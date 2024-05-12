Angela Rayner 'contacted by police' as Labour deputy faces quizzing over second home dispute

Police 'make contact with Angela Rayner' as Labour deputy faces a quizzing over her two-homes row. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Angela Rayner has been contacted by police as the probe into the MP's ongoing housing row continues.

Police made contact with Labour's deputy leader to arrange a date to speak with her over the allegations, it emerged today.

It comes as the political row surrounding the MP's second home continued over the weekend, amid claims she made a false declaration about her primary residence on the electoral register.

The MP for Ashton-under-Lyne has faced intense scrutiny in recent weeks, with further claims stemming back to the 2015 sale of her former council house.

Tory MPs had brought into question whether the MP had paid the right amount of tax on the sale of the home. Picture: Alamy

Now, according to The Sun, it's been revealed that the MP has been invited to speak with detectives leading the investigation.

As part of the quizzing, Ms Rayner is thought to have been invited to attend a police station on a voluntarily basis and interviewed under caution.

More specifically, the claims against the MP concern a breach of electoral law, as well as questions raised by the Conservatives as to whether the MP paid capital gains tax which could have led to a saving of up to £3,500.

Her political opponents also questioned whether she falsely received single-occupancy council tax discount.

Tory MPs raised questions about the Labour MP's finances in relation to the Stockport property, the latest attempt to land a political blow ahead of the next general election.

As part of the quizzing, Ms Rayner is thought to have been invited to attend a police station on a voluntarily basis and interviewed under caution, with Starmer continuing to back his deputy. Picture: Alamy

Greater Manchester Police announced last month that the force had launched an investigation into the historic housing situation.

It comes as the Labour MP attempted to quell speculation, asking the Conservatives to stop "obsessing" about her living arrangements and instead focus on banning no-fault evictions.

