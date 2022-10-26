'Complete mockery': James O'Brien rages over the PM's reappointment of Suella Braverman

By Hannah Holland

James O’Brien argues that Rishi Sunak's promise of "integrity, professionalism and accountability" has been "torched within hours of him uttering them".

James began his annihilation of the new Prime Minister’s actions by asking listeners “what on earth Rishi Sunak is playing at”.

This follows a cabinet reshuffle that saw Suella Braverman reinstated as Home Secretary just six days after her dramatic resignation over a breach of ministerial code. Braverman admitted to sending an official government document from her personal email.

Dissecting Braverman’s resignation letter, James attacked the notion that the breach was an "accident", insisting "she deliberately sent two emails".

Referring to the Home Secretary’s reassurance that it was a “minor document”, he countered: “It’s confidential information about something that cuts to the very heart of government.”

He then criticised Braverman’s claim that the email was sent at 4am, calling it "particularly stupid" since "anyone can see the time it was sent".

“The scale of Suella Braverman’s conduct absolutely justified her dismissal by Liz Truss and yesterday, Rishi Sunak brought her back.”

James then played a clip of the Home Secretary slamming the opposition as a “Guardian-reading, tofu-eating wokerati”.

Claiming that the statement simply makes her “ridiculous”, he added that: “What makes her dangerous on a moral or emotional level is the fact that she boasts about dreaming of deporting refugees to Rwanda.”

Braverman’s reappointment came just hours after Rishi Sunak pledged: “This government will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level.”

James described the reappointment as a “complete mockery” of Sunak’s statement.

“She lied about the offences that got her fired, she behaved with a complete absence of integrity.

“Her ludicrous comments about Tofu-eating wokerati suggests that her relationship with professionalism is about the same as my relationship with playing scratch golf i.e. nonexistent.

“And the simplest notion of all - accountability, you will be accountable for your actions, has been completely torched by the Prime Minister on his first day in the job.”

James then apologised to his viewers for expressing a “modicum of optimism”, claiming that it was born of a “patriotic thirst for a return to some semblance of good sense and stability in government”.

“Rishi Sunak is every bit as bad as Liz Truss, when it comes to competence and every bit as bad as Boris Johnson, when it comes to trustworthiness.

“Integrity, professionalism and accountability have been completely torched within three and a half hours of him uttering them, by the reappointment of Suella Braverman to the Home Office.”