Cafe on Omaha beach freed by Allies on D-Day slammed for refusing to serve British soldiers because they are English. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

A cafe on a Normandy beach pivotal in the D-day landings has been slammed by a World War II tour guide over claims it 'refused' to serve British soldiers.

The creperie, located on Normandy's Omaha beach, has been accused of refusing to serve a group of British soldiers 'because they are English'.

According to battlefield guide Eugenie Brooks, Creperie la Falaise, in Vierville-sur-Mer, refused the party service during their recent visit to the historic location.

The beaches of Normandy played host to a fierce battle between allied troops and Nazi forces as they attempted to liberate Nazi occupied France.

It's far from the first time the creperie has been slammed over its staff's behaviour.

This cafe at Vierville Draw at Omaha Beach Normandy refused to serve my British Army soldiers today as “they are English”. An utter disgrace & I will NEVER EVER EVER take any of my tours there again. pic.twitter.com/BovjH9psbE — Eugenie Brooks 🇺🇦 🇬🇧 (@alberttopcat) April 29, 2024

A matter of weeks ago, another group of visitors describing how they received the 'worst customer experience ever' during another recent visit.

Taking to X formerly Twitter, Eugenie wrote: "This cafe at Vierville Draw at Omaha Beach Normandy refused to serve my British Army soldiers today as "they are English".

"An utter disgrace & I will NEVER EVER EVER take any of my tours there again," she added.

Omaha beach was stormed by the Allies during the infamous D-Day landings.

It's far from the first time a party has claimed to have been mistreated by the establishment - which currently has a 2.0 rating on Trip Advisor.

It comes almost 60 years on from the D-Day landings, with battlefield guide Eugenie Brooks claiming troops she took to the eatery were refused service. Picture: Google

In 2022, a separate review from a Polish claims "staff were rude, commenting something about us out loud in French."

The reviewer continues: "From what I understand, they didn't hear our hello. So each of us had to repeat it several times quite loudly to get the menu".

An Independent Battlefield Guide, Ms Brooks is a retired member of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and a retired Met Officer.

Describing herself as "passionate about remembrance", the guide took the group to the location believing they'd receive a warm reception.

Decorated with flags - including the Union Jack - the group's reception was anything but warm.

Another review, posted to Tripadvisor, writes "appalling service" a separate group had received.

The cafe, located close to the official D-Day museum in Omaha and a short distance from the Overlord Museum.

It's also situated a stone's throw from Normandy American Cemetery, a popular location amongst tourists.

Creperie la Falaise was not immediately available for comment.