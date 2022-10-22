Who's backing who in the race to be Tory leader and PM - live tracker

Rishi Sunak (l), Boris Johnson (c) and Penny Mordaunt (r) are the favourites to succeed Liz Truss. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Rishi Sunak has tonight gained the valuable backing of trade secretary Kemi Badenoch, who is widely considered one of the Conservative party's rising stars.

The ex-Chancellor also became the first - and, so far, only - Tory candidate to pass the crucial threshold of 100 MP backers.

Boris Johnson's team this afternoon said he has also crossed 100 backers - but the unverified claim has been labelled "hogwash" by Sunak supporters.

Penny Mordaunt, meanwhile, is trailing behind her two rivals for Tory leader and prime minister. She became the first Conservative MP to launch a leadership bid last night.

Boris Johnson has not publicly declared his candidacy. Rishi Sunak is expected to do so this evening.

Any candidate who does not have 100 MPs on their side by Monday will be booted out of the contest. Those remaining will be voted on by the Conservative party's 160,000 members.

With 199 of the Tories' 357 MPs now public with their preferences, that leaves 155 for the candidates to compete for.

Rishi Sunak is expected to formally launch his candidacy in the next few hours. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson has not publicly declared his attempt to return to frontline politics. Picture: PA

Penny Mordaunt became the first MP to launch her leadership bid yesterday. Picture: Alamy

But if only Sunak reaches the crucial 100, he will be crowned Tory leader and prime minister.

Here are the public backers of each camp so far, in order of when they announced their preference, as tracked by party blog ConservativeHome.

Rishi Sunak (119)

Crispin Blunt

Julie Marson

Richard Holden

Angela Richardson

Steve Double

Kevin Hollinrake

Jo Gideon

Paul Maynard

John Glen

Andrew Bowie

Anthony Mangnall

Simon Hart

Craig Williams

John Stevenson

Gary Streeter

Andrew Murrison

Dominic Raab

James Cartlidge

Simon Jupp

Bim Afolami

Nick Gibb

Fay Jones

Alex Chalk

Laura Trott

Maggie Throup

Simon Hoare

Edward Timpson

Laura Farris

Huw Merriman

Robert Goodwill

Simon Fell

Helen Whately

James Morris

Victoria Prentis

Jonathan Djangoly

Richard Graham

Anthony Browne

Mel Stride

Gareth Davies

Siobhan Baillie

Robin Walker

Robert Jenrick

Damian Hinds

Rehman Chishti

Guy Opperman

Claire Coutinho

James Gray

Steve Brine

David TC Davies

Ruth Edwards

Robert Syms

Bob Neill

Simon Baynes

Liam Fox

Gavin Williamson

Mark Harper

Rob Halfon

George Eustice

Mike Wood

Stephen Hammond

Andrew Jones

John Baron

Greg Clark

Julian Sturdy

Nigel Mills

James Daly

Philip Davies

Philip Dunne

Iain Stewart

Julian Smith

Mark Logan

Johnny Mercer

Duncan Baker

Rebecca Pow

Jeremy Quin

Gillian Keegan

Andrew Percy

Alex Chalk

Mark Garnier

Andrew Bridgen

David Rutley

Andrew Mitchell

Chris Philp

Sajid Javid

James Wild

Lucy Frazer

Jonathan Lord

Richard Bacon

Mark Menzies

John Howell

Miriam Cates

Matt Hancock

Oliver Dowden

Jamie Wallis

Tom Tugendhat

Tobias Ellwood

Martin Vickers

Caroline Nokes

Selaine Saxby

Paul Howell

Robert Largan

David Mundell

David Simmonds

Sir Peter Bottomley

Aaron Bell

Helen Grant

Steve Barclay

David Johnston

Desmond Swayne

Sally-Ann Hart

Michael Tomlinson

Oliver Heald

Andrew Selous

Greg Hands

Graham Stuart

David Davis

Kemi Badenoch

Tom Hunt

Alun Cairns

Boris Johnson (56)

Paul Bristow

James Duddridge

Nadine Dorries

Brendan Clarke-Smith

Michael Fabricant

Stephen McPartland

Marco Longhi

Andrea Jenkyns

Andrew Stephenson

Lia Nici

Christopher Chope

Shaun Bailey

David Morris

Karl McCartney

Amanda Milling

Peter Bone

Chris Clarkson

Jane Hunt

Tom Pursglove

James Grundy

Holly Mumby-Croft

Trudy Harrison

Scott Benton

Mark Eastwood

Jill Mortimer

Kelly Tolhurst

Richard Drax

Phillip Hollobone

Shailesh Vara

Maria Caulfield

Sir Edward Leigh

Nigel Adams

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Ian Levy

Henry Smith

Tom Pursglove

Mark Pritchard

Jane Stevenson

Gareth Johnson

Ben Wallace

Leo Docherty

Caroline Johnson

Simon Clarke

Bob Stewart

Greg Smith

Alok Sharma

Antony Higginbotham

John Whittingdale

Anne-Marie Trevelyan

David Morris

Chris Heaton-Harris

Bill Cash

Ben Everitt

Priti Patel

Lee Anderson

Ben Bradley

Penny Mordaunt (24)