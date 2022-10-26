'Complete mockery': James O'Brien rages over the PM's reappointment of Suella Braverman

26 October 2022, 12:33

By Hannah Holland

James O’Brien argues that Rishi Sunak's promise of "integrity, professionalism and accountability" has been "torched within hours of him uttering them".

James began his annihilation of the new Prime Minister’s actions by asking listeners “what on earth Rishi Sunak is playing at”.

This follows a cabinet reshuffle that saw Suella Braverman reinstated as Home Secretary just six days after her dramatic resignation over a breach of ministerial code. Braverman admitted to sending an official government document from her personal email.

Dissecting Braverman’s resignation letter, James attacked the notion that the breach was an "accident", insisting "she deliberately sent two emails".

Read more: Rishi's team to 'fix' Britain - Continuity Cabinet sees return of Hunt, Gove and Braverman

Referring to the Home Secretary’s reassurance that it was a “minor document”, he countered: “It’s confidential information about something that cuts to the very heart of government.”

He then criticised Braverman’s claim that the email was sent at 4am, calling it "particularly stupid" since "anyone can see the time it was sent".

“The scale of Suella Braverman’s conduct absolutely justified her dismissal by Liz Truss and yesterday, Rishi Sunak brought her back.”

Read more: Sunak pushes 'Halloween budget' back 3 weeks so 'difficult decisions' can be made to plug £40b hole in UK finances

James then played a clip of the Home Secretary slamming the opposition as a “Guardian-reading, tofu-eating wokerati”.

Claiming that the statement simply makes her “ridiculous”, he added that: “What makes her dangerous on a moral or emotional level is the fact that she boasts about dreaming of deporting refugees to Rwanda.”

Braverman’s reappointment came just hours after Rishi Sunak pledged: “This government will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level.”

James described the reappointment as a “complete mockery” of Sunak’s statement.

“She lied about the offences that got her fired, she behaved with a complete absence of integrity.

“Her ludicrous comments about Tofu-eating wokerati suggests that her relationship with professionalism is about the same as my relationship with playing scratch golf i.e. nonexistent.

“And the simplest notion of all - accountability, you will be accountable for your actions, has been completely torched by the Prime Minister on his first day in the job.”

James then apologised to his viewers for expressing a “modicum of optimism”, claiming that it was born of a “patriotic thirst for a return to some semblance of good sense and stability in government”.

“Rishi Sunak is every bit as bad as Liz Truss, when it comes to competence and every bit as bad as Boris Johnson, when it comes to trustworthiness.

“Integrity, professionalism and accountability have been completely torched within three and a half hours of him uttering them, by the reappointment of Suella Braverman to the Home Office.”

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

sunak

'A government of no talent': James O'Brien says PM is at risk of 'presiding' over talentless cabinet

Psychiatrist caller labels Johnson narcissistic

Boris Johnson supporters in ‘denial’ of his ‘narcissistic traits’, suggests psychiatrist caller

‘Absolute idiocy!’: James O’Brien obliterates government ministers and Brexiteers as chaos mounts within the Tory Party

‘Absolute idiocy!’: James O’Brien obliterates ministers and Brexiteers as chaos mounts within the Tory Party

James and Boris

James O'Brien: Contemplating Boris Johnson as Prime Minister is 'objectively ridiculous'

Omid Djalili says women ‘not scared’ as ‘conscious, organic movement’ is protesting in Iran

Omid Djalili says women ‘not scared’ as ‘conscious, organic movement’ is protesting in Iran

This caller tells James O'Brien that she's wearing her dead mother's clothes

'I’m down to wearing my deceased mother's clothes': Caller reveals her desperate attempts to save money

James criticises Liz Truss' dismissal of Chancellor

‘It’s like a ventriloquist sacking a dummy for saying the wrong thing’: James O’Brien lambasts the PMs dismissal of Chancellor
Martin Lewis

Martin Lewis slams 'zombie government' for ignoring the energy crisis

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the government and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the govt and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget

Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM

Neither ‘persuasive’ nor ‘persuaded’: James O’Brien exposes waning ministerial support for PM

‘Morally corrupt and intellectually vapid’: James O’Brien delivers vicious blows in Jacob Rees-Mogg’s direction

‘Morally corrupt and intellectually vapid’: James O’Brien delivers vicious blows in Jacob Rees-Mogg's direction

Russian doll of idiocy

'It’s like a Russian doll of idiocy': James O’Brien slams government over problems it 'created and denies'

James O'Brien lambasts Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as he slams 'prioritisation of profit' in UK

James O'Brien lambasts Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as he slams 'prioritisation of profit' in UK

James O'Brien hits out at 'lazy, cynical political point-scoring' against Nicola Sturgeon

James O'Brien hits out at 'lazy, cynical political point-scoring' against Nicola Sturgeon

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet the mothers who experienced a ‘turning point’ with Parenting Mental Health

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: The mothers who experienced a ‘turning point’ with Parenting Mental Health

Parenting Mental Health

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet Parenting Mental Health, the charity that aims to end generational mental illness

This is James O'Brien's very best effort to make sense of who Liz Truss says is in the 'anti-growth coalition'

James O'Brien: 'So who does Liz Truss like?'

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers

Suella Braverman Rwanda policy

‘It’s moments like this that you realise how far we’ve fallen’: James O’Brien blasts Suella Braverman for ‘dream’ to deport migrants
'Am I going to get a phone-in out of this? Reaction to that?'

'Am I going to get a phone-in out of this? Reaction to that?': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' speech

'I think Liz Truss is done for': James O'Brien reacts PM's refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation

James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation

What has happened to the Tory party

James O’Brien: ‘What has happened to the Conservative party?

James O'Brien reacts to "humiliating" U-Turn

James O'Brien reacts to 'humiliating' U-turn by Truss and Kwarteng, saying they've lost credibility 'probably forever'

Tory

'All traditions are at best asleep and at worst destroyed': James O'Brien explores possibility of Labour govt

'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews

'You could almost hear her cogs whirring': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' 'catrusstrophic' radio interviews

kwasi

'Economic chaos': Former Bank of England policy maker slams Chancellor's 'utterly incompetent' mini-budget

James O'Brien plays 'crackpot conkers' with Conservative commentators who've reacted to IMF warning

James O'Brien plays 'crackpot conkers' with Conservative commentators who've reacted to IMF warning

James O'Brien

James O'Brien: 'The people in power are arguing with each other over immigration.'

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'

James O'Brien beyond baffled by mini-budget 'designed entirely to further enrich the richest'

James O'Brien: Catholics outnumbering Protestants in NI could spell beginning of end of UK

James O'Brien: Catholics outnumbering Protestants in NI could spell beginning of end of UK

Trickle Down

James O'Brien exposes the 'almighty lie' behind trickle-down economics

donald trump

James O'Brien caller: I'd rather the crown above parliament than some Donald Trump-esque character

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James summed up the PM's Savile slur against Keir Starmer

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson's Savile slur has no place in our democracy

James O'Brien outlines how govt repeatedly use Brexit to get out of trouble

James O'Brien outlines how govt repeatedly use Brexit to get out of trouble

James O'Brien: NHS mandatory jab U-turn 'the right thing to do'

James O'Brien: NHS vaccine U-turn 'the right thing to do'

James O'Brien tears into the 'most ridiculous' politician promoted by Boris Johnson

James O'Brien tears into the 'most ridiculous' politician promoted by Boris Johnson

James O'Brien: Met doing 'what's best for Boris Johnson' by diluting Sue Gray report

James O'Brien: Met doing 'what's best for Boris Johnson' by diluting Sue Gray report

Nurse warns Universal Credit crackdown will lead to carers you 'can't trust'

Nurse warns Universal Credit crackdown will lead to carers you 'can't trust'

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

10 months ago

King Charles III will follow Queen's example, says Sir Nicholas Soames

King Charles III will follow Queen's example, says Sir Nicholas Soames

1 month ago

Andrew Marr reacts to Rishi Sunak's first day as PM

Andrew Marr: I think exhaustion is rippling through the Conservative party, mixed with relief

20 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

DJ Mighty Mouse

DJ Mighty House has died in his sleep after suffering an aortic aneurysm

1

Two arrests after Just Stop Oil eco-protestors spray orange paint on Ferrari and Bentley showrooms in Mayfair
James Cleverly Qatar World Cup row

Fury at 'tone deaf' James Cleverly after he tells LGBT fans to 'flex and compromise' at Qatar World Cup
1

Get rid of self-checkouts, 'quirky' signs and email receipts to help people with dementia, report says
Paintballer surrenders

Paintball marshal who shot boys in genitals and called them 'c***s' spared jail

1

Penny Mordaunt 'stormed' out of No 10 after being snubbed for plum roles in Rishi Sunak's controversial Cabinet
Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt have delayed a key financial statement following the first meeting of the new Cabinet

Sunak pushes 'Halloween budget' back 3 weeks so 'difficult decisions' can be made to plug £40b hole in UK finances
Rishi Sunak, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden

UK support for Ukraine 'strong as ever' after Sunak's calls with Zelenskyy and Biden

James Cleverly makes jibe at Keir Starmer over World Cup boycott

'I've got real work to do': Foreign Sec makes cutting jibe at Keir Starmer over World Cup boycott and says he'll attend
Princess Anne and Edward are set to stand in for the King instead of Prince Harry and Prince Andrew

Harry and Andrew 'will never stand in for the King and will be replaced with Anne and Edward' under Palace plans