Paedophile chased through Tube station by mother after he sexually assaulted her ten-year-old son
10 March 2023, 11:16 | Updated: 10 March 2023, 11:20
A mother chased a man through a Tube station after he sexually assaulted her young son.
The assault took place at about 4.30 on Thursday, February 16 in Leicester Square Tube station in the centre of the capital.
Police said the attacker sexually assaulted a ten-year-old boy in the station.
The victim’s mother then chased the man through the station, but was unable to catch him.
Police hunting for the attacker have released a CCTV still of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 474 of 16 February.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.