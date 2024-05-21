Taylor Swift to get proper Scouse welcome as city transforms into 'Taylor Town' as Eras Tour comes to Anfield Stadium

Liverpool is giving the pop megastar a proper Scouse welcome. Picture: Liverpool Vista/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Are you ready for it? Well, it looks like Liverpool certainly is as the city has already started transforming into Taylor Town to welcome the arrival of the pop superstar next month.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Around 150,000 Swifties will descend on Anfield Stadium for three sold-out shows from June 13 to June 15.

In the run-up to this, a number of events, talks and installations will pop up across the city to welcome the arrival of Miss Americana.

The music megastar kicked off the European leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour in Paris earlier this month.

This included changes to the nearly four hour setlist, including the addition of tracks from her latest album 'The Tortured Poets Department'.

Ms Swift kicked off the Eurpoean leg of the Eras Tour in Paris last week. Picture: Getty

The series of art installations are to be placed across the city centre and each are said to be inspired by a different Taylor Swift era.

Locations such as Liverpool ONE, Royal Albert Dock and the Metquarter will play host the art pieces which reflect the style and stories of each album.

The installations include:

A moss-covered grand piano to represent the evermore era

A ‘red room’ to represent the Red era

Giant hearts representing the Lover era

A mural inspired by the number 13 and the Fearless era

Welcome to Taylor Town! ✨



In June @taylorswift13 is bringing #TheErasTour to Liverpool and we're going all out to celebrate as 11 art installations inspired by a different Taylor Swift era takes over the city!



Swifties, are you ready for it?



➡️ https://t.co/r6Z6HHW2LL pic.twitter.com/bJpp2sELZF — VisitLiverpool (@VisitLiverpool) May 21, 2024

As part of the build-up, a series of workshops, information stands and a free "Tay Day" at the University of Liverpool are being put on across the city.

Organisers are keen to make the most of the her visit and to extend a huge welcome to fans descending on the city from surrounding areas and beyond.

Banners spelling out 'Taylor' have already been put up at the St George’s Hall.

Read more: Staff at London pub referenced in Taylor Swift song speak of 'whirlwind' of attention as fans flock to venue

Councillor Harry Doyle said embracing the arrival of the 'Anti-hero' was very much in the spirit of the city's rich musical history.

“If there was ever going to be a city that would go all-out with a welcome for Taylor Swift and the Swifties, it was bound to be Liverpool," he said.

Last year, Liverpool cemented itself as a host beyond anyone's Wildest Dreams for Eurovision 2023.

Liverpool already has a strong reputation in the hearts and minds of Swifties as the music video for 'I Can See You (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)' was filmed there.

Cunard Building, Water Street, Regent Road, St George’s Hall and the Former Natwest Bank on Castle Street all appeared in the video in which Ms Swift appears to be being held captive in a vault before she is freed by fellow stars Taylor Lautner, Presley Cash and Joey King.

The 'Shake It Off' singer said the meaning behind the video was to symbolise how it felt to have her fans help her reclaim her music.

Read more: The hidden meaning behind tracks on Taylor Swift's new album as superstar blasts exes Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy

A number of locations across Liverpool were used in the filming process. Picture: Alamy

Swift will be playing three shows at Liverpool FC's football stadium, Anfield, in June 2024 with special guests Paramore.

There will be an information stand at Liverpool Lime Street Station on the days of the gigs.

The Eras tour kicks off its UK leg in Edinburgh on 7 June.

The global phenomenon will then head to Liverpool, Cardiff and London and is expected to provide a £997m boost to the economy, according to the Barclays Swiftonomics report published last week.

Read more: Taylor Swift smashes Spotify record with new album getting 300 million streams in just a day