Ben Kentish 10pm - 1am
Breaking News
At least 'six dead and several injured after shooting inside Jehovah's witness church' in Germany
9 March 2023, 21:46 | Updated: 9 March 2023, 23:30
One or more people opened fire inside a Jehovah's witness church in Hamburg, Germany, killing at least six people, local reports suggest.
Police responded to emergency calls around 9pm local time this evening.
German police said: "According to initial findings, a shot was fired in a church on Deelböge street in the GroßBorstel district.
"Several people were seriously injured, some fatally. We are on site with a large contingent of forces."
Read more: Terrifying moment Iraqi immigrant, 28, stabbed student in the back in broad daylight in bid to be deported from UK
Read More: Three arrested over "sushi terrorism" in Japan amid wave of unhygenic stunts at conveyor-belt restaurants
Police said on Twitter that a large operation was under way in the city's Alsterdorf district.
Officers are thought to have heard a gunshot from an upper floor after they arrived, finding a person upstairs who may be a gunman.
Spokesperson Holger Vehren said police did not have to use their firearms.
Hamburg Police said the motive behind the attack is not yet clear.