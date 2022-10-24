Exclusive

'All Hell will break loose': Nadine Dorries slams Rishi Sunak's 'lack of mandate' to be PM

By EJ Ward

Nadine Dorries says a coronation for Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister would lead to 'all Hell breaking loose' as she slams the frontrunners lack of a mandate.

Speaking exclusively to LBC the Tory MP reacted to the news Boris Johnson had dropped out of the Conservative Party leadership race.

His withdrawal means the contest could be decided by early afternoon on Monday unless both the remaining candidates can get the support of 100 MPs.

While Sunak, the former chancellor, already has more than 140 public declarations of support, Ms Mordaunt, the Leader of the House, had fewer than 30.

Read more: Rishi Sunak prepares for 'coronation' as prime minister after Boris Johnson sensationally pulls out of race for No 10

Speaking to Rachel Johnson, Tory MP and ardent Boris supporter Nadine Dorries said the news means the loss of a "great prime Minister," before slamming Rishi Suank and Penny Mordaunt branding them "risk adverse".

"If Rishi becomes automatically Prime Minister by Tuesday I think all Hell will break loose,"

"He's got no mandate from the people," the former Culture Secretary told LBC adding Mr Sunak had "lost every election he's gone up for."

"He lost the leadership election to Liz Truss, he hasn't won this one, he won't have gone to the members for the vote, and I think it will be very very difficult for him to sustain the pressure not to go for a General Election."

"He's got no mandate, whatsoever, to be Prime Minister of this country."

Read more: Rachel Johnson reacts to brother Boris pulling out of race for No 10: 'I feel sad for him'

The blonde-haired, charismatic former Conservative leader said on Sunday that he thought he was "well placed" to lead to the Tories to victory at the next General Election.

"I believe I am well placed to deliver a Conservative victory in 2024 - and tonight I can confirm that I have cleared the very high hurdle of 102 nominations, including a proposer and a seconder, and I could put my nomination in tomorrow," Mr Johnson said in his statement.

"There is a very good chance that I would be successful in the election with Conservative Party members - and that I could indeed be back in Downing Street on Friday."

He closed his statement by saying: "I believe I have much to offer but I am afraid that this is simply not the right time."

Boris Johnson may have withdrawn from the race to be the next prime minister, but there are sure to be questions about what the ex-Number 10 resident does next.

The 58-year-old had a chance to emulate his political hero Winston Churchill and return from the wilderness just seven weeks after departing Downing Street.

It had already been widely rumoured he believed he could make a comeback, and his final speech in No 10 appeared to hint as much with its reference to Cincinnatus, who was recalled from his farm to save ancient Rome from crisis.

But Mr Johnson was forced late on Sunday to admit he could not unite his warring party, seemingly surrendering the Tory leadership race to his ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak

With nominations due to close at 2pm on Monday, Ms Mordaunt has limited time to get the necessary nominations. If she fails Mr Sunak will be declared leader without a contest.

If she does get the numbers, MPs will then decide which of the two candidates they prefer in an "indicative" vote.

There will then be a final online poll of party members to decide the outcome with the result due on Friday - unless one of the candidates pulls out .

Certainly there are some in the party who would like to see an uncontested "coronation" to avoid a repeat of what happened with Liz Truss when the party in the country voted for a leader who did not have the backing of MPs.

Ms Mordaunt could find herself under pressure to withdraw if she finishes a long way behind Mr Sunak in the poll of MPs, even though she is popular with the Tory grassroots.