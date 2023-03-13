How much is Gary Lineker paid? Earnings and net worth revealed

Gary Lineker is centre of a BBC row after he failed to remain impartial following government's new immigration law. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Gary Lineker is currently centre of a BBC impartiality row and was forced to step away from Match of the Day - here's how much he gets paid and inside his net worth.

The former England footballer Gary Lineker has been making headlines after he compared the government's new immigration law to that of Germany in the 1930s.

Since his tweet, the Match of the Day presenter was forced to stand down from his regular BBC presenting gig after he broke impartial rules set out by the broadcaster.

He has since been reinstated as the BBC has apologised and announced a review of its social media policy in an extraordinary change of events.

Lineker said on Twitter following being reinstated: "After a surreal few days, I’m delighted that we have navigated a way through this. I want to thank you all for the incredible support, particularly my colleagues at BBC Sport, for the remarkable show of solidarity.

"Football is a team game but their backing was overwhelming. I have been presenting sport on the BBC for almost 3 decades and am immeasurably proud to work with the best and fairest broadcaster in the world.

Read more: 'Gary Lineker will never back down,' son says, as Match of the Day 2 to go ahead in 'much-reduced format'

Read more: Sunak defends small boats plan as Match of the Day is cut to silent 20 minutes amid Lineker row

Gary Lineker was forced to step down from presenting Match of the Day for the first time. Picture: Alamy

How much is Gary Lineker paid?

Lineker has become one of MOTD's longest running presenters after taking on the position in 1999 and his long-standing career has certainly helped with his wages.

In 2022 he was named the BBC's highest earner for the fifth year in a row, taking home a total of £1.35 million.

In 2021, he was paid £1.36 million, a new salary rate after he took a voluntary pay cut from his previous £1.75m salary. At the time he said it was the "right thing to do".

Lineker also hosts the coverage of the FA Cup, along with any major football tournaments, and BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

The BBC's second highest earner is Zoe Ball who receives an annual salary of £980,000.

Gary Lineker has a highly successful football career contributing to his overall net worth. Picture: Alamy

What is Gary Lineker's overall net worth?

In total, latest reports suggest the football expert has a net worth of around £30million.

Prior to his presenting job on Match of the Day, he had a long and impressive football career which saw him play for teams including Everton, Tottenham, Leicester and Barcelona.

Other work includes being the face of Walker's Crisps and presenting on other sporting net works.