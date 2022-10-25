Outrage after Suella Braverman made home secretary - just six days after being sacked for breaching the ministerial code

Rishi Sunak has sparked outrage by hiring Suella Braverman again. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Rishi Sunak has sparked outrage by making Suella Braverman home secretary - just six days after being fired for breaking the ministerial code.

Labour's shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper called Ms Braverman "careless and slapdash" as she hit out at her appointment.

Ms Braverman, a hardliner on immigration, was sacked by former Prime Minister Liz Truss on October 19 for sharing an official document on a private email account.

She was also extremely critical of Ms Truss in her letter resigning from the job, which she held for less than two months.

But new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - who had promised "integrity... at every level" as he became Prime Minister - courted controversy by hiring her again on October 25.

Making a point of order in the Commons, Ms Cooper said: "The Home Secretary has access to the most sensitive information of all relating to our national security. We cannot have someone careless and slapdash in that job.

"And how on earth does it meet standards of integrity, professionalism, to reappoint someone who has just broken the ministerial code, just breached all standards of professional behaviour in a great office of state?

Suella Braverman leaves after a meeting with Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty

"It just looks as if the new Prime Minister has put party before country, and our national security and public safety are too important for this."

Right-winger Ms Braverman's stance on immigration may differ from Mr Sunak, who is in the centre of the party, and his chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Yvette Cooper criticised the appointment of Suella Braverman. Picture: Getty

Ms Braverman said in her resignation letter to Ms Truss that she had "serious concerns about this government's commitment to honouring manifesto commitments, such as reducing overall migration numbers and stopping illegal migration, particularly the dangerous small boats crossings."

She has also been a vocal supporter of the scheme to deport migrants to Rwanda, which has come in for fierce criticism from opposition parties and activists.

Diane Abbott also criticised the appointment of Suella Braverman. Picture: Getty

Labour MP and former shadow home secretary Diane Abbott said after Ms Braverman was appointed that she was a "terrible choice" for the role.

She added: "Suella Braverman’s hatred of migrants is not just cruel & heartless. She is prepared to sink millions into the unworkable Rwanda scheme in the name of it."