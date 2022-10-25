Penny, Jeremy or even Boris: Rees-Mogg and Lewis resign as Rishi Sunak begins shaping Cabinet

Rishi Sunak reportedly wants to pull from all sides of the party.

By Daisy Stephens

The former Chancellor Rishi Sunak has become the UK's next Prime Minister after being made leader of the Conservative party following a slimmed-down contest.

One of his first jobs will be to determine his Cabinet, which is likely to see another reshuffle. Speaking to MPs at the 1922 committee following his victory, Mr Sunak reportedly promised a government of all talents.

Here are some of the names that could feature.

Chancellor

The new chancellor is expected to provide an economic update on October 31.

Jeremy Hunt put himself forward to be the country's next PM during the summer, though never made it onto the ballot. Just weeks after Liz Truss won the leadership contest, he was brought in as chancellor after Kwasi Kwarteng's budget spooked the markets.

After Boris Johnson announced he would not put himself forward for the leadership last night, Mr Hunt said he was supporting Mr Sunak to be prime minister.

On October 31, the chancellor is due to make a statement, making a last-minute change unlikely. He is also expected to stay in place as a change risks damage to the markets again.

Foreign Secretary

Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the Tory leadership contest at the last minute.

Penny Mordaunt also stood in this week's leadership contest, dramatically pulling out at the last minute, paving Mr Sunak's path to Number 10.

It would make sense for the new PM to appoint Ms Mordaunt to a senior position in his new-look Cabinet. A navy reservist, the current Leader of the Commons served as international development secretary and defence secretary under former PM Theresa May.

Tom Tugendhat, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, also has solid experience to become foreign secretary. He was also chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee and was made security minister by former PM Liz Truss.

Home Secretary

Suella Braverman resigned weeks after being appointed home secretary.

The current home secretary is Grant Shapps, who served as transport secretary under Boris Johnson. He was brought in by Ms Truss after Suella Braverman dramatically resigned last week.

Mr Shapps will be hoping to stay in the role, though Ms Braverman will also be hoping for a top job after publicly backing Mr Sunak over the weekend.

Defence secretary

Theresa May has kept a low-profile since resigning in 2019.

Ben Wallace's position as defence secretary could be in doubt after the new PM reportedly refused to commit to making defence spending three per cent of GDP by 2030. Mr Wallace previously said this would be a red line.

James Cleverly, who has been serving as foreign secretary, could be in for this role. If Mr Sunak is hoping to unite all wings of the party, a return to frontline politics could a possibility for former PM Theresa May, who was reportedly sounded out following Ms Truss' resignation.

Unlikely to feature

Two prominent Cabinet ministers of the last few years have effectively ruled themselves out of any top job that may come their way. Speaking to Sky News, current business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said he would not take a job in Cabinet and later quit his role.

Brandon Lewis has also quit as justice secretary, and chief whip Wendy Morton - whose apparent attempt to resign during the final, frantic days of the Truss premiership precipitated her downfall - has also left government.

Meanwhile, former culture secretary Nadine Dorries told LBC on Sunday Mr Sunak would have 'no mandate' to become Prime Minister and would find it difficult to resist pressure for a General Election. She us unlikely to be offered, or accept, a Cabinet job as a result.

Mr Johnson's attempt to become Prime Minister once again suggests he is craving a return to frontline politics.

Following Mr Johnson's withdrawal from the contest last night, Mr Sunak tweeted: "I truly hope he continues to contribute to public life at home and abroad."