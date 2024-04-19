Taylor Swift delights fans with surprise double album The Tortured Poets Department

19 April 2024, 09:15 | Updated: 19 April 2024, 09:17

Taylor Swift performing during the Eras Tour
Taylor Swift performing has surprised her fans with a 31-track album. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

As if one wasn't enough - Taylor Swift has delighted her fans with a double album of 31 songs.

Hours after dropping the 16-song edition of her 11th studio album, the pop superstar announced an expanded version with an extra 15 songs, titled The Anthology.

Swift announced the news on social media telling fans - known as Swifties - she'd written so much over the past two years she wanted us to hear it all.

"And now the story isn't mine anymore ... it's all yours."

The singer-songwriter unveiled the album, which features collaborations from Post Malone and Florence + The Machine, at midnight on Friday.

Swift, who is known for taking inspiration from past relationships for her music, has placed So Long, London at number five in the tracklist - the slot reserved for the most meaningful song on each of Swift's albums.

The song is thought to offer new insight into her split with The Favourite actor Alwyn after six years together.

In the lyrics, Swift hints at wedding plans, singing: "You swore that you loved me, but where were the clues, I died on the altar waiting for the proof", as well as being upset at having to leave London, which she said she "loved".

Swift and Alwyn dated for around six years
Swift and Alwyn dated for around six years. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, fans have interpreted the lyrics to the first song on the album titled Fortnight, featuring US star Post Malone, to be about British singer Healy, whom she was rumoured to be dating briefly last year after her split from Alwyn.

Hours before the release of the album, Swift announced that Fortnight would be the first single of the album and a music video is set to be released at 1am on Saturday in the UK.

While Swift does not namecheck Healy, a number of songs appear to reference him, including on Guilty As Sin, where she sings about having "fatal fantasies" for someone from her past while in a relationship.

Fans also believe the 15th track, The Alchemy, is a nod to her blossoming romance with NFL star Travis Kelce as the song references American football terms including the team, warm benches, winning streak, trophy and league.

The pop star began a high-profile romance with Kelce last year, with her rushing the field at the Super Bowl to kiss him after his third victory in five years, and recently attending the Coachella music festival together.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl. Picture: Getty

