Your morning news briefing, Tuesday May 21 2024: Infected Blood, Rwanda, Assange, Weather and more

Your morning news briefing, Tuesday May 21: Infected Blood, Rwanda, Assange, Weather and more. Picture: LBC

By EJ Ward

Good morning, here's all the UK and world news you're waking up to today Tuesday, 21st of May 2024.

Morning, EJ here

Bad blood

Victims affected by the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS are waiting to hear details about how much they will be paid in compensation after the Government vowed to pay "whatever it costs".

More than 30,000 people were infected with HIV and hepatitis C after blood collected from prisons was administered to patients in the 1970s and 1980s.

A public inquiry was published yesterday on the scandal, concluding that the treatment disaster could and should have been largely avoided.

It said that patients were knowingly exposed to "unacceptable risks", and accused the government, the NHS, and healthcare professionals of trying to cover up what happened.

Victims are campaigning for billions of pounds in compensation.

In a move which seems to have won the PM a rare moment of praise from both sides of the political divide, Rishi Sunak apologised for the scandal, as he said it's a 'day of shame for the British state' after the inquiry’s report found there was a ‘chilling’ cover-up.

Read in full: The Infected Blood Inquiry Report, the key points and timeline

Read more: The school where dozens died: Only 30 of 122 boys at Treloar College are alive after experiments with infected blood

Read more: What is the infected blood scandal, who is responsible, and will victims be compensated?

Infected blood scandal victim Mark Ward reacts to the PM's apology

The Princess of Wales who is said to be 'excited' by her business taskforce's new report that claims the UK could reap £45.5 billion in economic benefits if firms prioritise early childhood. Picture: Alamy

Princess Kate's Return To Work

The Princess of Wales is said to be "excited" by her business taskforce's new report that claims the UK could reap £45.5 billion in economic benefits if firms prioritise early childhood.

The new report by her early years foundation claims the UK could reap £45.5 billion in economic benefits if firms prioritise the first few years of a child's life.

Kate, who is undergoing chemotherapy after a cancer diagnosis, has been following the work of chief executives she convened last year to encourage business action on the importance of the formative years of a child's development.

However, a Kensington Palace spokesman stressed the development did not signal that the Princess is "returning to work" and is continuing to stay away from public events while she recovers.

You can read the full story here.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer share a light moment at Federal Chancellery Ballhausplatz in Vienna. Picture: Alamy

Rishi's Rwanda Plan

Away from infected blood, but with another issue that continues to dog the government, channel migrants, and what to do with them.

Later today Rishi Sunak and his Austrian counterpart will agree in a face-to-face meeting that schemes like the UK's Rwanda plan are needed to tackle illegal migration into Europe.

Later this morning the PM will meet the Chancellor of Austria, Karl Nehammer in Vienna. The pair will then make a joint press statement and you can listen to the full statement on LBC News.

Michael Gove will accuse protesters of not doing enough to stop the surge in anti-Semitism during a speech later. Picture: Alamy

Anti-Semitism

As the war in Gaza rumbles on the impact on Brits is once again in the news with Communities Secretary Michael Gove set to accuse organisers of pro-Palestinian marches of not doing enough to stop some demonstrators spreading anti-Jewish messages in a speech condemning the rise in antisemitism in the UK.

You can read the full story here.

A British court has ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can appeal against an order that he be extradited to the U.S. on espionage charges. Picture: Alamy

Julian Assange's Extradition

Yesterday, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange won a bid at the High Court to bring an appeal against his extradition to the United States.

Assange faces prosecution in the US over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information following the publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

He has been in custody at HMP Belmarsh for more than five years, with Stella Assange claiming the ongoing legal battle is a "constant struggle" for the couple and their two children, aged seven and five.

His wife Stella spoke to Tonight with Andrew Marr on LBC, branding his detention an 'existential threat to free speech.'

'After the decision he was extremely relieved.'



As Julian Assange wins the right to appeal his extradition to the US, @AndrewMarr9 speaks to his wife, @Stella_Assange, who insists his imprisonment 'is an existential threat to free speech, which is the bedrock of US democracy'. pic.twitter.com/S5ACOvoTty — LBC (@LBC) May 20, 2024

In Other News:

Small Boat Migrant Crisis: The Home Secretary has insisted the Government is still determined to "stop the boats" as migrant Channel crossings near 10,000 for the year so far.

The War In Gaza: UK aid is still largely being blocked from entering Gaza despite diplomatic efforts, the development assistance watchdog said in a report released on Tuesday.

Child Safety: A specialist grooming gangs unit has helped to arrest more than 550 suspected child predators in its first 12 months, the Home Office has claimed. LBC Reporter Fraser Knight was with the Home Secretary on a visit to the unit and you can find coverage across LBC today.

Employment: Out of work Britons will be offered places on "skills bootcamps" as part of a Government bid to plug gaps in the labour market which were previously filled by overseas workers.

Housing: Labour will build a new generation of towns in a bid to tackle the housing crisis, Angela Rayner will say at a speech later this morning as she attempts to curry favour with the housebuilding sector.

Assisted Dying: Jersey's politicians are to vote this week on whether to establish an assisted dying service on the island, this comes in the wake of comments from broadcaster Dame Esther Rantzen who has issued fresh call for free vote on assisted dying in the British Parliament.

Crime: A man has been charged with possessing explosives after "very small traces of radiological material" were found at a Bedfordshire property during a counter-terrorism probe.

Post Office Horizon Scandal: Disgraced ex-Post Office boss Paula Vennells is set to be questioned under oath on Wednesday about her role in the Horizon scandal which unfolded under her watch.

Thunderstorms and "intense" downpours are set to hit parts of south-west England and Northern Ireland. Picture: Alamy

Weather (here comes the rain again...)

Thunderstorms and "intense" downpours are set to hit parts of south-west England and Northern Ireland.

Up to 2in of rain could fall over a few hours in Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, Plymouth, Somerset, Torbay and in western parts of Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Frequent lightning strikes and hail may also be seen, the Met Office's yellow thunderstorm warnings said.

Both warnings last until 9pm on Tuesday.

They say people should expect possible spray and sudden flooding, which may cause power cuts, transport cancellations and damage to buildings.

Amy Bokota, a Met Office forecaster, said: "The downpours could be slow moving, and that's the main trouble, the wind's quite light at the moment so when they do form, they could be quite slow moving and intense."

She added: "Where you see them they could be quite intense and dramatic, but not everywhere's going to see them and some places just down the road could be completely fine and shower and thunderstorm-free."

It will come before an area of low pressure approaches the UK from the east on Wednesday, bringing heavy, prolonged rainfall to eastern parts of the country.

And finally...

My colleague Lucy Bacon explains why your social media feeds may be deluged with your contacts in their twenties posting selfies in head-to-toe Nike, screenshots of running routes, and perfectly positioned photographs of a cup of coffee and a croissant with the caption “post-run treat.”

LBC Views: Why everyone in their twenties seems to be running - and why I’m one of them

That's it, you're up to date with today, stick with LBC and LBC News for all the latest and breaking news.