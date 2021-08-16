Live

Afghanistan live: Desperate crowds descend on Kabul airport in bid to flee Taliban

16 August 2021, 08:05 | Updated: 16 August 2021, 08:22

Crowds have gathered at Kabul airport in an attempt to flee Afghanistan.
Crowds have gathered at Kabul airport in an attempt to flee Afghanistan. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Crowds of desperate Afghans and foreign nationals have descended on Kabul's airport, after the Taliban took over the city.

Footage shows people trying to climb structures to board planes - although all commercial flights have been suspended.

Read more: Afghanistan - Boris Johnson says change of regime 'clearly' taking place

The hardline militant group entered the city yesterday with no resistance. Fighters were soon pictured inside the presidential palace.

Dozens of countries have signed a letter calling for those wanting to leave to be allowed to do so safely.

Read more: Afghan minister confirms 'peaceful transfer of power' to 'transitional government'

Read more: 'I won't leave my wife to die alone': British father refuses to flee Afghanistan

Follow all the latest news on the developing situation in Afghanistan in our live blog.

Happening Now

Latest News

See more Latest News

Taliban fighters take control of the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country

Taliban seek to project calm as thousands try to flee Afghanistan
People exercise at Bondi Beach in Sydne

Australia’s worst day of pandemic sees restrictions tighten

A number of vaccine incentives are being offered to encourage young people to get the Covid jab

More companies including Asda and National Express to offer vaccine incentives
Fully jabbed and under 18s can avoid self isolating if they come into contact with a positive Covid case

Fully vaccinated and under-18s no longer need to isolate if in contact with Covid case
Locals recover their belongings from their homes destroyed in the earthquake in Camp-Perrin, Les Cayes, Haiti

Death toll from Haiti earthquake soars to 1,297

Biden

Joe Biden stunned by pace of Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan
Reformed incel shares shocking story of falling into extremist ideology

Reformed incel shares shocking story of falling into extremist ideology
'He gave his life for Queen and country': Mother's moving tribute to Afghanistan veteran son

'He gave his life for Queen and country': Mother's moving tribute to son
Jake Davison attack must be classed 'domestic terrorism', expert claims

Jake Davison attack must be classed 'domestic terrorism', expert claims
Afghanistan: UK response at the moment 'simply not good enough', says Lisa Nandy

Afghanistan: UK response at the moment 'simply not good enough', says Lisa Nandy
'Incels encourage each other to do exactly what Jake Davison has done'

'Incels encourage each other to do exactly what Jake Davison has done'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London