'That's bo***cks': Defence Secretary dismisses claims ex-Marine has been 'abandoned'

24 August 2021, 08:22 | Updated: 24 August 2021, 08:24

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace dismisses claims former Royal Marine Pen Farthing has been 'cut off by the MoD' and left 'to fend for himself' in Afghanistan.

The comment comes after LBC's Nick Ferrari questioned the Secretary of State over claims made by Pen Farthing.

Mr Farthing had tweeted that he had been "left to fend for myself in Kabul." And he has been "cut off from mt MoD support line," claiming this was done by "the special advisor to Ben Wallace".

Paul Farthing, known as "Pen", has been battling to get all 25 staff from his animal welfare charity Nowzad and their families out of the country.

Read more: Secret SAS hacker squad has cover blown after MoD post job advert online

But the Defence Secretary dismissed the claims with some robust 'military language'.

"That's bollocks, Nick!"

He said Mr Farthing had been contacted and offered a flight out of the country.

"I strongly advise him to come to the airport and take a route out."

Read more: Judge Taliban 'by deeds not words': PM calls on G7 to step up support for Afghans

Speaking to LBC, Mr Wallace said his advisers "don't stop anyone, they don't make those decisions."

Watch: 'We should punch the Taliban in the nose!' Former US Green Beret says

The Defence Secretary said he "simply had to prioritise people over animals."

Read more: Person on no-fly list flown to UK during Kabul evacuation, Govt confirms

Mr Wallace said there were some "really desperate" people in the queue to be evacuated from Afghanistan who faced a "bleak" future if they did not get out of the country.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Operation Pitting, the military evacuation that began on Friday August 13, has so far extracted 7,109 people out of Kabul.

The figure includes embassy staff, British nationals, those eligible under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (ARAP) programme and a number of nationals from partner nations, the MoD said.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A few glasses of red wine a week could help people avoid high blood pressure

Few glasses of wine a week could keep high blood pressure at bay - study
US Afghanistan

US steps up pace of evacuations as Taliban warn deadline must be met
Numbers have risen sharply in the last three years.

Internet grooming levels reach record high sparking calls for stricter online regulation
New York chiefjJudge Janet DiFiore, left, swears in Kathy Hochul, right, as the first woman to be New York’s governor (Hans Pennink/AP)

Kathy Hochul becomes first female governor of New York

The person who was on the no-fly list is no longer considered a person of interest

Person on no-fly list flown to UK during Kabul evacuation, Govt confirms
The crash caused serious delays on the M25 on Monday

Three dead and two arrested after serious crash on M25

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The former Green Beret was speaking to Nick Ferrari

'We should punch the Taliban in the nose!' Former US Green Beret says
'We've been defeated': Iain Dale's searing take on Afghanistan crisis

'We've been defeated': Iain Dale's searing take on Afghanistan crisis
'This is history repeating itself' - Afghan political activist

'Whoever is telling you the Taliban has changed is lying'

Islamic scholar claims Afghan women 'discovered a voice' under Taliban rule

Islamic scholar claims Afghan women 'discovered a voice' under Taliban rule
The Armed Forces Minister was speaking to LBC

Defence Minister warns of 'very real security threat' from Islamic State at Kabul airport
Caller brands Natasha Devon 'upper class' – because of her name

Caller brands Natasha Devon 'upper class' – because of her name

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London