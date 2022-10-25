Liz's farewell: Truss holds second and final cabinet as Rishi poised to become PM

25 October 2022, 09:44 | Updated: 25 October 2022, 10:03

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak split
Liz Truss has chaired her final cabinet meeting after a chaotic seven weeks in power. Picture: Getty. Picture: Getty

By James Hockaday

Liz Truss has chaired her final cabinet meeting before heading to Buckingham Palace to resign as prime minister to hand the reigns to Rishi Sunak.

Her successor, who finished second to her in the previous Conservative party leadership race over the summer, is the UK's fifth PM in just over six years.

Ms Truss announced her resignation on Thursday after just 44 full days in office, making her the shortest serving prime minister in British history.

Her proposed £45 billion package of tax cuts - mainly benefiting the wealthy and funded by more public borrowing - sent markets into a panic and the value of the pound crashing.

The outgoing leader's agenda also was at odds with the Bank of England's attempts to bring rampant inflation under control and attracted unusual criticisms from the International Monetary Fund.

New UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Takes Office
Jacob Rees-Mogg attends this morning's meeting at No 10. Picture: Getty. Picture: Getty
New UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Takes Office
New UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Takes Office. Picture: Getty
BRITAIN-POLITICS-CABINET
Jeremy Hunt is expected to stay on as chancellor under Mr Sunak. Picture: Getty. Picture: Getty

Ms Truss sacked her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, and his replacement Jeremy Hunt tore up most of the so-called "mini-budget" in an attempt to soothe investors' concerns and salvage the Tories' reputation for fiscal responsibility.

MPs on both sides of the house said Ms Truss had no authority left and called for her to go, and while she hung on for a few more days, she eventually accepted she no longer had a mandate to deliver the vision she was elected over.

Ms Truss will give her final address as PM at around 10.15am before travelling to Buckingham Palace to officially submit her resignation to the King. The monarch will then invite Mr Sunak and officially invite him to become prime minister at around 11am.

At 11.15am Mr Sunak is set to make his first address to the nation as PM and is expected to start making cabinet appointments this afternoon.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pasta and vegetable oil are among the products seeing price rises well above the level of inflation

Price of pasta and vegetable oil soars 60 per cent as cost of shopping basket essentials rockets

Breaking
Breaking News

Two men killed and one critically injured after shooting in Ilford

Rishi Sunak Becomes Leader Of The Conservative Party And UK's New Prime Minister

Disillusioned Tory members quit after Rishi Sunak made party leader

Mr Lerwill has been banned from owning a dog for five years

Male cross-dresser tries to have sex with dog in public

Anti-smoking campaigners have branded a council’s decision to rename a road after a cigarette brand "morally unacceptable"

Backlash from anti-smoking campaigners as Bristol road renamed after tobacco brand

Users can't send messages or see blue ticks on WhatsApp

WhatsApp down as millions struggle to access messaging service

Ford is reportedly set to scrap its Ford Fiesta

End of the Ford Fiesta: Company 'set to axe' Britain's most popular car after 46 years

A partial solar eclipse - when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun - will be visible on Tuesday morning

Partial eclipse to be visible across UK on Tuesday morning - when is it and how to watch

Tim Tough died whilst presenting his morning programme

'Legend' local radio DJ dies while presenting Suffolk morning show

Leslie Jordan died aged 67

'World's a darker place': Will and Grace actor Leslie Jordan dies aged 67 after Los Angeles car crash

Rishi Sunak is the new Prime Minister

Sunak gets to work: New PM faces daunting in-tray as he warns Tories must 'unite or die' ahead of visit to King Charles

Gary Lineker came under fire for comments about Just Stop Oil

Gary Lineker in fresh row for defending eco activists and hitting back at Keir Starmer's 'arrogant' claim

The propagandist has been suspended

Russian TV punishes propagandist after he advocates drowning Ukrainian children who criticise Russia

Brigitte Bardot

Chic, stylish stereotype of French women is 'racist and sexist', documentary claims

Lady Leshurr is charged with actual bodily harm

Queen's Speech rapper Lady Leshurr in court charged with assault of ex-girlfriend in Hackney

Putin's relatives are said to be worried over his health

Putin's relatives 'fear for his health amid constant coughing and weight loss and fear elites will turn on him'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lucy Letby

'Oh no, not again', thought nurse who saw baby deteriorate the night after her brother died, Lucy Letby trial hears
Andrew Marr said Rishi Sunak's premiership is the Tory party's 'very last chance'

Andrew Marr: 'Rishi Sunak is the Tory party's last chance'

Greenpeace staged a demonstration in Parliament

'Chaos costs lives': Greenpeace holds sit down protest in Parliament over soaring energy bills
Richard Holden believes Sunak will unite his party and deliver for Britain

Sunak will unite us and fix the economy - making sure we deliver for everyone in the UK, writes Tory MP Richard Holden
Rishi Sunak reportedly wants to pull from all sides of the party

Penny, Jeremy or even Boris: Who could be in Rishi Sunak's cabinet?

Sanjay Chandarana (R) said Rishi Sunak becoming PM was the 'Barack Obama moment' for the Hindu community

'Our Obama moment': leader of Hindu temple set up by Sunak's grandfather reacts to Rishi becoming Prime Minister
Akshata Murthy, wife of former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak

Meet Mrs Sunak: Everything you need to know about billionaire ‘first lady’ Akshata Murthy

Royal Mail post man walking

When are the Royal Mail postal strikes in November?

Andrew Marr argues that Rishi Sunak could be the Tories last PM if they don't unite

If the Tories don't get behind Rishi this could be the last Conservative PM ever

UCU members went on strike in Feburary

Over 70,000 university staff vote to strike amid pay and pensions row

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Tory MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Tories have 'turned a corner' and will 'settle down' under Rishi Sunak's watch, former minister claims
Iain Dale Cross Question 24/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/10 | Watch again

Robert Jenrick backs Rishi Sunak to succeed

'Sunak will be a fiercely intelligent and hardworking leader - he'll get us through tough times': Robert Jenrick
Psychiatrist caller labels Johnson narcissistic

Boris Johnson supporters in ‘denial’ of his ‘narcissistic traits’, suggests psychiatrist caller
‘Absolute idiocy!’: James O’Brien obliterates government ministers and Brexiteers as chaos mounts within the Tory Party

‘Absolute idiocy!’: James O’Brien obliterates ministers and Brexiteers as chaos mounts within the Tory Party
‘It’s arrogant’: Sir Keir Starmer firmly tells Just Stop Oil supporter their protests are ‘wrong’

‘It’s arrogant’: Sir Keir Starmer firmly tells Just Stop Oil supporter their protests are ‘wrong’
James and Boris

James O'Brien: Contemplating Boris Johnson as Prime Minister is 'objectively ridiculous'

‘A bit of a lad’: Former classmate of Sir Keir Starmer shares memories of his time at school with the Labour leader

Sir Keir Starmer was 'a bit of a lad’: ex-classmate shares memories of time at school with Labour leader
'Don't leave it up to the members!'

Boris Johnson won't offer the Tories a 'calm, measured or serious government', says Andrew Marr

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit