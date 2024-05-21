Thousands of mourners pack the streets as funeral procession begins for Iran’s President Raisi

Thousands of mourners packed the streets of Tabriz this morning as they mourn President Ebrahim Raisi. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Iran has begun five days of mourning after the death of their President Ebrahim Raisi, with thousands lining the streets to pay their respects.

President Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash alongside the country's foreign minister and seven others in north-west Iran on Sunday.

Thousands of mourning Iranians have lined the streets this morning in Tabriz, alongside high-profile Iranian officials and dignitaries, as a funeral procession gets underway.

The crowd made way for a white truck carrying the coffins of Raisi, Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and the seven others who died in the crash.

Dozens tried to reach out and touch the coffins as they moved through the streets, but were pushed back by heavily-armed guards.

Commemoration for late Iranian president Raisi in Tabriz. Picture: Getty

President Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Picture: Getty

A Shiite Muslim mourns the death of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi. Picture: Getty

The Iranian government was said to be furious at footage of people celebrating Raisi's death on social media and put pressure on Iranians to attend today's funeral rites by sending out text messages.

On Wednesday - now a public holiday in Iran - a larger funeral will take place, with the Supreme Leader Ayatolah Ali Khamenei expected to lead the nation in prayer.

President Raisi, 63, was travelling with officials when the craft came down on Sunday near Jolfa, a city on the Azerbaijani border.

Pictures released by Iranian state media showed his helicopter taking off just moments before the crash which has sent shockwaves through the country.

State media in Iran previously said there was "no sign of life" at the crash site.

While there is a strong showing of support for Raisi at today's funeral rites, many hated him for his role in the mass execution of political prisoners in the 1980s - which earned him the nickname ‘Butcher of Tehran’.

Raisi was part of a committee in the 1980s which managed Iran's political prisoners. More than 5,000 were executed during his time on the committee.

Shows the helicopter carrying Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi taking off at the Iranian border with Azerbaijan after the inauguration of the dam of Qiz Qalasi, in Aras. Picture: Alamy

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Picture: Getty

Today, the interior minister of Iran, Ahmad Vahidi, said in a speech broadcast by Iranian state TV that any other country would be facing a "bleak future" under the circumstances.

But he added that the existence of Iran's Supreme Leader means the country will be able to move forward "smoothly".

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's future as Supreme Leader has been under scrutiny due to his own health problems at the age of 85.