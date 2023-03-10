Snow warnings extended to weekend as Brits face further disruption following 'absolute carnage' on motorway

Commuters faces further travel chaos with snow expected to continue into the weekend as forecasters issued new warnings for snow and ice. Picture: Getty / Grassington Fire Station

By Chris Samuel

Brits face further travel chaos with snow expected to continue into the weekend as forecasters issued new warnings for snow and ice.

The conditions seen on Friday are expected to clear by the end of the day but will be followed by another low pressure system, with yellow warnings covering much of northern England and Scotland from 3pm on Saturday to 6am on Sunday.

In an update, the Met Office warned of further travel delays, cancellations of public transport services, power cuts, as well as possible injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

It comes after mountain rescue teams working in the Peak District were scrambled to help stranded drivers after heavy snowfall swept the region, as police blamed motorists for exacerbating ongoing disruption on the M62.

Buxton Mountain Rescue were among a number of teams called out to help drivers stranded in deep snow on Friday, as blizzard conditions heavily impacted road travel overnight.

Read more: Gary Lineker taken off Match of the Day as he's 'unwilling to apologise' over migrant comments

Read more: Triple death family tragedy: Mum and two sons, aged 7 and 9, found dead inside south London home

Frustrated drivers took to Twitter to share their experiences, with some claiming to have been stuff in traffic for over six hours.

One user said it was “absolute chaos” while another likened the travelling on the snow covered motorway to “playing dodgems.”

Cars are driven along a snow-covered road in Lever Causeway, near Birkenhead, north west England, on March 10, 2023. Picture: Getty

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like this,” they added added.

Some drivers travelling on the M62 were stranded for ten hours, with numerous drivers trapped since 1am on the trans-Pennine motorway.

However, Andrew Page-Dove of National Highways, today defended the Government body's gritting response, with salting continuing throughout the day.

"I don't know what more you could do other than to advise people not to go out unless they absolutely need to," Page-Dove told PA news agency.

📈 Temperatures are varying quite a bit this weekend and into next week as we transition between cold Arctic air and warm moist air from the Atlantic



See our graphs below for how your capital city's temperature will change over the coming days pic.twitter.com/pO0FxhXoFo — Met Office (@metoffice) March 10, 2023

Asked if too many drivers ignored warnings, he replied: "I think the volume of the traffic speaks for itself, particularly this morning. The M62 was queued back to Manchester.

"Personally I probably wouldn't have set out on a journey knowing that those conditions were there."

It marks the third day the region has been blighted by snowfall and chaos affecting local roads, as 15 inches of snow, Arctic blizzards and 50mph gales saw major routes including railways and airports brought to a standstill across northern England..

Stranded snow covered cars are parked at the side of a road on March 10, 2023 in Bradford, England. Picture: Getty

The rescues coincided with the news Greater Manchester Police and the RAC independently blamed motorists for exacerbating disruption on the M62, with some describing the scene as a "car park".

The force highlighted that ploughing and gritting on the M62 was "severely delayed" by drivers choosing to illegally use the hard shoulder and closed lanes.

The RAC added "the situation was made worse" by drivers overtaking other vehicles and getting stranded in fresh snow.

Thousands of drivers were stuck in their cars for hours on the M62. . Picture: Social media

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team said: "Winter is definitely here. Most of the major roads in to and out of the town are affected by snow, leaving only the A6 open, which is passable with care between Buxton and Dove Holes.

"Minor roads are pretty much snowbound, with 1+ metre high drifts."

It came amids reports drivers had been stuck for over seven hours and forced to abandon their cars after snow caused travel chaos and huge queues on the M62.

With widespread disruption across the country, Grassington Fire Station in North Yorkshire took to Twitter to illustrate disruption, with abandoned cars littering the roadside.