Live

Afghanistan live: Desperate crowds descend on Kabul airport in bid to flee Taliban

Crowds have gathered at Kabul airport in an attempt to flee Afghanistan. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Crowds of desperate Afghans and foreign nationals have descended on Kabul's airport, after the Taliban took over the city.

Footage shows people trying to climb structures to board planes - although all commercial flights have been suspended.

Read more: Afghanistan - Boris Johnson says change of regime 'clearly' taking place

The hardline militant group entered the city yesterday with no resistance. Fighters were soon pictured inside the presidential palace.

Dozens of countries have signed a letter calling for those wanting to leave to be allowed to do so safely.

Read more: Afghan minister confirms 'peaceful transfer of power' to 'transitional government'

Read more: 'I won't leave my wife to die alone': British father refuses to flee Afghanistan

Follow all the latest news on the developing situation in Afghanistan in our live blog.