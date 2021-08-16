'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan

16 August 2021, 08:07 | Updated: 16 August 2021, 08:25

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

'Some people won't get back' this is the moment Defence Secretary Ben Wallace appears to break down over the fate of people being 'left behind' in Afghanistan.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the British presence in Afghanistan was only there to process people set to return to the UK.

The conversation comes as British troops race against the clock to get remaining UK nationals and their local allies out of Afghanistan following the dramatic fall of the country's Western-backed government to the Taliban.

Lead elements of 16 Air Assault Brigade were working with US forces to secure Kabul airport to ensure flights can continue as Afghans and foreigners alike scramble to leave.

Mr Wallace told LBC it was the right thing to do to bring back "all those people we have an obligation to."

He said he wanted to see "as many of these people come through the pipeline as possible."

Visibly breaking down the Defence Secretary said he had "regret" that "some people won't get back."

"Some people won't get back and we will have. todo our best in third countries to process them."

AFGHANISTAN-TRANSPORT-AIR
Thousands of Afghans rushed to the airport in a bid to escape the Taliban. Picture: Getty

When asked why he seemed to feel it so personally, Mr Wallace said it was "because I'm a soldier."

"It's sad and the west has done what it's done and we have to do our very best to get people out and stand by our obligations."

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said British and US forces, as well as forces from other nations, are continuing to fly people out of Kabul airport, while viral footage of people climbing onto planes had been taken from the civilian side of the airport.

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Crowds have gathered at Kabul airport in an attempt to flee Afghanistan.

