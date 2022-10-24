Meet Mrs Sunak: Everything you need to know about billionaire ‘first lady’ Akshata Murthy

24 October 2022, 16:34 | Updated: 24 October 2022, 17:56

Akshata Murthy, wife of former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak
Akshata Murthy has been married to new PM Rishi Sunak since 2009. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Rishi Sunak has claimed victory in the Conservative Party leadership contest – but what do we know of the new Prime Minister's wife?

Stepping into the role after fellow Tory hopeful Penny Mordaunt failed to reach the 100 vote threshold required to progress, 42-year-old Sunak has become the UK’s first asian prime minister- and the youngest in 200 years.

And with the role, comes the new 'First Lady' of 10 Downing Street, Rishi's wife, Akshata Murthy.

Akshata, 42, a fashion designer, married Sunak in Bengaluru, India, in 2009 and will be taking up residence on the famous street with their two daughters Krishna and Anoushka.

So who is Akshata? No stranger to a headline herself, Murthy hit headlines earlier this year when it was revealed she had retained her non-domicile status and managed to avoid hefty tax bills on a personal business.

Read more: 'Unite or die': New PM Rishi Sunak issues ultimatum to divided Tories following leadership battle

Read more: Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Narayan Murty attends a hustings event
Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of the sixth richest man in India. Picture: REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo

Reportedly worth £200million, her ‘non-dom’ tax status meant she wasn’t required to pay UK taxes on income earned elsewhere.

It meant Murthy was able to dodge tax on around £11.5m in annual dividends from her stake in her father’s company, paying £30,000 to retain the status.

Her father is Indian billionaire N.R. Narayana Murthy – founder of tech firm Infosys and reportedly worth $4.5 billion. Murthy’s daughter currently holds a 1 percent stake in the firm, with the holding believed to be worth nearly £700m.

The family are also involved in a joint venture with Amazon in India, estimated to be worth £900m.

Studying economics and French at Claremont McKenna College in California, Murthy went on to study Fashion Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, before going on to gain an MBA from Stanford.

It was there that she met Sunak, who was studying in the US on a prestigious Fulbright scholarship. The coupe married four years later.

Founding her own company Akshata Designs, in 2007, the venture folded soon after. Later going on to found London-based Catamaran Ventures UK with Mr Sunak, the now-PM transferred his shares to her before he became an MP back in 2015.

Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Narayan Murty attends a hustings event,
Akshata Narayan Murty has been a big supporter of her husband during his leadership race. Picture: REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo

A businesswoman with her fingers in multiple pies, Ms Murty also owns one UK-based venture capital company and is a director or direct shareholder in at least five other UK companies – one of which is Jamie Oliver’s pizza restaurants.

Moving into number 10 with their children whilst Rishi was Chancellor, the pair will now return to number 11 – in recent years, the preferred home of the Prime Minister due to it being a larger flat than number 10.

The family have multiple properties – a five-bedroom townhouse in London, a manor house in North Yorkshire, a property in Santa Monica, California, and another central London flat.

Invites to the family’s parties have also become sought-after events – it’s reported guests have regularly been treated to feasts of roast venison, canapés and champagne.

With the couple stepping onto the Sunday Times rich list for the first time in May 2022 with a combined fortune of £730m, Sunak has become the first ever politician to appear on the list since its inception in 1989.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Andrew Marr said Rishi Sunak's premiership is the Tory party's 'very last chance'

Andrew Marr: 'Rishi Sunak is the Tory party's last chance'

Greenpeace staged a demonstration in Parliament

'Chaos costs lives': Greenpeace holds sit down protest in Parliament over soaring energy bills

Richard Holden believes Sunak will unite his party and deliver for Britain

Sunak will unite us and fix the economy - making sure we deliver for everyone in the UK, writes Tory MP Richard Holden

Rishi Sunak reportedly wants to pull from all sides of the party

Penny, Jeremy or even Boris: Who could be in Rishi Sunak's cabinet?

Sanjay Chandarana (R) said Rishi Sunak becoming PM was the 'Barack Obama moment' for the Hindu community

'Our Obama moment': leader of Hindu temple set up by Sunak's grandfather reacts to Rishi becoming Prime Minister

Royal Mail post man walking

When are the Royal Mail postal strikes in November?

Andrew Marr argues that Rishi Sunak could be the Tories last PM if they don't unite

If the Tories don't get behind Rishi this could be the last Conservative PM ever

UCU members went on strike in Feburary

Over 70,000 university staff vote to strike amid pay and pensions row

London Underground and National Rail signs

When are the November rail strikes? National Rail and London Underground confirm new dates

The three officers stand accused of assault by beating

Three Met Police officers deny assaulting 17-year-old in South London

Rishi Sunak said becoming Prime Minister was the greatest privilege of his life

Newly crowned PM Rishi Sunak warns of 'profound challenges' facing Britain and tells warring Tories to 'unite or die'

The key issues facing Rishi Sunak during his first week as PM

Sunak's in-tray: what challenges will the PM face during his first week in office?

Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens, 12, has been remembered as 'well-loved'

Boy, 12, killed after garage wall collapsed 'lay dying for 2 hours until mum called him for dinner'

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Frank McKeever was 63 at the time of his death

Man and woman charged with murder of Islington man whose body is yet to be found

Rishi Sunak is largely expected to become Prime Minister later unless Penny Mordaunt can get the backing of 100 MPs

Rishi heading for No10 as key Boris backers switch sides and Penny scrambles for supporters

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ambulance walkouts loom as nationwide ballots raise the prospect of winter strike action

Biggest ambulance walkout in 30 years looms as thousands balloted over pay

Just Stop Oil cake King Charles in the face

Just Stop Oil protestors throw chocolate cake in face of King Charles' waxwork at Madame Tussauds
Elizabeth Line's Bond Street Station Opens To The Public

Bond Street station finally opens on Elizabeth line

keir

Keir Starmer will refuse to go to the World Cup in Qatar because of human rights - even if England get to the final
Sir Keir was speaking in response to a question from Vicky in St Albans, who was concerned about women's sex-based rights

Sir Keir Starmer refuses to answer whether Eddie Izzard would make Labour's all-women shortlist
Boris returning was 'never going to work' and we must move on from 'chaotic circus' of Tory leadership, says Keir Starmer

'Never going to work': Keir slams Boris's comeback bid and says we must move on from 'chaotic circus' of Tory leadership
EasyJet flight had a near miss from a drone

10ft from disaster: EasyJet plane carrying 180 passengers 'nearly hits drone' above coast of Kent
Simone Simmons has branded Netflix 'sadistic'

Netflix bosses labelled 'sadistic and wicked' by Princess Di's confident after The Crown recreates royal's final moments
A 15-year-old boy collapsed at Browns restaurant in Liverpool

Boy, 15, collapses and dies at popular Liverpool restaurant in front of horrified friends and family
'He wanted to say "I told you so"': Boris' ex-adviser launches blistering attack on former PM

'He was never the answer and just wanted to say "I told you so"': Boris' ex-adviser launches blistering attack

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Robert Jenrick backs Rishi Sunak to succeed

'Sunak will be a fiercely intelligent and hardworking leader - he'll get us through tough times': Robert Jenrick
Psychiatrist caller labels Johnson narcissistic

Boris Johnson supporters in ‘denial’ of his ‘narcissistic traits’, suggests psychiatrist caller
‘Absolute idiocy!’: James O’Brien obliterates government ministers and Brexiteers as chaos mounts within the Tory Party

‘Absolute idiocy!’: James O’Brien obliterates ministers and Brexiteers as chaos mounts within the Tory Party
‘It’s arrogant’: Sir Keir Starmer firmly tells Just Stop Oil supporter their protests are ‘wrong’

‘It’s arrogant’: Sir Keir Starmer firmly tells Just Stop Oil supporter their protests are ‘wrong’
James and Boris

James O'Brien: Contemplating Boris Johnson as Prime Minister is 'objectively ridiculous'

‘A bit of a lad’: Former classmate of Sir Keir Starmer shares memories of his time at school with the Labour leader

Sir Keir Starmer was 'a bit of a lad’: ex-classmate shares memories of time at school with Labour leader
'Don't leave it up to the members!'

Boris Johnson won't offer the Tories a 'calm, measured or serious government', says Andrew Marr
Tom Swarbrick reaction to Truss resignation

Tom Swarbrick: Liz Truss' resignation is 'a small ramp' in the Tory Party's downhill journey
Rishi Sunak represents future of Conservative Party, believes Tory peer Lord Harrington

Rishi Sunak represents future of Conservative Party, believes Tory peer Lord Harrington

Omid Djalili says women ‘not scared’ as ‘conscious, organic movement’ is protesting in Iran

Omid Djalili says women ‘not scared’ as ‘conscious, organic movement’ is protesting in Iran

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit