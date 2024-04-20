Staff at London pub referenced in Taylor Swift song speak of 'whirlwind' of attention as fans flock to venue

20 April 2024, 15:13 | Updated: 20 April 2024, 15:23

The Black Dog in Vauxhall is referenced on a track on Taylor Swift's latest album
The Black Dog in Vauxhall is referenced on a track on Taylor Swift's latest album. Picture: Getty/Google Images

By Flaminia Luck

Staff at a pub in London mentioned in a song on Taylor Swift's record-breaking new album said receiving international attention has been a "whirlwind".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Black Dog in Vauxhall, was name-checked on the pop superstar's 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, and fans have already rushed to the venue with some buying pint glasses as souvenirs.

Amy Cowley, 41, from Walthamstow, said the newfound international fame has been "surreal" for staff with the venue reaching maximum capacity on Friday, the day the album was released.

The marketing consultant for the pub said they were alerted to the possible rush of attention and business prior to the album's hotly-anticipated release.

"To now get that sort of international level of recognition is surreal but it's lots of fun. It's been a bit of a whirlwind, but we're enjoying it."

The team at the Black Dog referenced these rumours after posting a video on TikTok which went viral and earned more than 10,000 views as of Saturday.

In a sped-up video of a staff member rushing to a computer, the video caption reads: "POV you work at The Black Dog (yes the actual pub Taylor name-dropped) and desperately trying to figure out if it was Matty or Joe".

'In suspense'

The team plans to keep fans "in suspense" after Swifties suggested checking the pub's CCTV footage for any sighting of Swift or her ex-boyfriends Alwyn or Healy - who the song is rumoured to be about.

"Part of the mystery is actually part of the fun," Ms Cowley said.

"We did a fun little TikTok video looking back at security cameras to see if we can find them because the answer is they absolutely could have been, but we're just not entirely sure.

"Better to keep the fans in suspense."

Typical of Miss Swift and her songwriting skills, it is thought the name hides a double meaning with the black dog being a colloquial reference to depression.

Read more: The hidden meaning behind tracks on Taylor Swift's new album as superstar blasts exes Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy

c
The pub has stocked more pint glasses after fans bought them as souvenirs. Picture: Instagram/theblackdog

Swifties warned staff at the pub to brace themselves for an influx of customers following the album's release on Friday.

Ms Cowley said the pub has increased its security and expects more fans to visit during June and August when Swift will perform at Wembley Stadium on her Eras Tour.

She explained: "Last night we were turning people away because we were at total mass capacity.

"We're expecting a lot more. We're all hands on deck, getting more team members in, getting security at the door to help manage the big crowds.

"She's got nine nights at Wembley, so when that happens we're really expecting a influx at that point. We're definitely preparing for it."

She added the pub has stocked more pint glasses after fans bought them as souvenirs, but said the Swifties' support has been positive.

"The atmosphere was just really great. They want to come in, they want to see where the song is based.

"The fans are really supportive. They want to come in and just be a part of it."

Fans believe The Black Dog holds a double meaning
Fans believe The Black Dog holds a double meaning. Picture: Spotify

Ms Cowley urged the singer to visit the pub and stop by for a drink.

She said: "When she's next here, please stop by, we would love to have a fun thing with her. We appreciate it and we're totally open to it. Come on in and have a drink with us."

The new album broke the record for Spotify's most-streamed in a single day, the platform said.

The pop sensation also became the most-streamed artist in a single day.

Read more: Matt Healy's family break silence over claims new Taylor Swift tracks are about him

