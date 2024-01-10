Amanda Abbington 'suffering from PTSD' after training with Strictly's Giovanni Pernice - as stars rally behind dancer

Amanda Abbington quit Strictly Come Dancing mid-show. Picture: Social Media/BBC

By Kieran Kelly

Amanda Abbington is 'suffering from PTSD' after her experience training with Giovanni Pernice on Strictly Come Dancing.

Amanda, 51, quit the show mid-series last year due to "personal issues".

It has since emerged that she believed Giovanni's training methods were "tense" and "full-on".

But a number of people have moved to rally behind the Strictly star, with one source telling the Mirror: "There is a general feeling that the criticism is grossly unfair."

That seemingly includes his former partner Debbie McGee, who recently posted a picture of the pair on Instagram with the caption: "Happy memories, Giovanni and I had the best of times on Strictly."

Giovanni replied: "Love you … thank you."

The BBC is also understood to have thrown its weight behind Giovanni, as top bosses reportedly believe Amanda's complaints were "excessive".

"The BBC offers a comprehensive range of support to all individuals taking part in our shows," a spokesperson for the BBC told the Sun.

"Strictly Come Dancing has always taken duty of care incredibly seriously and there is a constant dialogue between senior members of the production team and the contestants to ensure any concerns are addressed swiftly."

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington are seen as training at Studio on October 9, 2023 in London. Picture: Getty

The spokesperson continued: "Strictly has a proud track record as a joyful, positive experience where robust support and assistance is always made available at every stage of the production."