Boris's allies claim he has 100 Tory MP supporters despite party big hitters backing Rishi

22 October 2022, 15:24 | Updated: 22 October 2022, 16:37

Boris lands back at Gatwick (main) as allies claim he has enough supporters to take on Rishi Sunak (top right) and Penny Mordaunt (bottom right) in a leadership battle
Boris lands back at Gatwick (main) as allies claim he has enough supporters to take on Rishi Sunak (top right) and Penny Mordaunt (bottom right) in a leadership battle. Picture: Alamy
By Fran Way

Boris Johnson's arrived back from holiday as his camp claim that he has more than 100 MP backers to be next PM and "could be on ballot if he wants" despite former chief of staff Steve Barclay and Brexit guru Lord Frost coming out for arch rival Rishi Sunak.

The former Prime Minister landed back in the UK from his Caribbean holiday this morning and within hours his aides were saying that he had the backing of the 100 MPs he needs to enter the leadership contest.

Mr Johnson's arrival followed announcements his former Chief of Staff, Steve Barclay, and Lord Frost, who led the UK's negotiations with the EU, that they were both publicly endorsing Mr Sunak — marking a blow to the former PM.

Ministers Greg Hands, Chris Philip and Tom Tugendhat have also declared their support for Mr Sunak.

But there was support from Mr Johnson's long term ally Nadine Dorries who tweeted "the boss is back."

Mr Johnson's ally Sir James Duddridge claimed he has the backing of the 100 MPs required to be on Monday's ballot but many of them have not publicly declared that support.

Currently only 71 MPs have come out to support him publicly. The full list, published by Guido includes former Home Secretary Priti Patel and Secretary of State for Business Jacob Rees Mogg.

Rishi Sunak is on 122 supporters and Penny Mordaunt is on 25 supporters.

Senior Tories are trying to broker a face-to-face meeting between Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak in a bid to end the bloodletting engulfing the party and create a 'dream ticket'.

Mr Johnson is understood to be willing to meet his estranged former chancellor in the hope of burying the hatchet and thrashing out a deal to govern together.

On Saturday morning former home secretary Priti Patel said she was backing Mr Johnson in the leadership race because he had a 'proven track record' tweeting that "Boris has the mandate to deliver our elected manifesto and a proven track record getting the big decisions right. I'm backing him in the leadership contest."

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Ben Wallace have also declared their support for Mr Johnson, giving the former premier the backing of three high-profile Tories.

But there are concerns that some centrist MPs could resign the Tory whip or even defect in protest as they regard him as unacceptable to lead.

An opinion poll today shows the Tories 39 points behind Labour, at their lowest ever rating.

READ MORE: Stanley Johnson said a general election would be 'political suicide' for the Conservative Party

He told Matt Frei: “I’m not taking a view on this one. The last thing anybody wants to do is take their parents advice.“My line has always been: whatever you decide to do, I will support you.”

Probing him further, Matt directly asked: “As a man who cares about policy and the future of the company, don’t you think the decent thing to do is to say ‘stop the physco drama, let’s have a general election’?”

Mr Johnson replied: “We don’t have rules that permit that. Suicide is pretty much illegal in most countries in the world. It’s not advisable."

Matt clarified: “You think if they went to general election they would commit political suicide?”

Mr Johnson replied: “I think they would, yeah.”

Stanley Johnson spoke to LBC as Mr Johnson arrived back in the UK following his holiday in the Dominican Republic with his wife Carrie, 34, plus children Wilfred, two and baby Romy.

yesterday, told an ally that he will run in the leadership contest. Sky News reporter Mark Stone said that passengers on the flight looked 'slightly bewildered' to see the former PM.While they boarded the plane at Punta Cana International Airport separate from the public, the family sat in economy, the former PM in seat 34K.'Mr Johnson is sitting in economy, quite near the back of the plane, with his wife and children - one of his children climbing on top of him,' Mr Stone said. 'He's in a suit, his head forward, deep in thought, but moments before that one of his children was climbing on top of him - a family coming back from their holidays.'The former PM's plane landed at Gatwick Airport on Saturday at 10.18am from the Dominican Republic, following a planned stop in Antigua. He was ushered quickly through the VIP terminal by security and was then taken to a waiting Range Rover which carried him away from the airport.Carrie and their children travelled separately, in a different car from the PM. His was the most tracked in the world at one point, with more the 7,000 people watching for the former premier's arrival.His travels follow two trips in August, when the then outgoing PM holidayed with Carrie for a belayed honeymoon in Slovenia, and then took a trip to Greece for a family holiday near Horto where his father Stanley has a house.Following his resignation, Mr Johnson set up a company to channel millions in earnings that he could generate on the lucrative speaking circuit.Earlier this month, he registered the company The Office of Boris Johnson Limited with Companies House.The ex Premier, who stood down last month, had been predicted to earn around £5million a year after quitting Downing Street.

