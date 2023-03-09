Breaking News

At least 'six dead and several injured after shooting inside Jehovah's witness church' in Germany

9 March 2023, 21:46 | Updated: 9 March 2023, 23:30

Multiple people have been killed, according to reports
Multiple people have been killed, according to reports. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

One or more people opened fire inside a Jehovah's witness church in Hamburg, Germany, killing at least six people, local reports suggest.

Police responded to emergency calls around 9pm local time this evening.

German police said: "According to initial findings, a shot was fired in a church on Deelböge street in the GroßBorstel district. 

"Several people were seriously injured, some fatally. We are on site with a large contingent of forces."

Read more: Terrifying moment Iraqi immigrant, 28, stabbed student in the back in broad daylight in bid to be deported from UK

Read More: Three arrested over "sushi terrorism" in Japan amid wave of unhygenic stunts at conveyor-belt restaurants

Police at the scene of a shooting in Germany
Police at the scene of a shooting in Germany. Picture: Alamy
Multiple people have been killed, reports suggest
Multiple people have been killed, reports suggest. Picture: Alamy

Police said on Twitter that a large operation was under way in the city's Alsterdorf district.

Officers are thought to have heard a gunshot from an upper floor after they arrived, finding a person upstairs who may be a gunman.

Spokesperson Holger Vehren said police did not have to use their firearms.

Hamburg Police said the motive behind the attack is not yet clear.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sunak and Macron will meet at UK-France summit in Paris on Friday

Sunak to use Macron meeting to push for France to 'go further' in stopping migrants crossing English Channel

Germany Shooting

Deaths after shooting at Jehovah’s Witness hall in Hamburg

Israel Palestinians Shooting Attack

Israeli police say three wounded in Tel Aviv shooting

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Six dead as Russian missile barrage hits Ukrainian cities

Catalan police cordon off the area at the entrance of the Cabanasses de Suria mine

Three geologists die as tunnel collapses in Spanish potash mine

Wayne Peckham and his 23-year-old son Riley

Father and his son murder his wife's new lover after finding him hiding in wardrobe

Mounted police try to disperse demonstrators as they block a motorway during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system

Netanyahu airlifted to airport after protesters block road

King Charles coronation is taking place in May

Harry and Meghan 'expected to attend' Coronation as Buckingham Palace 'includes Sussexes in plans'

GloRilla performs at the Grammy Awards

Third person dies after US concert stampede

Mitch McConnell

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell remains in hospital after concussion

Asda and Morrisons have removed some of their limits on the purchase of vegetables and fresh fruit after supply chain problems that caused food shortages eased.

Asda and Morrisons relax rationing on fruit and salad items as veg crisis eases

Chair of the Commmission on Young Lives and former Children's Commissioner for England 2015-21 Anne Elizabeth Longfield

Lack of childcare costs UK £27bn a year, report finds, as ex-children's commissioner urges government to invest

With the current threshold for “skilled worker” visas standing at £25,600, the proposals could see that earnings figure lowered to £20,480 a year.

Major Brexit U-turn could see builders given special immigration status to plug construction industry labour shortages

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell in hospital after fall

A retired academic, 82, has been has been handed a life sentence for beating his ex-wife to death 45 years ago.

Retired academic, 82, jailed for life 45 years after beating former partner to death

The supermarket chain has not been named

Supermarket chain under investigation for selling South American meat labelled as 'best British beef'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protesters march, with the Pantheon monument in background, during a demonstration in Paris on Tuesday

France’s young people protest against higher retirement age

Olivia Pratt-Korbel 'went all floppy' after being shot, her mother has recalled

'I knew she had gone': Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s mum sobs as she reveals moment daughter shot dead at home
Avon and Somerset Police have said the driver was completely unaware the neighbouring vehicle's occupants were undercover officers.

Furious motorist caught on camera using mobile phone while driving gets a nasty surprise after venting anger
A Kura Sushi restaurant in Tokyo

Three arrested over "sushi terrorism" in Japan amid wave of unhygenic stunts at conveyor-belt restaurants
The village affected by landslide on Serasan Island, Natuna regency, Indonesia

Death toll in Indonesian landslide rises to 32

St Fimbarrus is at the centre of a sexism storm after banning female vicars - despite being the former home to the Vicar of Dibley's Geraldine Granger

Sexism storm erupts as church bans female vicars in town formerly home to Vicar of Dibley star Dawn French
Joseph Nee is believed to have been the intended target of a shooting that killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel

'Please don't!': Scream of the man killer meant to shoot when he gunned down Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9,
Nepali Congress party leader Ram Chandra Poudel, centre, leaves parliament after being elected Nepal’s new president

Nepal elects new president amid political uncertainty

Three rockets launched against Ukraine from Russia’s Belgorod region are seen at dawn in Kharkiv

Russian missile barrage slams into cities across Ukraine

Parts of the HS2 project are set to be delayed in a cost-cutting move

'Huge disruption for zero reward': Sadiq Khan leads backlash against HS2 delays after 'costs soar to £71bn'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

Right-wing media 'terrified' of the truth because it's entirely built on lies, says James O'Brien
Nick Ferrari

'Does supporting Suella make me a Nazi?’, asks Jewish Tory member 'deeply’ offended by Lineker comments
Tom Swarbrick baffled by caller's suggestion

Tom Swarbrick baffled after caller suggests migrants should serve time in Britain's forces

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The migrant crisis isn't about number or politics - it's about people

Lord Falconer on the government's illegal migrant policy

Government's migration plan is 'illegal in so many ways', Lord Falconer says

Shelagh language re Suella migrants

Suella Braverman's ‘misuse of language’ exaggerates UK's migrant issue, Shelagh Fogarty argues
James re Gary Lineker

‘Would Tories call for book burning?’ questions James O’Brien over Gary Lineker migrant bill tweet
Nick Ferrari disagrees with caller over Lineker migration bill comments.

Nick Ferrari brands caller 'wrong' after they agree with Gary Lineker's view on the government's new migration policy
NICK AD=BD AUS EX FOREIGIN MINISTER

Ex-Australian Foreign Minister advises Rishi Sunak to 'stick at' Migrant Bill to stop small boats
Tom Swarbrick caller 'angry' at government's 'incompetence' over lack of safe routes for migrants

Tom Swarbrick caller 'angry' at government's 'incompetence' over lack of safe routes for migrants

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit