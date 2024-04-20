Taylor Swift smashes Spotify record with new album getting 300 million streams in just a day

20 April 2024, 18:27

Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, has become the first album in Spotify history to reach more than 300 million streams in a single day.
Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, has become the first album in Spotify history to reach more than 300 million streams in a single day. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, has become the first album in Spotify history to reach more than 300 million streams in a single day.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Swift, 34, also became the most-streamed artist in a single day on the platform when her record was released on April 19, according to the streaming service.

On X, formerly Twitter, the company wrote: "History made! On April 19, 2024, Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department was the first album in Spotify history to have over 300M streams in a single day."

Read More: Staff at London pub referenced in Taylor Swift song speak of 'whirlwind' of attention as fans flock to venue

The Grammy winner's highly anticipated 11th studio album includes collaborations with Florence And The Machine and Post Malone and her song titles and lyrics appear to make reference to some of her ex-flames.

Fortnight, featuring American rapper and singer Post Malone, real name Austin Richard Post, is Swift's first single from the album and has become Spotify's most streamed song in a single day.

Taylor Swift
On X, formerly Twitter, the company wrote: "History made! On April 19, 2024, Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department was the first album in Spotify history to have over 300M streams in a single day.". Picture: Alamy

Her music video for the track includes an appearance from Dead Poets Society stars Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles, as well as her collaborator Post Malone.

Hours after dropping the 16-song edition of her album the US pop superstar announced an expanded version with an extra 15 songs, titled The Anthology.

The Bad Blood singer, who is known for taking inspiration from past relationships for her music, has placed So Long, London at number five in the album's tracklist - the slot reserved for the most meaningful song on each of Swift's records.

The song is thought to offer new insight into her split with The Favourite actor Joe Alwyn after six years together.

Before the album's release, fans had speculated whether the album title was a reference to star Alwyn.

In December 2022, Alwyn and Normal People star Paul Mescal revealed they had a WhatsApp group chat with Fleabag actor Andrew Scott called The Tortured Man Club.

Swift is known for writing songs about her ex-boyfriends, with previous flames Joe Jonas, Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal and John Mayer among those who have been linked to some of her biggest hits.

Swift, who has 11 chart-topping UK albums, had announced the arrival of her latest record live on stage at the Grammy Awards in February.

The performer will bring her Eras Tour to the UK from June 7, when she kicks off with three shows in Edinburgh with the run of London shows beginning on June 21.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

United States Ukraine Weapons Explainer

US lawmakers approve multibillion-dollar aid package for Ukraine and Israel

London Marathon runners can expect sunshine and dry weather in the capital on Sunday, the Met Office has said.

London Marathon to bask in sun as runners attempt to finish famous race

Congress TikTok

US lawmakers pass legislation to ban TikTok within a year

Mideast Tensions Satellite

Iranian attack damaged taxiway at Israeli air base, satellite image shows

China Kite Festival Photo Gallery

In Pictures: Colourful creations fill sky at Chinese kite festival

The Black Dog in Vauxhall is referenced on a track on Taylor Swift's latest album

Staff at London pub referenced in Taylor Swift song speak of 'whirlwind' of attention as fans flock to venue

People pass by a damaged electric pole caused by flooding due to heavy rains in Pakistan

Pakistani province issues flood alert and warns of heavy loss of life

Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia’s Belgorod region

Ukrainian drones targeting Russian power stations shot down, says Moscow

Alex Norris MP has outlined plans for the party to tackle shoplifting

Shadow Policing Minister says Labour will tackle shoplifting amid 'record levels' with better protection for workers

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson

US House of Representatives on brink of approving aid for Ukraine and Israel

Nigeria Chess Education

Nigerian chess champion plays game for 60 hours in new global record bid

Nigeria Chess Education

Nigerian chess champion plays game for 60 hours in new global record bid

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the attack

16-year-old boy charged with terror offence over stabbing at Sydney church

Palestinian medics carry a child hurt in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip to the Kuwaiti Hospital in Rafah refugee camp

Six children among nine Palestinians killed by Israeli air strike in Rafah

Bystanders react after witnessing the man lighting himself on fire

Man who set himself on fire outside Trump trial dies of injuries, police say

Police have named the three men in their 20s were killed in a car crash

Police name the three victims of fatal car crash at Staples Corner retail park near Brent Cross

Latest News

See more Latest News

APTOPIX Indonesia Volcano

More than 2,100 people evacuated as Indonesian volcano spews clouds of ash

Sabrina Carpenter took inspiration from THAT scene in Saltburn for her outro for her song 'Nonsense'

Sabrina Carpenter makes 'Saltburn' reference about boyfriend Barry Keoghan in 'Nonsense' outro at Coachella
Iranian officials say the attacks, in the central province of Isfahan, were caused by small exploding drones

Israeli airstrike on Iran downplayed as tensions ease between Tel Aviv and Tehran

Azzarello was pictured outside the courthouse a day earlier with a conspiracy sign

'Conspiracy theorist' who set himself on fire outside Donald Trump's hush money trial has died, police confirm
Venezuela Ecuador Mexico

Venezuela’s main opposition bloc agrees on candidate to challenge Maduro

Azzarello was pictured outside the courthouse a day earlier with a conspiracy sign

'Researcher', 37, set himself on fire outside Donald Trump's hush money trial in shocking 'political protest'
Matt Healy's family have spoken out amid speculation that one of Taylor Swift's new songs is about him.

'Nothing surprises him anymore': Matt Healy's family break silence over claims new Taylor Swift tracks are about him
Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner are said to be in talks for a documentary

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner 'in talks to make fly-on-the-wall documentary' following 'inappropriate behaviour' row
An officer threatened to arrest the man for 'breaching the peace'

Met police apologise again after 'victim blaming' backlash over threat to arrest 'openly Jewish' man at march
Donald Trump in court

Full jury of 12 and six alternatives selected in Donald Trump hush money trial

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William told a volunteer he would 'take care' of Kate.

Prince William promises to ‘take care’ of Kate as he breaks silence on her cancer diagnosis
Prince William has returned to royal duties for the first time since Kate's cancer diagnosis.

William’s royal return: Prince visits food charity in first public engagement since Kate’s cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry backdated his new official status as a US resident to the exact day he and Meghan left Frogmore Cottage

Harry ‘backdated US residency to the day he was evicted from Frogmore Cottage ‘to make point to King & William’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit