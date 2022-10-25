Undaunted Rishi Sunak vows to earn everyone's trust and fix Liz Truss's mistakes in his first speech as PM

25 October 2022, 11:40 | Updated: 25 October 2022, 13:19

Undaunted Rishi Sunak vows to earn everyones trust and fix Liz Truss's mistakes. Picture: Getty

By Danielle DeWolfe

Incoming Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed to “fix” the mistakes of his predecessor Liz Truss, announcing "trust is earned, and I will earn yours".

Describing how he “admired" his predecessor's "restlessness to create change”, Sunak said he would lead with "compassion" in his first speech as PM.

Noting he was "not daunted" by the prospect of his new role, he added: "you cannot question the moment, only the willingness".

He also pledged to work towards "a stronger NHS" with "better schools, safer streets, control of our borders, protecting our environment, supporting our armed forces and levelling up" key priorities.

Within moments of Sunak being appointed, his Twitter bio had already been updated to incorporate his new title.

Undaunted Rishi Sunak vows to earn everyones trust and fix Liz Truss's mistakes in his first speech as PM. Picture: PA

Rishi Sunak officially took over as UK Prime Minister after meeting with King Charles III to confirm his new government earlier today.

As part of the handover of duties, Liz Truss met with the King at just after 10am this morning, resigning after just 49 days in power.

A resignation which was duly accepted by the King, Rishi Sunak then began his journey to Buckingham Palace shortly after.

The former Chancellor arrived at just after 11am to begin the formalities.

Rishi Sunak has met with the King and has now become prime minister.
Rishi Sunak has met with the King and has now become prime minister. Picture: PA

It came after Conservative party supporters cancelled their memberships last night following the announcement that Rishi Sunak was set to become prime minister.

One Tory voter of more than 40 years said they felt as though the party "has been destroyed from within", but others were "delighted" by the news.

42-years-old Sunak becomes the youngest prime minister to take office in over a century, as well as becoming the UK’s first Asian PM.

