At least 'six dead and several injured after shooting inside Jehovah's witness church' in Germany

Multiple people have been killed, according to reports.

By Kieran Kelly

One or more people opened fire inside a Jehovah's witness church in Hamburg, Germany, killing at least six people, local reports suggest.

Police responded to emergency calls around 9pm local time this evening.

German police said: "According to initial findings, a shot was fired in a church on Deelböge street in the GroßBorstel district.

"Several people were seriously injured, some fatally. We are on site with a large contingent of forces."

Police said on Twitter that a large operation was under way in the city's Alsterdorf district.

Officers are thought to have heard a gunshot from an upper floor after they arrived, finding a person upstairs who may be a gunman.

Spokesperson Holger Vehren said police did not have to use their firearms.

Hamburg Police said the motive behind the attack is not yet clear.