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One of his first jobs will be to determine his Cabinet, which is likely to see another reshuffle. Speaking to MPs at the 1922 committee following his victory, Mr Sunak reportedly promised a government of all talents.

Here are some of the names that could feature.

Read more: Sunak to takes over: Rishi rules No10 after meeting Charles in Buckingham Palace

Chancellor

The new chancellor is expected to provide an economic update on October 31
The new chancellor is expected to provide an economic update on October 31. Picture: Getty

Jeremy Hunt put himself forward to be the country's next PM during the summer, though never made it onto the ballot. Just weeks after Liz Truss won the leadership contest, he was brought in as chancellor after Kwasi Kwarteng's budget spooked the markets.

After Boris Johnson announced he would not put himself forward for the leadership last night, Mr Hunt said he was supporting Mr Sunak to be prime minister.

Read more: Defiant Liz Truss stands aside saying 'brighter days are ahead' but refuses to apologise for chaos

On October 31, the chancellor is due to make a statement, making a last-minute change unlikely. He is also expected to stay in place as a change risks damage to the markets again.

Foreign Secretary

Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the Tory leadership contest at the last minute
Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the Tory leadership contest at the last minute. Picture: Getty

Penny Mordaunt also stood in this week's leadership contest, dramatically pulling out at the last minute, paving Mr Sunak's path to Number 10.

Read more: Disillusioned Tory members quit after Rishi Sunak made party leader

It would make sense for the new PM to appoint Ms Mordaunt to a senior position in his new-look Cabinet. A navy reservist, the current Leader of the Commons served as international development secretary and defence secretary under former PM Theresa May.

Tom Tugendhat, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, also has solid experience to become foreign secretary. He was also chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee and was made security minister by former PM Liz Truss.

Home Secretary

Suella Braverman resigned weeks after being appointed home secretary
Suella Braverman resigned weeks after being appointed home secretary. Picture: Getty

The current home secretary is Grant Shapps, who served as transport secretary under Boris Johnson. He was brought in by Ms Truss after Suella Braverman dramatically resigned last week.

Mr Shapps will be hoping to stay in the role, though Ms Braverman will also be hoping for a top job after publicly backing Mr Sunak over the weekend.

Defence secretary

Theresa May has kept a low-profile since resigning in 2019
Theresa May has kept a low-profile since resigning in 2019. Picture: Alamy

Ben Wallace's position as defence secretary could be in doubt after the new PM reportedly refused to commit to making defence spending three per cent of GDP by 2030. Mr Wallace previously said this would be a red line.

James Cleverly, who has been serving as foreign secretary, could be in for this role. If Mr Sunak is hoping to unite all wings of the party, a return to frontline politics could a possibility for former PM Theresa May, who was reportedly sounded out following Ms Truss' resignation.

Read more: 'Give him a chance': Former Conservative Party Chairman Lord McLoughlin backs Rishi as PM

Unlikely to feature

Two prominent Cabinet ministers of the last few years have effectively ruled themselves out of any top job that may come their way. Speaking to Sky News, current business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said he would not take a job in Cabinet and later quit his role.

Brandon Lewis has also quit as justice secretary, and chief whip Wendy Morton - whose apparent attempt to resign during the final, frantic days of the Truss premiership precipitated her downfall - has also left government.

Meanwhile, former culture secretary Nadine Dorries told LBC on Sunday Mr Sunak would have 'no mandate' to become Prime Minister and would find it difficult to resist pressure for a General Election. She us unlikely to be offered, or accept, a Cabinet job as a result.

Mr Johnson's attempt to become Prime Minister once again suggests he is craving a return to frontline politics.

Following Mr Johnson's withdrawal from the contest last night, Mr Sunak tweeted: "I truly hope he continues to contribute to public life at home and abroad."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Three girls police want to speak to in connection with the incident

Hunt for three girls who threw women to floor and stamped on their heads in Tube station

Rishi Sunak is officially the new Prime Minister

Meet our new Prime Minister: Who is Rishi Sunak and what are his policies?

Lectern designs have changed over the years

'Feminine' and 'statesmanlike': How do different PMs like their lecterns?

One Year To Go - Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023

Meghan Markle says black women are stereotyped as 'angry' in latest podcast

Daniel Hodgin won a share of £14,000 on The Chase in 2017

The Chase winner stole £53,000 from the bank accounts of dead people

Undaunted Rishi Sunak vows to earn everyones trust and fix Liz Truss's mistakes

Undaunted Rishi Sunak vows to earn everyone's trust and fix Liz Truss's mistakes in his first speech as PM

President Biden appeared to be confused

President Biden appears to get lost in his own garden after White House event

Nick Ferrari spoke with Lord McLoughlin

'Give him a chance': Former Conservative Party Chairman Lord McLoughlin backs Rishi as PM

Pasta and vegetable oil are among the products seeing price rises well above the level of inflation

Price of pasta and vegetable oil soars 60 per cent as cost of shopping basket essentials rockets

Liz Truss farewells speech comp

Defiant Liz Truss stands aside saying 'brighter days are ahead' but refuses to apologise for chaos

A crime scene is in place in Henley Road

Two men killed and one critically injured after shooting in Ilford

Rishi Sunak Becomes Leader Of The Conservative Party And UK's New Prime Minister

Disillusioned Tory members quit after Rishi Sunak made party leader

Mr Lerwill has been banned from owning a dog for five years

Male cross-dresser tries to have sex with dog in public

Anti-smoking campaigners have branded a council’s decision to rename a road after a cigarette brand "morally unacceptable"

Backlash from anti-smoking campaigners as Bristol road renamed after tobacco brand

Users can't send messages or see blue ticks on WhatsApp

WhatsApp down as millions struggle to access messaging service

Ford is reportedly set to scrap its Ford Fiesta

End of the Ford Fiesta: Company 'set to axe' Britain's most popular car after 46 years

Latest News

See more Latest News

A partial solar eclipse - when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun - will be visible on Tuesday morning

Partial eclipse to be visible across UK on Tuesday morning - when is it and how to watch

Tim Tough died whilst presenting his morning programme

'Legend' local radio DJ dies while presenting Suffolk morning show

Leslie Jordan died aged 67

'World's a darker place': Will and Grace actor Leslie Jordan dies aged 67 after Los Angeles car crash
Rishi Sunak is the new Prime Minister

Sunak gets to work: New PM faces daunting in-tray as he warns Tories must 'unite or die' ahead of visit to King Charles
Gary Lineker came under fire for comments about Just Stop Oil

Gary Lineker in fresh row for defending eco activists and hitting back at Keir Starmer's 'arrogant' claim
The propagandist has been suspended

Russian TV punishes propagandist after he advocates drowning Ukrainian children who criticise Russia
Brigitte Bardot

Chic, stylish stereotype of French women is 'racist and sexist', documentary claims

Lady Leshurr is charged with actual bodily harm

Queen's Speech rapper Lady Leshurr in court charged with assault of ex-girlfriend in Hackney
Putin's relatives are said to be worried over his health

Putin's relatives 'fear for his health amid constant coughing and weight loss and fear elites will turn on him'
Lucy Letby

'Oh no, not again', thought nurse who saw baby deteriorate the night after her brother died, Lucy Letby trial hears

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘Pride in Britain’: Labour Peer Lord Boateng says we should ‘celebrate’ Rishi Sunak as the UK’s first Prime Minister of colour

‘Pride in Britain’: Labour's Lord Boateng says we should ‘celebrate’ Rishi Sunak as the UK’s first Prime Minister of colour
Britain back in business

'Britain's back open for business' says caller delighted to have Rishi Sunak as PM

The Tory MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Tories have 'turned a corner' and will 'settle down' under Rishi Sunak's watch, former minister claims
Iain Dale Cross Question 24/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/10 | Watch again

Robert Jenrick backs Rishi Sunak to succeed

'Sunak will be a fiercely intelligent and hardworking leader - he'll get us through tough times': Robert Jenrick
Richard Holden believes Sunak will unite his party and deliver for Britain

Sunak will unite us and fix the economy - making sure we deliver for everyone in the UK, writes Tory MP Richard Holden
Andrew Marr argues that Rishi Sunak could be the Tories last PM if they don't unite

If the Tories don't get behind Rishi this could be the last Conservative PM ever

Psychiatrist caller labels Johnson narcissistic

Boris Johnson supporters in ‘denial’ of his ‘narcissistic traits’, suggests psychiatrist caller
‘Absolute idiocy!’: James O’Brien obliterates government ministers and Brexiteers as chaos mounts within the Tory Party

‘Absolute idiocy!’: James O’Brien obliterates ministers and Brexiteers as chaos mounts within the Tory Party

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit