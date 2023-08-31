Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

31 August 2023, 11:45

Ben Wallace's best LBC moments

By Abbie Reynolds

Now that Ben Wallace has formally quit as defence secretary, LBC looks over his most memorable on air moments while in the role.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In August 2021, Ben Wallace fought back tears whilst discussing the fate of British troops fleeing Afghanistan - following the dramatic fall of the country's Western-backed government to the Taliban.

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan

Visibly breaking down, the former Defence Secretary said he had "regret" that "some people won't get back."

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary breaks down over Afghan

Nick Ferrari had a shock when Ben Wallace pulled the line, "That's bollocks, Nick" in response to claims that former Royal Marine Pen Farthing had been 'cut off by the MoD' and left 'to fend for himself' in Afghanistan.

'That's bollocks': Defence Secretary dismisses claims ex-Marine has been 'abandoned'

The Defence Secretary dismissed the claims with some robust 'military language'.

Defence Secretary dismisses claims made by former Royal marine

During the 'Spare' controversy, Ben Wallace told LBC that Prince Harry was "boasting" about how many Taliban he had killed - which was not playing a ‘team game’.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace accuses Prince Harry of ‘boasting’ about killing 25 Taliban fighters

Defence Secretary has criticised Prince Harry for ‘boasting’ about killing 25 Taliban fighters

After Boris Johnson labelled Putin ‘crazy’ and ‘macho’, Ben Wallace told Nick Ferrari he believed the Russian dictator was suffering from 'small man syndrome'.

Putin a 'lunatic with small man syndrome' says minister as PM blasts 'toxic masculinity'

Mr Wallace said: “If you want a perfect example of toxic masculinity, it's what he's doing in Ukraine.”

Putin is suffering from small man syndrome, Wallace says

