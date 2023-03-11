Football Focus and Final Score axed after presenters pull out as revolt over Gary Lineker row intensifies

Fellow presenters and pundits including Alex Scott and Dion Dublin have said they will not broadcast in solidarity with Gary Lineker. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Football Focus and Final Score will not be shown today after presenters including Alex Scott pulled out in solidarity with Gary Lineker being taken off Match of the Day, as a growing revolt continues to brew.

Scott and Final Score host Jason Mohammad have pulled out after Lineker was pulled from the air over tweets criticising the government's latest migrants policy.

Scott said on Saturday: "I made a decision last night that even though I love my show and we have had an incredible week winning an SJA for football focus that it doesn’t feel right for me to go ahead with the show today..

"Hopefully I will be back in the chair next week…."

Gary Lineker leaving his home on Saturday. Picture: Getty

Mohammad added: "As you know, Final Score is a TV show very close to my heart. However - I have this morning informed the BBC that I will not be presenting the show this afternoon on BBC One."

That means the shows will not be broadcast this week. Football Focus has now been replaced by Bargain Hunt in the schedules.

Reports have also surfaced that the corporation's radio coverage of this weekend's football may also not go ahead. Live broadcasting on the station has been replaced with repeats of pre-recorded material. Mainstays including Dion Dublin and Colin Murray have said they will not be appearing this weekend.

Match of the Day itself will go ahead on Saturday without a presenter, pundits, or commentators after the suspension of main host Gary Lineker sparked a series of walkouts.

On Friday it was announced that Lineker had been taken off Match of the Day until an agreement is reached over his social media use, after he criticised the government in a series of tweets earlier in the week, comparing language used to launch new government asylum policy with "that used by Germany in the 30s".

A BBC spokesperson said earlier Lineker had been asked to "step back" until there is "an agreed and clear position on his use of social media".

Jason Mohammad will not present Final Score. Picture: Alamy

But a source close to Lineker said he had not agreed to "step back" and was instead removed as he is "unwilling to apologise for his comments" on the government's controversial asylum policy.

Following his suspension, MOTD pundits Alan Shearer and Ian Wright announced they wouldn't be appearing on Saturday's programme in solidarity with the presenter, with Match of the Day 2 presenter Mark Chapman also reportedly ruling himself out.

Regular pundits Jermaine Jenas and Micah Richards said though they weren't scheduled to appear, they would have sat out Saturday's show if they had been asked.

A BBC spokesperson said: "Some of our pundits have said that they don't wish to appear on the programme while we seek to resolve the situation with Gary.

"We understand their position and we have decided that the programme will focus on match action without studio presentation or punditry."

BBC commentators have since announced they won't take part either.

In a statement released on Twitter, the six commentators set to cover Saturday's games said: "As commentators on MOTD, we have decided to step down from tomorrow night's broadcast.

"We know that football fans want to watch their teams should still be able to do so, as management can use world feed commentary if they wish.

"However, in the circumstances we do not feel it would be appropriate to take part in the programme."

The row was sparked by Lineker's response on Twitter to a Home Office video in which Home Secretary Suella Braverman unveiled the government's plans to stop migrants crossing the Channel on small boats.

The ex-England striker wrote: "There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.

"This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the '30s."

Jeremy Corbyn told LBC on Friday that the debate over Gary Lineker was a sideshow that was distracting attention from the government's "disgraceful" plan to tackle migrants crossing the Channel in small boats.

Mr Corbyn told LBC's Matt Frei on Saturday: "[Lineker's] got a perfect right to express an opinion even within the BBC's own code. They are allowed to express opinions... of a partisan nature, providing it doesn't impinge on their area of work. His area is sport.

"Others, Alan Sugar and many others, have made the most partisan comments in the past... against me particularly. I remember it very, very well and absolutely nothing was done despite complaints being made to the BBC.

"They've sort of come down like a ton of bricks on Gary Lineker, and whilst I support what Gary said, and I think he's a decent human being in the way he's put it and said it, unfortunately the whole debate now is shifting on to Gary and the BBC and ignoring the issue of this, I think, disgraceful piece of legislation that Parliament's about to debate on Monday."

He added that he thought Lineker should be reinstated, and that the decision to pull him from the air was "extremely damaging" for the broadcaster.