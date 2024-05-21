Greggs to launch fish finger sandwich in latest addition to menu - see if your local store has them in stock

The new product launches on 23rd May. Picture: Alamy/Greggs

By Flaminia Luck

In the latest update to their menu, Greggs is to start selling its first ever fish finger sandwich at 10 stores across the UK.

Greggs said the Fish Finger Sandwich is a "blast from the past" and will be available with a choice of either ketchup or mayo and made from lightly battered cod fillet fish fingers, with iceberg lettuce and inside a soft corn-topped roll.

As well as this, customers can also choose to mix things up with the Classic Mayo Fish Finger Wrap – which is a similar filling wrapped up in a tortilla with mixed leaves and cucumber.

The new item will appear on menus later this month. Picture: Greggs

The new range includes a fish finger wrap with mixed leaves, cucumber and mayonnaise. Picture: Greggs

The new range will be trialed in the following shops in the North East from 23rd May. Here is the full list:

Gateshead, Trinity Square

Longbenton, Quorum Retail Parade

Washington, Peel Retail Park

Newcastle, Sandy Lane Drive Thru

Sunderland, Salterfen Park

Washington, Parsons Rd Industrial Estate

Bowburn, Integra 61 Drive Thru

Horden, U4 Cotsford Lane

Blaydon, Bridge Street

Greggs, Primark Northumberland Street

The chain will extend the trial to 10 more sites in the region in June, before a potential national-wide roll out later on in the year.

Excitement for the new food item was quick to spread when Greggs broke the 'baking news'.

The much-loved food chain teased the announcement on Twitter/X with a set of emojis to get people excited for the launch.

🐟 ☝️ 🥪

Nothing to see here. Not a clue to tease a new menu item. Nothing like that, nope. — Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) May 20, 2024

The new made-to-order fish finger range will be available as part of Greggs’ hot sandwich deal, which lets customers to get any hot sandwich with southern fried potato wedges or a side salad and a cold drink from £4.95.