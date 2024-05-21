London theatre sparks row with 50k-a-year job ad encouraging applicants from ‘global majority’ and ‘criminal class’

London theatre sparks row with 50k-a-year job ad encouraging applicants from ‘global majority’ and ‘criminal class’. Picture: Alamy/Camden People's Theatre

By Christian Oliver

A London theatre has come under fire after advertising for a chief executive from a 'criminal class and/or underclass' and 'global majority'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The job advert for the Camden People's Theatre - which received £250,000 of taxpayer funding from Arts Council England during the coronavirus pandemic - offers a salary of £45,000-£50,000 a year.

The theatre, a registered charity, says it would "welcome and encourage" applications from "working-class, benefit class, criminal class and/or underclass".

It also called for members of the “global majority” to apply, which the theatre said included “people of Black Caribbean, Black African, South Asian, East Asian, South East Asian, Middle Eastern, Arab, Latinx, Jewish, Romany and Irish Traveller heritage”.

Any applicants who "self-identify as disabled" would automatically be invited for an interview if they met the essential criteria, the advert said.

A billboard outside the Camden People's Theatre, Hampstead Road, London. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Rishi Sunak launches £2.1m 'Operation Prosper' employment scheme to help veterans secure high-paid jobs

Read More: Rishi Sunak to announce new AI technology able to locate cancer 2.5x quicker than doctors alone

The posting for an "Artistic Director and Joint CEO" has now attracted rebuke and mockery on social media, with users branding the advertisement and its terms for class as "Victorian".

“Working class being lumped in with criminal class is awful,” one said.

Others on X, formerly Twitter, said the posting was "offensive to the point of reading like a parody”.

Another wrote: "In trying to include everyone, they have managed to offend everyone with the wording. I would have loved to be a fly on the wall to hear how they came to this decision."

A fourth said: "Who identifies as ‘criminal class?’ The Krays?”

The job advertisement also attracted scorn from Conservative MP Neil O’Brien who took issue with taxpayer money being spent on a chief executive theatre job with a possible £50,000 a year salary.

“What if...being a criminal is bad?," he wrote.

The advertisement is also encouraging deaf, neurodivergent, and LGBTQ+ people to apply.

It comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urged businesses to recruit ex-criminals as part of his £2.1 million 'Operation Prosper' employment scheme to help veterans secure high-paid jobs

LBC contacted Camden People's Theatre for comment, but they did not immediately respond.