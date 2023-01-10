Prince Harry autobiography Spare becomes fastest-selling non-fiction book ever

Prince Harry's autobiography Spare has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, recording figures of 400,000 copies so far in hardback, ebook and audio formats after going on sale today. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Prince Harry's autobiography Spare has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, recording figures of 400,000 copies so far in hardback, ebook and audio formats after going on sale today.

Larry Finlay, managing director of Transworld Penguin Random House, said in a statement; "We always knew this book would fly but it is exceeding even our most bullish expectations.

"As far as we know, the only books to have sold more in their first day are those starring the other Harry (Potter)."

Queues of people arrived before shops opened their doors at 12am this morning for the controversial memoir's official release.

In the book, the Prince makes sensational claims including accusing his older brother William of physically attacking him and teasing him about his panic attacks, saying his father King Charles put his own interests above his youngest son's.

Read more: 'Most effective use of his time': Downing Street defends Rishi Sunak for taking RAF jet from London to Leeds

Read more: Grant Shapps introduces controversial anti-strike legislation to curb public sector walkouts

There were a handful of people waiting outside WHSmith in London's Victoria station to be among the first to buy the book, which has sparked headlines internationally with explosive claims about the Royal Family.

Journalists were able to get hold of the book last week, after it was revealed that the Spanish edition had been put on sale early by mistake in some bookshops, before being hastily removed.

Members of the media gathered to see the first people who got their hands on a copy as it hit the shelves in the UK today.

Harry's memoir 'Spare' on display at a bookshop in central London on the day of its official release in London today. Picture: Getty

46-year-old Sarah Nakana was first to the till to purchase her copy, just as midnight struck, and described the Duke's decision to write the book and tell his story as "incredibly courageous and brave".

She said: "I'm excited to hear from Prince Harry about his life in his words.

"He has created a historical record of his life. He lived it. Only he knows what he endured and went through.

Copies of the book on display at Waterstones Piccadilly, London, today. Picture: Getty

"I know for sure the UK media sensationalised some of the bits that make him look in the worst light and sell them the most papers."

Other people who were among the first to buy it included Professor Chris Imafidon who took home three copies, and two 20-year-old friends Leigh Harper and Ben Vu.

Prince Harry discussed a raft of the claims made in Spare during a series of interviews on primetime TV last week.

Another interview, with American comedian Stephen Colbert on The Late Show on CBS, is set to air in the early hours of tomorrow morning, UK time.