Ex-Strictly star Giovanni Pernice faces new allegations as dancer accuses him of ‘doing horrendous things’ to her

21 May 2024, 08:31

Giovanni Pernice has faced further claims of workplace misconduct
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Giovanni Pernice is facing new allegations of 'serious workplace misconduct' after a former dance partner accused him of 'doing horrendous things' to her.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star has already been accused of adopting 'militant' training methods, which led to the BBC investigating 'serious workplace misconduct claims'.

A former dance partner, Korina Travis - who is not linked to Strictly Come Dancing - said in a statement: "I’ve known him for years as a fellow competitor and he has done horrendous things to me.

"I will not speak about my experiences with him but I’m glad the world is seeing him for who he truly is. I’ll leave it at that."

The dancer has worked for ballroom company Burn The Floor, which employs several former Strictly stars.

It comes after actress Amanda Abbington announced with "deep regret" in October last year that she was quitting the BBC show mid-season due to "personal reasons".

Read More: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice 'stamped on Amanda Abbington's foot' in 'bruising' training, as dancer vows to 'clear his name'

Read More: Giovanni Pernice 'quits' Strictly Come Dancing after 'feuds' with celeb partners

While there was no mention of Pernice in her statement, it has since emerged that she believed Giovanni's training methods were "tense" and "full-on".

It was even reported that Abbington began 'suffering from PTSD' after her time on the show.

Other Strictly contestants which have criticised Pernice include Laura Whitmore and Ranvir Singh.

However, a number of dancers through their weight behind Pernice after Abbington quit the show, including Debbie McGee, who was his partner in 2017.

Shortly after the allegations, McGee posted a picture of the pair on Instagram with the caption: "Happy memories, Giovanni and I had the best of times on Strictly."

One source told the Mirror at the time: "There is a general feeling that the criticism is grossly unfair."

Pernice went on to quit the show after feuds with several of his former partners.

