'I'd have been fired by now if I'd led an invasion as bad as Russia's,' defence secretary says

29 June 2022, 08:25 | Updated: 29 June 2022, 08:55

By Asher McShane

The Defence Secretary told LBC this morning that if he had been leading an invasion as disastrous as Putin's assault on Ukraine, he would have been fired by now and the Government would have been overthrown.

On the progress of Russia's flawed invasion, Ben Wallace told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC: "I would still say Ukrainians are winning. They are extracting huge amount of cost from the Russian forces. Over 25,000 Russians have been killed.

"Russia has failed on all its major objectives. It is now reduced to a grinding advance of a few hundred metres every few days at massive cost in one small part of eastern Ukraine.

"If it happened the other way round I would have been fired by now, the government would have been overthrown in Britain and there would have been thousands of very angry parents and girlfriends who have lost their husbands.

Mr Wallace said Putin has "reduced Russia in the eyes of the world."

Read more: Met placed into special measures

Reiterating his call for increased defence spending to counter the threat from Russia, Mr Wallace said: "Russia has become far more dangerous to us in the West

"Come the middle of the decade, end of the decade the threat is going to be bigger than it is now.

"Threat is changing and come 2024 we should look at increasing our spending on defence.

Read more: Ghislaine Maxwell jailed for 20 years over sex trafficking underage girls

"The world is more dangerous and more anxious, and we need to start having the discussion about how important defence is in all our lives.

"What matters is the job of defending this country. If you don’t have the forces to defend yourself, suddenly it will be a top priority of the public."

On troop numbers, he said: "We are currently at 79,000 trained troops. I will always fight for our troops to be properly equipped, properly led and properly protected and connected.

"I will always fight a government that would try to overstretch troops."

The Prime Minister is expected to urge Nato members to "dig deep" and invest more to modernise defences in Europe.

Boris Johnson will tell them at a summit in Madrid that following Russia's invasion of Ukraine - the decade ahead will be more dangerous.

Yesterday, Turkey lifted its veto over Finland and Sweden's bid to join the defence alliance, clearing the path for expansion.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Russian invasion of Ukraine made Nato 'look again' at military capability, says defence chief

Russian invasion of Ukraine made Nato 'look again' at military capability, says defence chief
There's an 'ethical and political vacuum in No10', says former chief of staff

There's an 'ethical and political vacuum in No10', says former chief of staff

Nick Ferrari grilled Priti Patel on her Rwanda migrant plan.

Rwanda migrant plan is not 'appalling' but 'should be a deterrent', Priti Patel tells LBC

Exclusive
Lord Bilimoria, outgoing president of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) speaks to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

'Reduce taxes now': Outgoing CBI chief calls on Rishi to slash 'highest taxes in 70 years'

Grant Shapps has criticised the RMT leader Mick Lynch.

Rail strike called under 'false pretences' by RMT's '1970s union baron' boss, says Shapps

Ofgem chief warns price cap hike 'could be more' than predicted £800

Ofgem chief warns price cap hike 'could be more' than predicted £800

Exclusive
The chairman of Network Rail Sir Peter Hendy has told LBC the industry can be run more effectively with fewer staff.

'Steam age' railway can be run more effectively with fewer staff, rail boss says

Rail strikes will cause "misery for millions"

'Driving unrest and stoking unrealistic expectations': Minister slams RMT ahead of strikes

'What's the point of advisors?!': Nick Ferrari baffled by resignation of Lord Geidt

'What's the point of advisors?!': Nick Ferrari baffled by resignation of Lord Geidt

The minister was speaking to LBC 's Nick Ferrari

Minister calls on Mayor of London to drop congestion charge on rail strike days

Nick reacts to the cancellation of the Rwanda flight

'Who runs Britain?': Nick Ferrari slams 'lefty lawyers' for 'holding UK hostage'

Exclusive
High Court judge has ruled Archie's treatment should be stopped and his life support turned off

'He won't give up': Archie Battersbee's mum vows to fight ruling to end son's life

RMT boss can't rule out general strike and warns 'rich have never been richer'

RMT chief doesn't rule out general strike and says 'rich have never been richer'

Exclusive
The Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Boris Johnson says he is 'bringing in tax cuts as fast as we can'

Exclusive
Boris Johnson defended the government's Rwanda migrant plans

'It’s the government’s job': PM hits back at Charles in Rwanda migrants flights row

Nick Ferrari baffled by anti-smoking watershed recommendation for films like Popeye

Nick Ferrari baffled by anti-smoking watershed recommendation for films like Popeye

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

UK army organisation is 'bat out' and upgrades are long overdue, says former MOD Director

British Army upgrades long overdue, says ex-MOD Director

'No, no, no': Gove rejects emergency budget calls in clash with Nick Ferrari

'No, no, no': Gove rejects emergency budget calls in clash with Nick Ferrari
'We've lost him!' Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry over 'Woke' New Zealand advert

'We've lost him!' Nick Ferrari mocks Prince Harry over 'Woke' New Zealand advert
Kit Malthouse said protesters such as those from Insulate Britain could afford to pay the fines issued to them

Minister brands eco zealots 'Waitrose-card holders who can afford to pay £1k fines'
Government 'certainly not capping' number of university pupils, Minister tells LBC

Govt 'certainly not capping' number of pupils going to university, minister tells LBC
Robin Askwith told Nick Ferrari Dennis Waterman was "loved" by the crew and cast

Dennis Waterman was 'loved by crew more than cast', says actor friend

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale takes on caller who has 'no sympathy' for barristers' strike

Iain Dale takes on caller who has 'no sympathy' for barristers' strike

1 day ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Monday - Wednesday 8-9

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch again

1 day ago

A Conservative MP has hit out at the RMT Union strikes as he branded the General Secretary Mick Lynch a 'marxist'

Tory MP calls RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch a 'marxist' and 'waste of space'

8 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Deborah James has died aged 40

Tributes flood in for 'shining light' Deborah James as charity fund surges after her death
Zara Aleena was killed in east London.

Killed Zara Aleena believed women should be safe to walk home, grieving family says
Zara Aleena was killed in east London

Man charged with murder and attempted rape of aspiring lawyer in east London
The Metropolitan Police has been placed under special measures following a string of failures.

Child Q family says London 'deserves better' as Met placed into special measures
Sadiq Khan welcomed the news that the Met Police was being placed in 'special measures'

Next Met chief must 'get it' after force placed under special measures, Sadiq Khan says
Donald Trump wanted to join the mob that went on to storm Congress, a key aide has claimed

Trump tried to grab car's wheel and go to Congress during January 6 riot, aide claims
Danny Kruger spoke out against women having an absolute right to bodily autonomy

Women 'don't have absolute right of bodily autonomy' says Tory MP after Roe v Wade ruling
Sadiq Khan has called for a return to the single market

We must rejoin EU single market, urges Sadiq Khan

Margaret Thatcher statue attack blamed on 'misogyny' by feminist campaigner

Margaret Thatcher statue attack blamed on 'misogyny' by feminist campaigner
Andrew Marr says the English should care about Scottish independence

England will notice if Scotland becomes independent – I promise, says Andrew Marr