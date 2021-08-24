'That's bo***cks': Defence Secretary dismisses claims ex-Marine has been 'abandoned'

By EJ Ward

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace dismisses claims former Royal Marine Pen Farthing has been 'cut off by the MoD' and left 'to fend for himself' in Afghanistan.

The comment comes after LBC's Nick Ferrari questioned the Secretary of State over claims made by Pen Farthing.

Mr Farthing had tweeted that he had been "left to fend for myself in Kabul." And he has been "cut off from mt MoD support line," claiming this was done by "the special advisor to Ben Wallace".

Paul Farthing, known as "Pen", has been battling to get all 25 staff from his animal welfare charity Nowzad and their families out of the country.

But the Defence Secretary dismissed the claims with some robust 'military language'.

"That's bollocks, Nick!"

He said Mr Farthing had been contacted and offered a flight out of the country.

"I strongly advise him to come to the airport and take a route out."

Speaking to LBC, Mr Wallace said his advisers "don't stop anyone, they don't make those decisions."

I have been left to fend for myself in Kabul. Cut off from my #MoD support line by the special advisor to @benwallacemp 22 year Marine left behind lines.. neither my staff or animals will now get out - cheers @BorisJohnson @10DowningStreet @BBCWorld @BBCNews @SkyNews @DailyMailUK https://t.co/xraUtujbNQ — Pen Farthing (@PenFarthing) August 23, 2021

The Defence Secretary said he "simply had to prioritise people over animals."

Mr Wallace said there were some "really desperate" people in the queue to be evacuated from Afghanistan who faced a "bleak" future if they did not get out of the country.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Operation Pitting, the military evacuation that began on Friday August 13, has so far extracted 7,109 people out of Kabul.



The figure includes embassy staff, British nationals, those eligible under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (ARAP) programme and a number of nationals from partner nations, the MoD said.