Matt Healy's family have spoken out amid speculation that one of Taylor Swift's new songs is about him. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Matt Healy's family have broken their silence over claims several of Taylor Swift's latest tracks are about him.

Swift is believed to have taken aim at the 1975 star in the song The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived from her new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The album, which dropped on Friday, has got fans speculating about the subjects of each song - with Healy thought to be connected to at least three.

The lyrics from The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived refer to a man in a "Jehovah's Witness suit" as well as "rusting [Swift's] sparkling summer".

The pair were thought to have started their whirlwind romance around April last year before ending it in June.

Healy is also known for wearing black suits during his shows.

Healy is known for wearing suits during his shows. Picture: Alamy

When asked about what he would think about the songs, Healy's aunt, Debbie Dedes, told MailOnline: "Nothing surprises him any more.

"He will not be surprised by the song. Him and her know what went on."

She continued: "She writes about all her relationships, doesn't she?

"I don't think it will come as a shock to him at all.

"He's very happy in his new relationship so I'm sure he will be focusing on that."

It has been suggested that But Daddy I Love Him and I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can) are also about their relationship.

Swift has described the album as capturing a "fleeting and fatalistic moment in time - one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure".