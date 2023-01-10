Grant Shapps introduces controversial new bill that would prevent some public service workers from going on strike

10 January 2023, 14:09

Grant Shapps formally introducing the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill in the commons today
Grant Shapps formally introducing the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill in the commons today. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Business secretary Grant Shapps has introduced a controversial new bill that would prevent some employees from being able to go on strike without fear of losing their jobs.

The proposed law would mean areas including the NHS, education, fire and rescue, border security and nuclear decommissioning would have to introduce minimum levels of service during strikes to provide a ‘safety net’ to the public.

Employers would have to set out the workforce they need, preventing some employees from being able to strike with protection from unfair dismissal.

The plans have been criticised as an ‘attack on human rights’.

If made law, some union workers would be required to continue working during a strike.

Read more: Boris Johnson erased from space launch pic posted on Grant Shapps' Twitter

Read more: NHS must do whatever it takes to tackle crisis, says Shapps - including cabins in car parks

Mr Shapps told the Commons the Government "absolutely believes in the right to strike" but that it is "duty bound" to protect the lives and livelihoods of people in the UK.

He thanked the Royal College of Nursing for working with health officials to ensure "safe levels of cover" during their strike, adding they showed they could protest in a "reasonable and mature way".

He said: “A lack of timely co-operation from the ambulance unions meant employers could not reach agreement nationally for minimum safety levels during recent strikes and health officials were left guessing at the likely minimum coverage, making contingency planning almost impossible and putting everyone's constituents' lives at risk.

"The ambulance strike planned for tomorrow still does not have minimum safety levels in place and this will result in patchy emergency care for the British people, and this cannot continue.

"It's for moments like this that we're introducing legislation, focusing on blue light emergency services and delivering on our manifesto commitment to secure minimum service on the railways."

Mr Shapps added: "We don't want to use this legislation but we must ensure the safety of the British public."

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said one of her constituents “waited over an hour for an ambulance, who died waiting for an ambulance, and that was not on a strike day".

She added: "That is because of the disastrous chaos we have in the system under this Conservative government."

Ms Rayner went on: "How he goes on with one breath thanking nurses to sacking nurses, not just insulting, but utterly stupid.

"There is no common sense about this at all. He says he recognises pressure faced by key workers, but he knows the NHS cannot find the nurses they need to work on the ward, he knows the trains don't run even on non-strike days such is their shortage of staff.

"So, how can he seriously think that sacking thousands of key workers won't just plunge our public services further into crisis?"

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A Russian frigate equipped with hypersonic cruise missiles has held an exercise in the Norwegian Sea, the country's defence ministry said today.

Russian warship armed with hypersonic cruise weapons holds exercise in Norwegian Sea

Germany Coal Mine Protests

Activists bid to block access to German village cleared for coal mine expansion

One victim reported waking up and finding as much as £98,000 missing from their accounts

Husbands 'spent holiday money on strippers' say strip club's lawyers as it's shuttered amid spiking claims

Severe Weather California

Heavy rain batters flood-hit California as another storm looms

The Ukrainian surgeon removed the live grenade from the soldier's chest

Surgeon removes live grenade from Ukrainian soldier's chest as Russia ramps up offensive on salt-mining town of Soledar

Jane Park appeared on talk show Dr Phil

'I wish I'd never won': Britain's youngest EuroMillions winner reveals why she regrets £1 million win at 17

Yemen

US Navy seizes 2,100 rifles from ship ‘bound for Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen’

Migration Greece Trial

Smuggling trial begins for aid workers over migrant rescue efforts in Greece

Jimmy Lai

Lawyers for jailed Hong Kong publisher seek meeting with Sunak

Travelodge at Conbalt Business Park in Newcastle

Probe launched after 28 porn stars book Travelodge family room to film X-rated footage

Russia Ukraine War

‘This is what madness looks like’: Russia steps up attacks in eastern Ukraine

Italy Pompeii Restored House

Stunning Pompeii house owned by two ex-slaves opens to public

X marks the spot: Ommeren, located in the province of Gelderland, Netherlands, is the supposed location of the Nazi treasure

Treasure hunters banned from Dutch village after Nazi gold map sparks rush of detectorists digging up parks and gardens

Photoshapped: Boris Johnson, left in the original image, and right, in the picture sent from Mr Shapps' account

PhotoShapped! Boris Johnson erased from space launch pic posted on Grant Shapps' Twitter - before it's quickly deleted

Staff at 3 Amazon centres could lose their jobs

Amazon set to shut three UK warehouses putting 1,200 jobs at risk

Romania Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate due in Romanian court to appeal against continued detention

Latest News

See more Latest News

A worker helps a traveller fill out an electronic declaration of their Covid-19 health status in the international arrivals area at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing

China suspends South Koreans’ visas in seeming swipe over Covid tests on Chinese

Germany Coal Protest

Activists opposing German mine expansion lose legal bid to stay in village

Harry and Meghan have been forced to evacuate their Montecito home after the major storm put most of the state under flood watch

Harry and Meghan ordered to evacuate Montecito mansion amid deadly California floods

London's roads remain the most congested in the world

Londoners spent nearly a week of their lives sitting in traffic last year as capital remains most congested in the world
Andrew Tate and his brother pictured arriving at a court in Romania today

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are handcuffed together as they arrive at Romanian court for appeal hearing
Matt Hancock was spotted browsing for clothes at a bazaar in Turkey

Matt Hancock spotted shopping in Turkey - and denies he was there to 'have his hair and teeth done'
The 165 bus route in Walthamstow is said to have been targeted as part of the string of fires

Serial bus arsonist hunted by police following a spate of fires aboard vehicles in East London
The London primary school is being renamed.

Sir Francis Drake Primary School to be renamed over slave trading past following BLM protests
Peru Political Crisis

13 killed during protests in Peru calling for immediate elections

Grant Shapps told LBC the NHS must do 'whatever it takes'

NHS must do whatever it takes to tackle crisis, says Shapps - including cabins in car parks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘It’s like a Russian doll of injustice!’: James O’Brien weighs up right to strike with workers being threatened with the sack

'It's Russian doll of injustice!': James O’Brien reacts to proposed anti-strike legislation
‘I could see the inside of my leg’: Caller shares terrifying story of being ‘dragged around’ in horrific dog attack

‘I could see the inside of my leg’: Caller shares terrifying story of being ‘dragged around’ in horrific dog attack
Grant Shapps

Grant Shapps claims he's been living in Mick Lynch's head 'rent-free' amid ongoing rail strikes
The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Grant Shapps defends 'difficult decision' to 'scale back' energy support for businesses

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/01 | Watch again

Prince Harry 'unconscious bias'

Caller hits out at Prince Harry's use of 'unconscious bias' to 'defend racist, ingrained views'
Richard Branson: I hate the world billionaire

Sir Richard Branson tells Tom Swarbrick he hates the word billionaire

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01 | Watch again

James O'Brien struggles to suppress laughter at Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on NHS

James O'Brien makes mockery of Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on private healthcare

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit