Pictured: Woman and two boys aged 7 and 9 found dead in south London home as police launch investigation

By Kit Heren

A woman and two young boys have been identified after they were found dead inside a home in south-east London on Thursday.

Police have launched an investigation into the deaths of Nadja De Jager, 47, and her two sons, nine-year-old Alexander and seven-year-old Maximus.

Officers were called at 11.50am on Thursday after reports of concern for the welfare of the people in the property.

Detective Inspector Ollie Stride, investigating said: “This is a deeply sad case and we are continuing to establish the circumstances that led to this tragic incident.

“I would like to thank the local community for their cooperation while our officers go about their enquiries.

“Our thoughts today are very much with the family as they struggle to come to terms with their loss and we ask that their privacy be respected at this extremely difficult time.”

Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

The next of kin have been notified and post-mortem examinations will be arranged soon.

The Met’s Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation and a crime scene remains in place.