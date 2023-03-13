How much is Gary Lineker paid? Earnings and net worth revealed

13 March 2023, 11:00 | Updated: 13 March 2023, 11:33

Gary Lineker in suit and glasses presenting Match of the Day
Gary Lineker is centre of a BBC row after he failed to remain impartial following government's new immigration law. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Gary Lineker is currently centre of a BBC impartiality row and was forced to step away from Match of the Day - here's how much he gets paid and inside his net worth.

The former England footballer Gary Lineker has been making headlines after he compared the government's new immigration law to that of Germany in the 1930s.

Since his tweet, the Match of the Day presenter was forced to stand down from his regular BBC presenting gig after he broke impartial rules set out by the broadcaster.

He has since been reinstated as the BBC has apologised and announced a review of its social media policy in an extraordinary change of events.

Lineker said on Twitter following being reinstated: "After a surreal few days, I’m delighted that we have navigated a way through this. I want to thank you all for the incredible support, particularly my colleagues at BBC Sport, for the remarkable show of solidarity.

"Football is a team game but their backing was overwhelming. I have been presenting sport on the BBC for almost 3 decades and am immeasurably proud to work with the best and fairest broadcaster in the world.

Read more: 'Gary Lineker will never back down,' son says, as Match of the Day 2 to go ahead in 'much-reduced format'

Read more: Sunak defends small boats plan as Match of the Day is cut to silent 20 minutes amid Lineker row

Gary Lineker presenting in football stadium
Gary Lineker was forced to step down from presenting Match of the Day for the first time. Picture: Alamy

How much is Gary Lineker paid?

Lineker has become one of MOTD's longest running presenters after taking on the position in 1999 and his long-standing career has certainly helped with his wages.

In 2022 he was named the BBC's highest earner for the fifth year in a row, taking home a total of £1.35 million.

In 2021, he was paid £1.36 million, a new salary rate after he took a voluntary pay cut from his previous £1.75m salary. At the time he said it was the "right thing to do".

Lineker also hosts the coverage of the FA Cup, along with any major football tournaments, and BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

The BBC's second highest earner is Zoe Ball who receives an annual salary of £980,000.

Young Gary Lineker playing football
Gary Lineker has a highly successful football career contributing to his overall net worth. Picture: Alamy

What is Gary Lineker's overall net worth?

In total, latest reports suggest the football expert has a net worth of around £30million.

Prior to his presenting job on Match of the Day, he had a long and impressive football career which saw him play for teams including Everton, Tottenham, Leicester and Barcelona.

Other work includes being the face of Walker's Crisps and presenting on other sporting net works.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

New Nepal President

Nepal’s newly-elected President takes oath of office

Stephen Pritchard (left) was jailed at Inner London Crown Court after being found guilty of obstructing the motorway on October 1, 2021

Insulate Britain protester jailed for five weeks after blocking traffic on the M4

Hugh Grant shuts down Ashley Graham

Hugh Grant shuts down Ashley Graham and rolls his eyes at her in awkward Oscars red carpet interview

Silicon Valley Bank

US and UK bid to stem fallout from Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Staff have been asked to play a variety of games including the “mixed-muffin gender berry challenge”

Children as young as seven could be 'mixed berry gender-fluid muffins', sex education pamphlet says

Breaking
Gary Lineker has been allowed back on air after posting controversial tweets critical of the government

Gary Lineker 1 - 0 BBC: Presenter to return as corporation backs down and apologises after social media storm

Feuding families were filmed clashing violently at a funeral in Swansea, Wales

Vicious mob fight with machetes and axes after high-speed van chase in shocking funeral brawl

Kenzaburo Oe

Novelist and Nobel laureate Kenzaburo Oe dies aged 88

Londoners flock onto buses during a Tube strike last November

Tube strike to go ahead on Wednesday, with delays set to continue into following morning

Fumio Kishida

Masks stay put in Japan as three-year request to wear them ends

Strike action in Germany

Flights at several German airports disrupted by one-day strike

Tobias Ellwood has told LBC that the current housing situation for armed forces personnel is sad

'Floods, mould and rodents': MoD must do better on housing, says chairman of defence select committee

Everything Everywhere All At Once wins best picture

Michelle Yeoh makes Oscars history as Everything Everywhere All at Once sweeps the board - see full list of winners

SVB entrance

US government intervenes to prevent banking crisis

North Korea Koreas Tensions

US and South Korea hold military drills amid tension with North

Bruce Springsteen (Danny Lawson/PA)

Bruce Springsteen cancels another performance because of illness

Latest News

See more Latest News

General Sir Peter Wall has said that the army has been hollowed out

British military has been 'hollowed out' for over a decade, former army chief Sir Peter Wall tells LBC
Boat salvager Robert Butler, right, and KC Ivers, left, prepare to move one of two boats on Black's Beach in San Diego

Eight dead after smuggling boats capsize off San Diego coast

Lineker could return to the airwaves to host the BBC's FA Cup coverage next weekend

Gary Lineker 'back on Match of the Day within days' after agreeing deal with TV bosses

The stores are closing almost 50 sites combined across the country

Budget chains B&M, Iceland and Wilko closing dozens of high street stores as 'culture of bargain-hunting is over'
Congo Rebel Attacks

At least 19 people killed in Congo massacre by suspected extremists

Millions of Brits visit the Canary Islands each year

Canary Islands need 'higher quality' German tourists instead of Brits, president of Lanzarote says
Moldova Protests

Moldova police say they foiled Russia-backed plot to cause unrest during protest

France Pension Protests

French Senate adopts pension bill despite continuing street protests

Shooting protests

Gun reform coming in Michigan after second school mass shooting

Greece Train Collision Protests

Thousands take part in new Greece protest over train crash safety fears

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

General Sir Peter Wall talks to Nick Ferrari

Former head of British Army says UK military is ‘hollowed’ out as the Ukraine War creates a ‘dilemma’
Joan Salter defends Lineker

There are direct parallels between Illegal Migration Bill and 1930's Germany, Holocaust survivor says
Andrew Castle and John Barnes

John Barnes: ‘Why do we accept Ukrainians but not people from Syria and Iraq?’

Jeremy Corbyn defends Gary Lineker but says focus has shifted from 'disgraceful' migrant policy

Jeremy Corbyn defends Gary Lineker but says focus has shifted from 'disgraceful' migrant bill
Shelagh Fogarty

'Who wouldn't cross the Channel to keep their family alive?', caller asks after Sunak and Macron hold UK-France summit
Shadow immigration minister on government's policy to tackle small boat crossings.

Sunak's migration policy is 'gimmicky headline chasing' says Shadow Immigration Minister

'Culturalist...as in racist': James O'Brien caller falls down his own 'rabbit hole' over migration

'Culturalist...as in racist': James O'Brien caller falls down his own 'rabbit hole' over migration
Archie Norman: "working people still have to go to work."

'Working people still have to turn up to work': Archie Norman gives his say on HS2 delays

James O'Brien

Right-wing media 'terrified' of the truth because it's entirely built on lies, says James O'Brien
Nick Ferrari

'Does supporting Suella make me a Nazi?’, asks Jewish Tory member 'deeply’ offended by Lineker comments

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit