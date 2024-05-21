Anne Robinson has 'given away' her £50million fortune to her family to save it from the taxman after she dies

Anne Robinson has revealed she has 'given away' her £50million fortune to her family to save it from the taxman after she dies. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Broadcaster Anne Robinson has revealed she has “spread” her fortune around to save her family from paying inheritance tax after she dies.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Anne, who has been dating the Queen’s ex-husband for the past year, said he has “given away” her £50m fortune to save it from being paid to the “taxman.”

Inheritance tax is charged at 40 per cent on a person's estate over the value of £325,000, although there are exemptions.

Anne told Saga magazine: “I’ve given it all away. I don't want the taxman to have it. I've spread it about quite a lot, to the children. They may as well enjoy it now.”

She said she doesn't “want for much” and “can't think there's anything I really want except my good health and the family happiness.”

Read more: Princess of Wales ‘excited’ by progress on early years project as Palace issues update on her cancer treatment

Read more: Woman in her 50s mauled to death by XL Bully dogs as police with riot shields storm London house

Talking about her love life after the breakdown of her second marriage, she said: “’Id been out of the game for so long. And also I don't drink. If you don't drink you're not as reckless are you? I've only just thought of that, but I think it's probably true.”

“Like everything else I've done, it's always worth the risk. I'm a great believer in surprising yourself by taking risks. Personally and professionally.

“Nothing ventured, nothing gained. If the worst that can happen is you get some egg on your face, that's not terrible is it?”

She said she is still on good terms with her two ex-husbands, up until her ex Charles Wilson's death two years ago.

“Charlie died two years ago, but Johnny lives four miles away. If the family are staying here I usually say, 'They're coming down, just join us for as many meals as you want.”

She also said she would not be able to recreate a show like The Weakest Link nowadays because TV is too politically correct.

“I couldn't bring my flavour to it anymore. It would be totally politically unacceptable. You can't say to people: 'Why are you fat? Do you think you eat too much?', adding: 'We've all become far too sensitive.”