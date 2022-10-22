Stanley Johnson said a general election would be 'political suicide' for the Conservative Party

Stanley Johnson on LBC
Stanley Johnson on LBC.
Fran Way

By Fran Way

Stanley Johnson has said a general election would be ‘political suicide’ for the Conservative Party.

Speaking with Matt Frie this morning on LBC, Boris Johnson’s dad refused to say whether he would be supporting his son if he throws his hat in the ring to be prime minister again.

He told Matt: “I’m not taking a view on this one. The last thing anybody wants to do is take their parents advice.

“My line has always been: whatever you decide to do, I will support you.”

Probing him further, Matt directly asked: “As a man who cares about policy and the future of the company, don’t you think the decent thing to do is to say ‘stop the physco drama, let’s have a general election’?”

Mr Johnson replied: “We don’t have rules that permit that. Suicide is pretty much illegal in most countries in the world. It’s not advisable.”

Matt clarified: “You think if they went to general election they would commit political suicide?”

Mr Johnson replied: “I think they would, yeah.”

It comes after a reported pictured Boris Johnson sitting in economy on a last-minute flight back to the UK from the Dominican Republic.

Boris was on holiday with his wife and children for two weeks of sunshine but told an ally he was returning home early to run to become the Prime Minister just six weeks after he was asked to resign amid cabinet scandals when he was in Downing Street.

He landed just half an hour before his father was quizzed live on air and is thought to be setting out his plan for the leadership race imminently.

