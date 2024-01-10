Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Amanda Abbington 'suffering from PTSD' after training with Strictly's Giovanni Pernice - as stars rally behind dancer
10 January 2024, 07:21
Amanda Abbington is 'suffering from PTSD' after her experience training with Giovanni Pernice on Strictly Come Dancing.
Amanda, 51, quit the show mid-series last year due to "personal issues".
It has since emerged that she believed Giovanni's training methods were "tense" and "full-on".
But a number of people have moved to rally behind the Strictly star, with one source telling the Mirror: "There is a general feeling that the criticism is grossly unfair."
That seemingly includes his former partner Debbie McGee, who recently posted a picture of the pair on Instagram with the caption: "Happy memories, Giovanni and I had the best of times on Strictly."
Giovanni replied: "Love you … thank you."
The BBC is also understood to have thrown its weight behind Giovanni, as top bosses reportedly believe Amanda's complaints were "excessive".
"The BBC offers a comprehensive range of support to all individuals taking part in our shows," a spokesperson for the BBC told the Sun.
"Strictly Come Dancing has always taken duty of care incredibly seriously and there is a constant dialogue between senior members of the production team and the contestants to ensure any concerns are addressed swiftly."
The spokesperson continued: "Strictly has a proud track record as a joyful, positive experience where robust support and assistance is always made available at every stage of the production."