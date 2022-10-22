Who's backing who in the race to be Tory leader and PM - live tracker

22 October 2022, 17:45 | Updated: 22 October 2022, 18:37

Rishi Sunak (l), Boris Johnson (c) and Penny Mordaunt (r) are the favourites to succeed Liz Truss
Rishi Sunak (l), Boris Johnson (c) and Penny Mordaunt (r) are the favourites to succeed Liz Truss. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Rishi Sunak has tonight gained the valuable backing of trade secretary Kemi Badenoch, who is widely considered one of the Conservative party's rising stars.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The ex-Chancellor also became the first - and, so far, only - Tory candidate to pass the crucial threshold of 100 MP backers.

Boris Johnson's team this afternoon said he has also crossed 100 backers - but the unverified claim has been labelled "hogwash" by Sunak supporters.

Penny Mordaunt, meanwhile, is trailing behind her two rivals for Tory leader and prime minister. She became the first Conservative MP to launch a leadership bid last night.

Boris Johnson has not publicly declared his candidacy. Rishi Sunak is expected to do so this evening.

Any candidate who does not have 100 MPs on their side by Monday will be booted out of the contest. Those remaining will be voted on by the Conservative party's 160,000 members.

With 199 of the Tories' 357 MPs now public with their preferences, that leaves 155 for the candidates to compete for.

Rishi Sunak is expected to formally launch his candidacy in the next few hours
Rishi Sunak is expected to formally launch his candidacy in the next few hours. Picture: PA
Boris Johnson has not publicly declared his attempt to return to frontline politics
Boris Johnson has not publicly declared his attempt to return to frontline politics. Picture: PA
Penny Mordaunt became the first MP to launch her leadership bid yesterday
Penny Mordaunt became the first MP to launch her leadership bid yesterday. Picture: Alamy

But if only Sunak reaches the crucial 100, he will be crowned Tory leader and prime minister.

Here are the public backers of each camp so far, in order of when they announced their preference, as tracked by party blog ConservativeHome.

Rishi Sunak (119)

  • Crispin Blunt
  • Julie Marson
  • Richard Holden
  • Angela Richardson
  • Steve Double
  • Kevin Hollinrake
  • Jo Gideon
  • Paul Maynard
  • John Glen
  • Andrew Bowie
  • Anthony Mangnall
  • Simon Hart
  • Craig Williams
  • John Stevenson
  • Gary Streeter
  • Andrew Murrison
  • Dominic Raab
  • James Cartlidge
  • Simon Jupp
  • Bim Afolami
  • Nick Gibb
  • Fay Jones
  • Alex Chalk
  • Laura Trott
  • Maggie Throup
  • Simon Hoare
  • Edward Timpson
  • Laura Farris
  • Huw Merriman
  • Robert Goodwill
  • Simon Fell
  • Helen Whately
  • James Morris
  • Victoria Prentis
  • Jonathan Djangoly
  • Richard Graham
  • Anthony Browne
  • Mel Stride
  • Gareth Davies
  • Siobhan Baillie
  • Robin Walker
  • Robert Jenrick
  • Damian Hinds
  • Rehman Chishti
  • Guy Opperman
  • Claire Coutinho
  • James Gray
  • Steve Brine
  • David TC Davies
  • Ruth Edwards
  • Robert Syms
  • Bob Neill
  • Simon Baynes
  • Liam Fox
  • Gavin Williamson
  • Mark Harper
  • Rob Halfon
  • George Eustice
  • Mike Wood
  • Stephen Hammond
  • Andrew Jones
  • John Baron
  • Greg Clark
  • Julian Sturdy
  • Nigel Mills
  • James Daly
  • Philip Davies
  • Philip Dunne
  • Iain Stewart
  • Julian Smith
  • Mark Logan
  • Johnny Mercer
  • Duncan Baker
  • Rebecca Pow
  • Jeremy Quin
  • Gillian Keegan
  • Andrew Percy
  • Mark Garnier
  • Mark Garnier
  • Andrew Bridgen
  • David Rutley
  • Andrew Mitchell
  • Chris Philp
  • Sajid Javid
  • James Wild
  • Lucy Frazer
  • Jonathan Lord
  • Richard Bacon
  • Mark Menzies
  • John Howell
  • Miriam Cates
  • Matt Hancock
  • Oliver Dowden
  • Jamie Wallis
  • Tom Tugendhat
  • Tobias Ellwood
  • Martin Vickers
  • Caroline Nokes
  • Selaine Saxby
  • Paul Howell
  • Robert Largan
  • David Mundell
  • David Simmonds
  • Sir Peter Bottomley
  • Aaron Bell
  • Helen Grant
  • Steve Barclay
  • David Johnston
  • Desmond Swayne
  • Sally-Ann Hart
  • Michael Tomlinson
  • Oliver Heald
  • Andrew Selous
  • Greg Hands
  • Graham Stuart
  • David Davis
  • Kemi Badenoch
  • Tom Hunt
  • Alun Cairns

Boris Johnson (56)

  • Paul Bristow
  • James Duddridge
  • Nadine Dorries
  • Brendan Clarke-Smith
  • Michael Fabricant
  • Stephen McPartland
  • Marco Longhi
  • Andrea Jenkyns
  • Andrew Stephenson
  • Lia Nici
  • Christopher Chope
  • Shaun Bailey
  • David Morris
  • Karl McCartney
  • Amanda Milling
  • Peter Bone
  • Chris Clarkson
  • Jane Hunt
  • Tom Pursglove
  • James Grundy
  • Holly Mumby-Croft
  • Trudy Harrison
  • Scott Benton
  • Mark Eastwood
  • Jill Mortimer
  • Kelly Tolhurst
  • Richard Drax
  • Phillip Hollobone
  • Shailesh Vara
  • Maria Caulfield
  • Sir Edward Leigh
  • Nigel Adams
  • Jacob Rees-Mogg
  • Ian Levy
  • Henry Smith
  • Mark Pritchard
  • Mark Pritchard
  • Jane Stevenson
  • Gareth Johnson
  • Ben Wallace
  • Leo Docherty
  • Caroline Johnson
  • Simon Clarke
  • Bob Stewart
  • Greg Smith
  • Alok Sharma
  • Antony Higginbotham
  • John Whittingdale
  • Anne-Marie Trevelyan
  • Chris Heaton-Harris
  • Chris Heaton-Harris
  • Bill Cash
  • Ben Everitt
  • Priti Patel
  • Lee Anderson
  • Ben Bradley

Penny Mordaunt (24)

  • Derek Thomas
  • Bob Seely
  • John Lamont
  • Damien Collins
  • Maria Miller
  • Andrea Leadsom
  • Kieran Mullan
  • Robbie Moore
  • Craig Tracey
  • Nicola Richards
  • John Penrose
  • Heather Wheeler
  • Elliot Colburn
  • James Davies
  • Harriet Baldwin
  • Caroline Dinenage
  • Caroline Ansell
  • George Freeman
  • Marcus Fysh
  • Mary Robinson
  • Roger Gale
  • Neil Hudson
  • Tracey Crouch
  • Damien Green

