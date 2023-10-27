Amanda Abbington's fiancé shares cryptic message after actress quits Strictly Come Dancing

Amanda Abbington and Jonathan Goodwin have been engaged since 2021. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Amanda Abbington's fiancé has shared a cryptic message after she left Strictly Come Dancing.

Amanda quit Strictly just five weeks into the competition, citing "personal reasons" and a series of "setbacks".

The Sherlock actress, 49, did not share any more details, but rumours had circulated that the show's "gruelling schedule" had been too much for her.

Amanda's partner Jonathan Goodwin has been supportive in public, earlier saying he was "proud to be her man", and later sharing a message urging fans not to be too quick to judge.

He said: "When you see an iceberg, you could be forgiven for not realizing just how much is below the surface.

"The same is true of people. Don't be quick to judge a person or situation if you don't know what's below the surface...

Jonathan earlier posted a message of support under Amanda's post. He said: "You are so incredible. So unbelievably beautiful but also incredibly brave. I'm so proud to be your man." The two have been engaged since 2021.

It comes after Jonathan, a former stuntman, also praised his fiancé for her work with homeless people.

Amanda and Dame Sue Vincent raise money "to provide Christmas dinner for the women and children in refuges in London" every year, he said.

Jonathan also said he would donate the fee of five hypnotherapy sessions to the cause.

Amanda Abbington's fiancé, ex-stuntman Jonathan Goodwin posted a message of support to social media. Picture: Social media

Amanda took to Instagram earlier this week to share a statement about why she has quit Strictly Come Dancing

Sharing an image of a pair of dancing shoes, she posted a statement revealing that the decision to quit the show following a series of "setbacks" was not easy.

Amanda also thanked Strictly’s production team.

Amanda and her partner Giovanni Pernice earlier had to deny rumours of a feud due to Giovanni’s "strict and aggressive style and attitude" during training sessions

They brushed this off on It Takes Two, with Amanda confirming she and Giovanni were having "the best time".

Jonathan is a retired stuntman and former escapologist.

He was on British screens in 2019 on Britain's Got Talent, where he made it to the finals and performed a 'buried alive' trick.

In 2020, Jonathan finished as a semi-finalist on America's Got Talent

The following year, he was paralysed when rehearsals for a dangerous stunt for America's Got Talent: Extreme went wrong.

As a part of the now-axed show, he was attempting to escape from a straightjacket while hanging 30ft in the air.

He was crushed between two burning cars because they were released too early.

Jonathan was supposed to free himself and fall under the vehicles just before they hit it each other.

The former stuntman lost his left kidney and ended up with third-degree burns and fractures to his ribs, legs and shoulders.

Last week it was reported that Jonathan is now suing America's Got Talent over the incident.

He will have to use a wheelchair for the rest of his life after being paralysed.

His lawyer Stuart Fraenkel said: "This is yet another example of the entertainment industry putting profits and ratings before safety."