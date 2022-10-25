Liz's farewell: Truss holds second and final cabinet as Rishi poised to become PM

Liz Truss has chaired her final cabinet meeting after a chaotic seven weeks in power. Picture: Getty. Picture: Getty

By James Hockaday

Liz Truss has chaired her final cabinet meeting before heading to Buckingham Palace to resign as prime minister to hand the reigns to Rishi Sunak.

Her successor, who finished second to her in the previous Conservative party leadership race over the summer, is the UK's fifth PM in just over six years.

Ms Truss announced her resignation on Thursday after just 44 full days in office, making her the shortest serving prime minister in British history.

Her proposed £45 billion package of tax cuts - mainly benefiting the wealthy and funded by more public borrowing - sent markets into a panic and the value of the pound crashing.

The outgoing leader's agenda also was at odds with the Bank of England's attempts to bring rampant inflation under control and attracted unusual criticisms from the International Monetary Fund.

Jacob Rees-Mogg attends this morning's meeting at No 10. Picture: Getty. Picture: Getty

New UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Takes Office. Picture: Getty

Jeremy Hunt is expected to stay on as chancellor under Mr Sunak. Picture: Getty. Picture: Getty

Ms Truss sacked her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, and his replacement Jeremy Hunt tore up most of the so-called "mini-budget" in an attempt to soothe investors' concerns and salvage the Tories' reputation for fiscal responsibility.

MPs on both sides of the house said Ms Truss had no authority left and called for her to go, and while she hung on for a few more days, she eventually accepted she no longer had a mandate to deliver the vision she was elected over.

Ms Truss will give her final address as PM at around 10.15am before travelling to Buckingham Palace to officially submit her resignation to the King. The monarch will then invite Mr Sunak and officially invite him to become prime minister at around 11am.

At 11.15am Mr Sunak is set to make his first address to the nation as PM and is expected to start making cabinet appointments this afternoon.