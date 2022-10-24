Rishi Sunak set to be UK's next Prime Minister after Penny Mordaunt concedes Tory leadership race

Rishi Sunak is set to be the UK's new Prime Minister. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Rishi Sunak will be the UK's next Prime Minister after Penny Mordaunt pulled out of the Tory leadership race.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former Chancellor faced Ms Mordaunt in a slimmed-down Tory leadership contest, triggered last week when Liz Truss quit after just 45 days.

He got the backing of well over 100 Tory MPs ahead of the 2pm deadline on Monday.

With Ms Mordaunt - his only remaining contender - conceding in the race, the job now automatically goes to him without the need for party members to vote. It is unclear if Ms Mordaunt reached the 100-MP threshold.

Sir Graham Brady, head of the 1922 committee that sets the rules for Conservative leadership races, announced the news about 2pm on Monday afternoon.

Mr Sunak must now visit King Charles and ask for permission to form a government.

Rishi Sunak is set to become the new Prime Minister. Picture: Getty

The appointment of Mr Sunak in this way has already drawn criticism, both from within the party and from the opposition.

Tory MP Nadine Dorries has been outspoken in her criticism of appointing another leader without a public vote.

Initially she supported Boris Johnson, who launched a bid to return to his role mere weeks after stepping down.

Read more: Rachel Johnson reacts to brother Boris pulling out of race for No 10: 'I feel sad for him'

Read more: 'All Hell will break loose': Nadine Dorries slams Rishi Sunak's 'lack of mandate' to be PM

But since he withdraw from the race on Sunday night, she has said it is now "impossible" to avoid a general election.

She also told LBC "all hell" would break loose should Mr Sunak become PM.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon have also called for a general election.

Penny Mordaunt pulled out of the leadership race. Picture: Getty

Mr Sunak is taking the reins at a tumultuous time for the Tory party.

They are trailing Labour in the polls by the largest gap for 25 years - the Tories' seven-day poll average currently stands at 20 per cent, 33 points behind the opposition on 53 per cent.

He will be under pressure to hit the ground running to tackle a number of developing catastrophes in the UK.

A worsening economic crisis, a series of crippling strikes, war in Europe and a strained health and social care system are all issues Mr Sunak will need to deal with whilst trying to heal a deeply divided party and regain public trust.

Updates to follow