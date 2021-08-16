Afghanistan: First embassy staff and UK nationals arrive back from Kabul

16 August 2021, 10:06

The first Brits have made their way back to the UK
The first Brits have made their way back to the UK. Picture: Ministry of Defence
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A US official says American forces have had to fire into the air at Kabul Airport, to stop Afghans trying to board military flights.

Thousands of people have descended on the terminal there, with some climbing on structures to get onto planes after the Taliban took hold.

The first group of evacuated Britons and embassy staff arrived at RAF Brize Norton last night.

The Ministry of Defence saidthe flight contained British Nationals and Embassy Staff evacuated as part of Op PITTING.

The UK Armed Forces are supporting the evacuation of British Nationals and those eligible for relocation under the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Program.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has admitted "some people won't get back" from Afghanistan as a desperate struggle to get UK nationals and local allies out of the country continued.

Mr Wallace, who previously served in the Scots Guards, appeared to choke up while appearing on the LBC's Nick Ferrari on Monday morning as he spoke about the evacuation effort from the country, which has fallen to the Taliban following the withdrawal of Western troops.

British troops are racing against the clock to get remaining UK nationals and their local allies out of Afghanistan following the dramatic fall of the country's Western-backed government.

But becoming emotional while speaking to LBC, Mr Wallace spoke of his regret that "some people won't get back".

He said: "It's a really deep part of regret for me ... look, some people won't get back. Some people won't get back and we will have to do our best in third countries to process those people."

Lead elements of 16 Air Assault Brigade were working with US forces to secure Kabul airport to ensure flights can continue as Afghans and foreigners alike scramble to leave.

Mr Wallace said the barrier to helping more people leave the country was how quickly they could be processed.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Taliban fighters take control of the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country

Taliban seek to project calm as thousands try to flee Afghanistan
An Israeli soldier carries a box of sandwiches as he walks with a fellow soldier through the Machane Yehuda market under a sky darkened by nearby wildfires, in Jerusalem (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

Hundreds flee homes as Israeli firefighters tackle blazes near Jerusalem
Crowds have gathered at Kabul airport in an attempt to flee Afghanistan.

Afghanistan live: Desperate crowds descend on Kabul airport in bid to flee Taliban
Toutai Kefu

Ex-rugby star Toutai Kefu seriously injured in ‘brutal and violent’ break-in
Hot lava runs down from the crater of Mount Merapi in Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia

Lava streams from Indonesia’s Mount Merapi in new eruption

Ben Wallace has said the world is "a more anxious place" as the situation in Afghanistan worsens

World is ‘a more anxious place’ since Taliban’s return to power – Defence Secretary

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan
Reformed incel shares shocking story of falling into extremist ideology

Reformed incel shares shocking story of falling into extremist ideology
'He gave his life for Queen and country': Mother's moving tribute to Afghanistan veteran son

'He gave his life for Queen and country': Mother's moving tribute to son
Jake Davison attack must be classed 'domestic terrorism', expert claims

Jake Davison attack must be classed 'domestic terrorism', expert claims
Afghanistan: UK response at the moment 'simply not good enough', says Lisa Nandy

Afghanistan: UK response at the moment 'simply not good enough', says Lisa Nandy
'Incels encourage each other to do exactly what Jake Davison has done'

'Incels encourage each other to do exactly what Jake Davison has done'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London