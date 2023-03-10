Snow warnings extended to weekend as Brits face further disruption following 'absolute carnage' on motorway

10 March 2023, 17:45 | Updated: 10 March 2023, 18:03

Commuters faces further travel chaos with snow expected to continue into the weekend as forecasters issued new warnings for snow and ice.
Commuters faces further travel chaos with snow expected to continue into the weekend as forecasters issued new warnings for snow and ice. Picture: Getty / Grassington Fire Station

By Chris Samuel

Brits face further travel chaos with snow expected to continue into the weekend as forecasters issued new warnings for snow and ice.

The conditions seen on Friday are expected to clear by the end of the day but will be followed by another low pressure system, with yellow warnings covering much of northern England and Scotland from 3pm on Saturday to 6am on Sunday.

In an update, the Met Office warned of further travel delays, cancellations of public transport services, power cuts, as well as possible injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

It comes after mountain rescue teams working in the Peak District were scrambled to help stranded drivers after heavy snowfall swept the region, as police blamed motorists for exacerbating ongoing disruption on the M62.

Buxton Mountain Rescue were among a number of teams called out to help drivers stranded in deep snow on Friday, as blizzard conditions heavily impacted road travel overnight.

Read more: Gary Lineker taken off Match of the Day as he's 'unwilling to apologise' over migrant comments

Read more: Triple death family tragedy: Mum and two sons, aged 7 and 9, found dead inside south London home

Frustrated drivers took to Twitter to share their experiences, with some claiming to have been stuff in traffic for over six hours.

One user said it was “absolute chaos” while another likened the travelling on the snow covered motorway to “playing dodgems.”

Cars are driven along a snow-covered road in Lever Causeway, near Birkenhead, north west England, on March 10, 2023.
Cars are driven along a snow-covered road in Lever Causeway, near Birkenhead, north west England, on March 10, 2023. Picture: Getty

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like this,” they added added.

Some drivers travelling on the M62 were stranded for ten hours, with numerous drivers trapped since 1am on the trans-Pennine motorway.

However, Andrew Page-Dove of National Highways, today defended the Government body's gritting response, with salting continuing throughout the day.

"I don't know what more you could do other than to advise people not to go out unless they absolutely need to," Page-Dove told PA news agency.

Asked if too many drivers ignored warnings, he replied: "I think the volume of the traffic speaks for itself, particularly this morning. The M62 was queued back to Manchester.

"Personally I probably wouldn't have set out on a journey knowing that those conditions were there."

It marks the third day the region has been blighted by snowfall and chaos affecting local roads, as 15 inches of snow, Arctic blizzards and 50mph gales saw major routes including railways and airports brought to a standstill across northern England..

Stranded snow covered cars are parked at the side of a road on March 10, 2023 in Bradford, England.
Stranded snow covered cars are parked at the side of a road on March 10, 2023 in Bradford, England. Picture: Getty

The rescues coincided with the news Greater Manchester Police and the RAC independently blamed motorists for exacerbating disruption on the M62, with some describing the scene as a "car park".

The force highlighted that ploughing and gritting on the M62 was "severely delayed" by drivers choosing to illegally use the hard shoulder and closed lanes.

The RAC added "the situation was made worse" by drivers overtaking other vehicles and getting stranded in fresh snow.

Thousands of drivers were stuck in their cars for hours on the M62.
Thousands of drivers were stuck in their cars for hours on the M62. . Picture: Social media

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team said: "Winter is definitely here. Most of the major roads in to and out of the town are affected by snow, leaving only the A6 open, which is passable with care between Buxton and Dove Holes.

"Minor roads are pretty much snowbound, with 1+ metre high drifts."

It came amids reports drivers had been stuck for over seven hours and forced to abandon their cars after snow caused travel chaos and huge queues on the M62.

With widespread disruption across the country, Grassington Fire Station in North Yorkshire took to Twitter to illustrate disruption, with abandoned cars littering the roadside.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Gary Lineker has been taken of Match of the Day

Gary Lineker taken off Match of the Day as he's 'unwilling to apologise' over migrant comments

A forensic expert walks beside police outside a Jehovah’s Witness building in Hamburg

Gunman who killed six at Kingdom Hall ‘was former Jehovah’s Witness’

Shocking CCTV footage shows a mass brawl breakout, with mannequins thrown, before the double stabbing took place

Shocking CCTV footage shows rival groups brandishing ropes and knives during violent Selfridges double stabbing

Hazrat Wali was stabbed to death in Twickenham

Teenage boy jailed for stabbing Afghan refugee to death in London, after being sentenced for carrying a knife that morning
Met Commissioner calls for indecent exposure offence overhaul

Met Commissioner calls for indecent exposure offence overhaul after Couzens victim criticises force's response

Olivia was picked up in bloody pyjamas by a police officer after being shot, allegedly by Thomas Cashman

Olivia Pratt-Korbel 'picked up in blood-stained pyjamas' by police officer after nine-year-old gunned down at home

Marina Koppell, also known as Luz-Marina Koppell, was found stabbed to death in her bedroom in 1994

Man, 50, charged with the 1994 murder of Maria Koppell stabbed to death in her London home

Have you seen missing girl Olivia?

Police issue urgent appeal for missing girl, 13, who didn't return home from school

An alligator was spotted pushing its way through the fence

Shocking moment alligator bends metal fence in Florida golf club and climbs through, weeks after OAP mauled to death

The trio were found dead at an address in south London

Triple death family tragedy: Mum and two sons, aged 7 and 9, found dead inside south London home

The rescues coincided with the news Greater Manchester Police and the RAC independently blamed motorists for exacerbating disruption on the nation's roads.

Mountain rescue scrambled to help stranded drivers in the Peak District, as police blame motorists for M62 disruption

The killer in Hamburg has been named as Philipp F

Gunman who shot seven people dead at Jehovah’s Witness centre in Germany named and pictured

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and a survivor hug each other after February's huge earthquake

Turkey president announces election date as he tries to extend decades in power

The man police want to speak to in connection with the assault

Paedophile chased through Tube station by mother after he sexually assaulted her ten-year-old son

Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron have agreed a deal to help block migrant crossings

UK will help fund new detention centre in France as part of £479 million deal to stop Channel migrant crossings

A Ukrainian paratrooper aims to fire an MSLR BM-21 “Grad” towards Russian positions at the frontline near Kreminna, Ukraine

Ukraine restores power as it bounces back from latest Russian missile barrage

Latest News

See more Latest News

Investigators and forensic experts stand outside a Jehovah’s Witness building in Hamburg, Germany

‘Eight dead’ in shooting at Jehovah’s Witness hall in Germany

Many schools have been forced to close as snow blankets parts of the UK

Arctic blast sweeps Britain shutting schools as snow settles: Is your child's school closed? Check the full list here
The man the police want to speak to in connection with the incident

Manhunt after worshipper in his 80s 'doused in petrol and set alight' outside London mosque
People buy alcohol in a booze shop in Baghdad

Iraq’s sudden crackdown on alcohol and social media posts raises alarm

Volodymyr Zelenskyy will reportedly not speak at the Oscars on Sunday

Volodymyr Zelenskyy 'snubbed by Oscars again', despite plea for Ukrainian president to get speaking spot
Israeli security forces search for a suspect in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv

Palestinian suspect killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank

The King has conferred his late father's title the Duke of Edinburgh on his brother Prince Edward

King Charles grants Prince Edward the title of Duke of Edinburgh

David McConnell's appeal has been successful

Evangelical street preacher found guilty of harassing trans woman by calling her a 'gentleman' has conviction quashed
The woman's 'stone baby' was attributed to a a miscarriage which occurred some nine years previously

Woman, 50, dies in New York after unborn 'stone baby' created by a 'spell' remains lodged in her abdomen for nine years
A serval being treated after it was found to have cocaine in its system in Cincinnati

‘Cocaine Cat’ will live at zoo after escaping owner during police car stop

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

'Who wouldn't cross the Channel to keep their family alive?', caller asks after Sunak and Macron hold UK-France summit
Shadow immigration minister on government's policy to tackle small boat crossings.

Sunak's migration policy is 'gimmicky headline chasing' says Shadow Immigration Minister

'Culturalist...as in racist': James O'Brien caller falls down his own 'rabbit hole' over migration

'Culturalist...as in racist': James O'Brien caller falls down his own 'rabbit hole' over migration
Archie Norman: "working people still have to go to work."

'Working people still have to turn up to work': Archie Norman gives his say on HS2 delays

James O'Brien

Right-wing media 'terrified' of the truth because it's entirely built on lies, says James O'Brien
Nick Ferrari

'Does supporting Suella make me a Nazi?’, asks Jewish Tory member 'deeply’ offended by Lineker comments
Tom Swarbrick baffled by caller's suggestion

Tom Swarbrick baffled after caller suggests migrants should serve time in Britain's forces

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The migrant crisis isn't about number or politics - it's about people

Lord Falconer on the government's illegal migrant policy

Government's migration plan is 'illegal in so many ways', Lord Falconer says

Shelagh language re Suella migrants

Suella Braverman's ‘misuse of language’ exaggerates UK's migrant issue, Shelagh Fogarty argues

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit