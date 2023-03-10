Manhunt after worshipper in his 80s 'doused in petrol and set alight' outside London mosque

The man the police want to speak to in connection with the incident. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

A man in his 80s has suffered severe burns to his arms and face after a man set fire to him as they both left a mosque in London.

The worshipper, 82, was leaving the West London Islamic Centre on Singapore Road in Ealing on February 27 at about 8pm, when the suspect started talking to him.

The pair spoke for about five minutes before the attacker poured a liquid over him that police believe is petrol.

The suspect then set him on fire with a lighter before walking away.

Officers are hunting the suspect and have released images of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident.

The man police want to speak to. Picture: Met Police

Detective Sergeant Steven Constable, said: “I know this will be an incredibly shocking incident for the community and we are carrying out a full investigation into what happened.

"Understandably, there is a great deal of local concern in the wake of this incident and local officers have been carrying out reassurance patrols daily at the mosque.

"We are continuing to work alongside the West London Islamic Centre who have been very supportive of our investigation and have been assisting us with our enquiries.

. Picture: Met Police

"A key part of that is identifying the man in the image we have released. If you recognise this man I would urge you to get in touch, either directly with police or to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers.

"I would also urge anyone who witnessed this incident and has not yet spoken to police to please get in touch.

. Picture: Met Police

"If you recognise the man in the image or have any other information that could help the investigation please call police on 101 and give reference 6422/27FEB."

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.